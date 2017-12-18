Colors of the season
Cities and towns around the world celebrate holidays with festive decorations and traditions.
1
Holiday lights reflect in the waters off Nubble Light, silhouetting photographer Michael Blanchette of Bedford, N.H., Dec. 11, in York, Maine. The beacon on top of the lighthouse has been helping mariners navigate the coastal waters of southern Maine since 1879. The seasonal decorations will stay lit through Jan. 1. (Robert F. Bukaty/ Associated Press)
2
A view of the 28-meter-high Christmas tree, which has been officially lit up at the entrance of Bnachii Lake, Zgharta district, Lebanon, Dec. 9. This Christmas tree is one of the tallest in Lebanon and it is a green tree (cedars color) decorated with red, white, gold and silver Christmas ornaments, it is made of 685 huge Green Leaf with a width of 80cm and a length of 100cm each. (WAEL HAMZEH/EPA/Shutterstock)
3
A person dressed as a dreidel waits to perform during the National Chanukah Menorah lighting on the Ellipse in Washington, DC., Dec. 12. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty )
4
A woman protects herself from the snow with an umbrella as she walks under the Christmas decorations set on a street in central Moscow on Dec. 18. (MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)
5
People walk next to Christmas decorations in Cali, Colombia, on Dec. 11. (LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images)
6
Lamaurie Reed, 9, of Boston, caught snowflakes on his tongue during the 29th annual “Christmas in the City” party for thousands of homeless children and their families at the Boston Convention Center in South Boston on Dec. 17. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)
7
African penguins, wearing red and green holiday garments, take a walk at the Hakkeijima Sea Paradise aquarium-amusement park complex in Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo, , Dec. 12. (Shizuo Kambayashi/ Associated Press)
8
Hillel Erlbaum, 11, far left, and his brother Ezra Erlbaum, 12, of Merion, Pa., prepare for the World’s Largest Car Menorah Parade in Philadelphia, Dec. 16. The event, which includes at least 100 menorah topped cars, is organized annually by Lubavitch of Greater Philadelphia. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
9
A man spins on a merry-go-round at the Christmas fair on Red square near the Kremlin in Moscow on Dec. 8. (YURI KADOBNOV/AFP/Getty Images)
10
A South Korean diver wearing a Santa Claus outfit swims with fish in a tank during a Christmas event at the Coex Aquarium in Seoul on Dec. 10. (JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty )
11
A visitor takes souvenir picture at the Christmas illumination display for the Seoul Christmas Festival in Seoul, South Korea on Dec. 12. (Lee Jin-man/Associated Press)
12
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in Jerusalem’s Mea Shearim neighborhood in Jerusalem, Dec. 17. The Jewish festival of light is an eight-day commemoration of the Jewish uprising in the second century B.C. against the Greek-Syrian kingdom, which had tried to put statues of Greek gods in the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem. (Ariel Schalit/ Associated Press)
13
Kids light candles in Medellin, department of Antioquia, Colombia, on Dec. 7, during the celebration of the Day of the Candles. It is one of the most important religious holidays in Colombia which marks the beginning of the Christmas holidays. (JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP/Getty Images)
14
Christmas decorations are built up at the main square of Nagyvarad (Oradea), Romania, Dec, 12. (Czegled/EPA/Shutterstock)
15
Inmates pose for a photo, looking through decorated prison bars, in the 8th annual Christmas event that includes a cell decorating contest at the Nelson Hungria Prison, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Dec. 12. Inmates who are serving time for offenses from burglary to homicide, spent weeks decking out the cell blocks with the holiday decorations they created. The inmates used materials they had access to behind bars such as plastic bottles, paper, ground-up Styrofoam and aluminum trays. (Silvia Izquierdo/Associated Press)
16
Holiday lights adorn the trees throughout the zoo at the annual ZooLights display event at Stone Zoo, on Dec. 7. (Kayana Szymczak for The Boston Globe)
17
Pakistani Sunni Muslim girls watch a rally during celebrations marking Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammad, in Lahore on Dec. 1. Pakistani Muslims celebrate the birth of the Prophet Mohammed on December 1, on the 12 Rabil ul Awal, a month on the Muslim calendar. (ARIF ALI/AFP/Getty Images)
18
Tourists take selfies in front of a Christmas tree at the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 13. Shopping malls in the Muslim-dominated nation have been decorated with Christmas trees, Santa Claus figures and illuminations to attract year-end shoppers. (Sadiq Asyraf/Associated Press)
