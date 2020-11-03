fb-pixel

Update in 16

Dem.

0

GOP

0

U.S. House

218 seats for the majority

Dem

0(+0)

GOP

0(+0)

Ind

0(+0)

Undecided

435

Key US House races

Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

New England US House Election Results

Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...