COVID-19 vaccine news, resources, and guidance

The latest on how and where to get a vaccine, plus the latest news and resources on development and distribution in Massachusetts

Who is currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine?

Starting Monday, Feb. 1, thousands more Mass. residents will be able to receive a vaccine as the state moves into Phase 2 of its vaccination plan.
Phase 1: health care workers, first respondersPhase 2: people age 75 and olderSome time after Monday, Feb. 1, appointments will also open up to additional groupsWhat you need to know about getting the vaccineIs it your turn? Take the quiz and seeWhat you need to bring
How to find a vaccination location and schedule an appointment

The registration process includes finding a location, booking an appointment, and filling out a self-attestation form.
Step-by-step instructions and assistance

Tracking vaccine distribution in Massachusetts

Updated weekly.
Vaccination tracker

Here’s the latest on who has been vaccinated in Massachusetts

Distribution charts

How many vaccine doses Mass. has received, and who has been vaccinated

Development news

The latest on COVID-19 vaccine frontrunners

Coronavirus at a glance |
Massachusetts
Cases
Today
14-day trend
Deaths
Today
14-day trend
Mass. vaccinations
1st doses administered:
2nd doses administered:
United States
Cases
Deaths
Other resources:
Latest COVID-19 vaccine stories

Another 2 cases of British coronavirus variant found in Mass.

The state has now documented a total of seven cases of a variant that public health officials and experts are worried could sweep across the country.

Patchwork of rules creates opportunity for vaccine hunters willing to cross state lines

The crazy-quilt system that lets each state set its own rules for who can be vaccinated against COVID-19 has created opportunities for vaccine hunters who are ready to travel to another state for their shot.

Baker vows teachers will get vaccine after current eligible groups are given shots

Governor Charlie Baker reiterated Thursday that school teachers across the state will be given the COVID-19 vaccine “right after” the current eligibility groups being inoculated and stressed that schools are safe spaces amid the pandemic, if proper precautions are taken.

Baker increases capacity limit on restaurants, gyms, and other businesses to 40 percent starting Monday

Governor Charlie Baker's decision to loosen capacity restrictions could provide a psychological boost that encourages people to leave their homes and patronize local businesses more frequently. Whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing depends on who you ask.

Here’s who is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 2 of Massachusetts’ vaccination plan

Thousands more Massachusetts residents are now able to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Charts: How many vaccine doses has Massachusetts received, and who has been vaccinated?

Mass. health officials announced earlier this month that health care workers who are at a heightened risk of exposure to the coronavirus and residents and staff members at long-term care facilities would be first in line for the vaccine.

Rhode Islanders over age 75 can start signing up for COVID-19 vaccine at Walgreens starting Sunday

Some Walgreens and CVS locations around the state will begin administering shots, according to the Department of Health, and state-run sites will open later this month as well.

A list of businesses that can increase their capacity on Monday

Restaurants and close contact personal services, such as nail salons and tattoo parlors, will be able to increase their capacity from 25 percent to 40 percent starting Monday.