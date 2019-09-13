Sarah Carr has covered education for the last 20 years, reporting on battles over school vouchers, efforts to educate China’s massive population of migrant children, and the explosion of charter schools in New Orleans. She has worked for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the New Orleans Times-Picayune and The Chronicle of Higher Education, and contributed to dozens of other publications, including The Atlantic, Slate, and the Washington Post. For the last five years, she led an education reporting fellowship at Columbia Journalism School focused on race and inequality. Carr is the author Hope Against Hope, which tells the story of New Orleans schools post-Hurricane Katrina, through the eyes of a student, teacher, and principal. She serves on the board of the national Education Writers Association and authored the organization’s guides to interviewing children and visiting schools.

Advertisement

Malcolm Gay

(Jonathan Wiggs)

Malcolm Gay has been a staff writer at the Boston Globe since 2015, where he’s covered visual and performing arts for the paper. His work ranges from narrative projects to investigations, and in 2018 he was a lead writer and reporter on The Valedictorians Project, an innovative look at what became of the city’s best and brightest. Before joining the Globe, Gay wrote frequently for The New York Times, and he has contributed to The Atlantic, Time, Wired, and several other publications. A former Alicia Patterson Fellow, he has won numerous national journalism awards, including top honors from the James Beard Foundation, the Association of Alternative Newsweeklies, and the National Association of Black Journalists. His first book, “The Brain Electric,” which chronicles the race to merge minds with machines, was published by Farrar, Straus & Giroux in October 2015.

Meghan Irons

Meghan E. Irons has long examined the intersection of race and class with education, politics, and everyday life. A 17-year veteran of the Globe, she was a lead reporter on the Globe’s Valedictorians Project, which chronicled the struggles of Boston’s top students as they entered adulthood. She provided the most in-depth look inside the iconic Boston Latin School as it reeled from allegations of racism in 2016, spending a week at the school with students and teachers. As the Globe’s City Hall bureau chief, she also led the coverage of a new Boston mayor, the first new administration in 20 years, with a focus on education, public policies and initiatives. Irons grew up in Boston’s Dorchester and Mattapan neighborhoods, and attended the Burke High School. She still lives in Boston.