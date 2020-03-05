Sections
Search
More
Podcasts
email
Created with Sketch.
Newsletters
Metro
Obituaries
Death Notices
Globe Local
Newton
Sports
Red Sox
Patriots
Celtics
Bruins
High Schools
TV & Radio
Business
Technology
Opinion
Editorials
Letters
Ideas
Politics
Nation
World
Lifestyle
Food & Dining
Comics
Crossword
Travel
Names
Real Estate
Marijuana
Arts
Books
Movies
Music
Television
Visual Arts
Theater/Dance
Cars
Real Estate
Events
Search site
Today's Paper
Magazine
ePaper
Obituaries
Weather
Comics
Crossword
Events
Manage my Account
Gladiator
Last Seen
Love Letters
STAT: The Readout Loud
All Podcasts
All Newsletters
Metro
Sports
Business
Opinion
Rhode Island
Politics
Education
Lifestyle
Marijuana
Arts
Magazine
Cars
Real Estate
Events
Coronavirus FAQ
|
Do face masks help?
|
Symptoms
|
Travel warnings
|
Ask us a question
|
Live updates
|
Reader questions
719
Estimated number of Mass. residents told to self-quarantine since the outbreak began (last update: Wednesday, March 4)
249
Mass. residents currently being monitored at home (last update: Wednesday, March 4)
20
Mass. residents tested (last update: Wednesday, March 4)
More maps tracking the coronavirus outbreak >>
What you need to know
Ten pressing questions about coronavirus, answered by experts
Do I need to wear a face mask to block coronavirus?
What are the symptoms of coronavirus, and how is it treated?
Here are the countries with CDC travel warnings for coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine updates: How long until it will be ready? Here’s what experts say
Coronavirus spreads across the globe
Share
SHARE
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Email to a Friend
Embed
A novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has infected hundreds of thousands of people around the world.
(Produced by: Brendan Lynch/Globe Staff, Tyler Dolph/Globe Correspondent)
In-depth
Cambridge biotech Moderna leads in the race for a coronavirus vaccine
Colleges fear longer-term impacts from the coronavirus
Boston Marathon takes on a new challenge — dealing with coronavirus uncertainty
Hospitals readying for a surge in sickness
Worldwide cases
Coronavirus coverage from STAT News
Get the latest coronavirus news from STAT news, a leading publication in health care and medicine.
Tell us what you want to know about coronavirus
Do you have unanswered questions? Ask us here.
About this page
The Boston Globe is providing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak to keep you informed on the virus, track the latest developments on its spread, and educate you on how you can remain safe during this period.