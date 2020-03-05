fb-pixel

Estimated number of Mass. residents told to self-quarantine since the outbreak began (last update: Wednesday, March 4)

249

Mass. residents currently being monitored at home (last update: Wednesday, March 4)

20

Mass. residents tested (last update: Wednesday, March 4)

What you need to know

A novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has infected hundreds of thousands of people around the world. (Produced by: Brendan Lynch/Globe Staff, Tyler Dolph/Globe Correspondent)

In-depth

Worldwide cases

