fb-pixel

Update in 16

Dem.

33

GOP

30

U.S. Senate

50 seats for the majority

Dem

33(+0)

GOP

30(+0)

Ind

2(+0)

Undecided

35

U.S. Senate State-by-State Election Results

Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...