19
Young Marine Lance Corporal John Ackerman of Canonsburg pauses at the headstone of a veteran during the Wreaths Across America Day at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Dec. 16, in Bridgeville, Pa. The group lays wreaths on the graves of veterans during the holidays. (Rebecca Droke/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
20
People walk past the Tate Britain gallery in central London decorated with Christmas lights, Dec. 7. (Rick Findler/PA via AP)
21
Santa (Manuel Cabral, of Dorchester) dresses in the locker room before entering the 18th Annual Christmas with Bobby at the Kroc Center in Boston on Dec. 2. The annual Christmas giveaway was held in memory of Bobby Mendes who died in gun violence. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
22
A man walks in front of a shop window decorated for the upcoming Christmas holidays in Moscow on Dec. 11. (VASILY MAXIMOV/AFP/Getty Images)
23
A giraffe named Nyota reaches for apples and fresh leaves while enjoying special Christmas treats at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Dec. 14. (Rick Rycroft/ Associated Press)
24
Visitors enjoy a display of Christmas decorations in Cali, Colombia, Dec. 8. (ERNESTO GUZMAN JR./EPA/Shutterstock)
25
Estefani Garcia wears illuminated glasses as she marches in a music band during the annual Christmas parade in Panama City on Dec. 10. (Arnulfo Franco/ Associated Press)
26
The Lappia House, designed by Finnish architect Alvar Aalto, was illuminated in order to celebrate Finland’s 100th year of independence. (Siren/EPA/Shutterstock)
27
Wayne Rutherford holds a tray of dinners as he waits on a server to take them one-by-one to the diners during H-E-B Feast of Sharing at the Abilene Convention Center on Dec. 5, in Abilene, Texas. Rutherford said it was his first time as volunteer at the free holiday dinner. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)
28
A Hanukkah Menorah is illuminated at the Pariser Platz square in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 12. (HAYOUNG JEON/EPA/Shutterstock)
29
A view of parts of the ‘The Origami Christmas Tree’ in the lobby of the library of the University of Warmia and Mazury in Olsztyn, Poland, Dec. 8. Every year, library employees create their own interpretation of the Christmas tree. The decoration was created with 284 construction lines measuring seven meters. (Waszczu/EPA/Shutterstock)
30
Participants dressed in Father Christmas costumes take part in the traditional Santa Claus run in Michendorf, eastern Germany, on Dec. 10. (RALF HIRSCHBERGER/AFP/Getty Images)
31
A woman walks past a line of trees decorate with festive lights, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, Dec. 15. (Alvaro Barrientos/ Associated Press)
32
A merry-go-round is reflected in a puddle on a table on the Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, Dec. 11. (Michael Probst/Associated Press)
33
Cars pass next to an illuminated replica of the facade of the city’s Maly Theatre installed in front of the Kremlin in Moscow on Dec. 11. (MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)
34
Charles Motley, dressed as the Grinch, walks with his granddaughter Charlotte Jewell, dressed as Cindy Lou Who, to the Christmas in the Streets festival, in Chickamauga, Ga. The day of music, food, and holiday vendors ended with a Christmas parade in the evening. The characters are from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”, a children’s story by Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel. (Doug Strickland/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)
35
Lights illuminate the Queen Victoria Inn in the village of Priddy that has been transformed into a giant gingerbread house in time for Christmas, near Wells on Dec. 13, in Somerset, England. Renamed The Gingerbread Inn, which now features giant candy canes, sherbet, lollipops, liquorice allsorts, gingerbread men and also a giant Christmas tree made up of recycled bottles and has been described by its creator as the world’s largest gingerbread inn. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
36
People walk past windows decorated with holiday displays at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York, New York, , Dec. 8. (LANE/EPA/Shutterstock)
37
Pakistani Muslim children ride a camel during celebrations marking Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammad, in Lahore on Nov. 30. Pakistani Muslims celebrate the birth of the Prophet Mohammed on December 1, on the 12 Rabil ul Awal, a month on the Muslim calendar. (ARIF ALI/AFP/Getty Images)
38
A guests listens during the National Chanukah Menorah lighting on the Ellipse Dec. 12, in Washington, DC. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
39
A large wooden pyramid turns in front of the cathedral on the Christmas market in Mainz, Germany, Dec. 12. (Michael Probst/ Associated Press)