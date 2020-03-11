Sections
Search
More
Podcasts
email
Created with Sketch.
Newsletters
Metro
Obituaries
Death Notices
Globe Local
Newton
Sports
Red Sox
Patriots
Celtics
Bruins
High Schools
TV & Radio
Business
Technology
Opinion
Editorials
Letters
Ideas
Politics
Nation
World
Lifestyle
Food & Dining
Comics
Crossword
Travel
Names
Real Estate
Marijuana
Arts
Books
Movies
Music
Television
Visual Arts
Theater/Dance
Cars
Real Estate
Events
Search site
Today's Paper
Magazine
ePaper
Obituaries
Weather
Comics
Crossword
Events
Manage my Account
Gladiator
Last Seen
Love Letters
STAT: The Readout Loud
All Podcasts
All Newsletters
Metro
Sports
Business
Opinion
Rhode Island
Politics
Education
Lifestyle
Marijuana
Arts
Magazine
Cars
Real Estate
Events
Wash your hands and help prevent coronavirus. But add some moisturizer, too.
Americans are finally washing their hands. But all that hand-washing without moisturizer means ashy skin and exposure to infection.
How Harvard and MIT will teach with classrooms empty
Using simple videoconferencing software, MIT and Harvard professors can give live or prerecorded lecture, link to materials, and even create virtual whiteboards.
Mass. insurers to cover full cost of coronavirus testing, treatment
Health insurers in Massachusetts will cover the full cost of testing, counseling, treatment and vaccination for the novel coronavirus, under new instructions from the state’s division of insurance.
John Powers
Is it possible the Olympics will be canceled because of the coronavirus?
Since the host contract specifies that the Games must be held in 2020, a year’s postponement is out of the question.
IDEAS | Elizabeth Preston
Some good coronavirus news: genetic detectives are on the case
Scientists are better equipped than ever to follow infectious diseases and plot strategic responses.
Corley, Daley, Heaton, Sharpe, and Walker
How the Greater Boston biomedical community is tackling the coronavirus
At a historic meeting held Monday at Harvard Medical School, more than 80 clinicians and scientists came together to commit to a response.
IDEAS | Katherine Gergen Barnett
With coronavirus lurking, forgive me if I don’t shake your hand
Shaking hands is an ancient form of peaceful greeting. But it's too germy. Let's invent a new tradition.
To defend against coronavirus, MBTA steps up cleaning of crowded trains and stations
How the "T" paying attention to how they operate and clean their vehicles now that the coronavirus is became a larger fear and threat for people in the Boston area, and other metro areas around the country.
DAN SIMPSON
Love in the time of coronavirus
The dating world has a new worry: how to meet new people when social distancing seems wise.
Feeling feverish? Worried about coronavirus? Here’s why tests have been hard to get.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has taken a slow path to testing, and stumbled along the way.
NESTOR RAMOS
I tried to go 24 hours without touching my face. I made it 18 minutes
How hard could it really be to stop wiping your mouth, rubbing your eyes, and scratching your nose?
At senior living homes, a heightened readiness as coronavirus looms
Nursing homes and assisted living communities may face the greatest risk, because their old and sick residents are most vulnerable to Covid-19 and live in close quarters where the virus can spread easily.
Coronavirus scams are infecting the Internet, but social-media sites are fighting back
The rise of the coronavirus is leading to a surge of false and possibly dangerous misinformation. Where can people go to get the facts?
Do I need to wear a face mask to block coronavirus?
With concern rising about coronavirus, should you wear a mask? Here's the official advice.
Access to this important coronavirus content is provided by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Stories from StatNews
The coronavirus questions that scientists are racing to answer
Here are some of the outstanding questions that doctors, scientists, and health agencies are rushing to answer about the #coronavirus.
Explaining a mass quarantine: What does it mean to ‘shelter in place’? And who has the power to call for it?
STAT took a closer look at what these policies are, what they do for the spread of disease, who has the power to issue them, and whether experts consider them constitutional or ethical
7 reasons why it’s hard to control your coronavirus anxiety
Covid-19 distress has reached such levels that the World Health Organization on Tuesday issued guidelines for protecting mental health during the outbreak.
Stories from boston.com
What you need to know about changes to unemployment claims during the pandemic in Mass.
On Sunday, Governor Charlie Baker announced a slew of emergency actions his administration will be taking to counter COVID-19, including steps to assist workers and employers.
Public school students can pick up free breakfast and lunch while schools are closed
Following Gov. Baker’s order to close schools in Massachusetts for the next three weeks in an effort to prevent and slow the spread of the coronavirus, many students will be impacted by the disruption this means for their daily routines.
Here’s the best way to support the Greater Boston Food Bank
The Greater Boston Food Bank has long been a resource for those experiencing food insecurity.