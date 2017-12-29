The year 2017 in pictures: Part II

Photos from July to December on a range of topics from around the world. See -- Part I

1 A demonstrator is taken into custody by US Capitol Police during a protest against the Republican health care bill outside the offices of Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 10. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

2 An iceberg floats past Bylot Island in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago on July 24. Icebergs aren't sea ice, despite being best known for floating about the ocean. They are actually chunks of glaciers that have broken off at the water's edge. Since glaciers are made from freshwater and compacted over dozens if not hundreds of years, icebergs are naturally among the hardest types of ice a ship might encounter. (David Goldman/Associated Press)

3 US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump wear special glasses to view the solar eclipse from the Truman Balcony at the White House on Aug. 21 in Washington, DC. Millions of people have flocked to areas that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

4 People wait to be rescued from their flooded homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 28 in Houston. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

5 Rescue boats float on a flooded street as people are evacuated from rising floodwaters brought on by Tropical Storm Harvey on Aug. 28 in Houston. The storm, which later became a hurricane, dumped record rainfall throughout the Houston area. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

6 Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden after rescuing them from their home surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Aug. 27. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

7 A counterprotester uses a lighted spray can against a white nationalist protester at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 12. The white nationalists were holding the rally to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency after chaotic violent clashes broke out between the groups. (Steve Helber/Associated Press)

8 Thousands of people remain on the streets following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake on the Richter scale, in Mexico City, Mexico, on Sept. 19. (Sashenka Gutierrez/EPA/Shutterstock)

9 An injured man is pulled out of a building that collapsed during an earthquake in the Roma Norte neighborhood of Mexico City on Sept. 19. A powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico, causing buildings to sway sickeningly in the capital on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage. (Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press)

10 A man seeking safety walks with his hands in the air through a thick cloud of tear gas toward riot police, as they clash with protesters throwing rocks in the Kawangware slum of Nairobi, Kenya on Aug. 10. International observers urged Kenyans to be patient as they awaited final election results following opposition allegations of vote-rigging, but clashes between police and protesters again erupted in Nairobi. (Ben Curtis/Associated Press)

11 People gather around tributes laid on Las Ramblas near to the scene of yesterday's terrorist attack on Aug. 18 in Barcelona, Spain. Fourteen people were killed and dozens injured when a van hit crowds in the Las Ramblas area of Barcelona on Thursday. Spanish police have also killed five suspected terrorists in the town of Cambrils to stop a second terrorist attack. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

12 Dev Kumar Sada (left), uncle of 8-year-old flood victim Kamal Sada, carried the boy's dead body into the Koshi River at Kulari Village in Saptari district, Nepal. Kamal died due sickness from continuous exposure to rainfall and flooding at his remote village. In the culture of the people that inhabit the region, when someone dies the body is supposed to be buried, yet since all the land in their village is flooded and water logged, the family members decided to leave Kamal's body in the Koshi River. (Narendra Shrestha/EPA/Shutterstock)

13 Members of the Workers Without a Roof Movement (MTST) burn tires to block the Presidente Dutra road during a protest in Guarulhos, Brazil. Reports state that demonstrators aimed to press the Chamber of Deputies the day they decide whether Brazilian President Michel Temer will be prosecuted for corruption. (Sebastiao Moreira/EPA/REX/Shutterstock)

14 A Secretary bird rolls its eyes back as it squawks at the World of Birds Wildlife Sanctuary in Cape Town, South Africa. Located in the picturesque valley of Hout Bay the World of Birds is the largest bird park in Africa. Over 3,000 birds of 400 different species are uniquely presented in over 100 spacious landscaped aviaries where visitors are able to walk through allowing intimate closeness with the birds. (Nic Bothma/EPA/Shutterstock)

15 US athlete Justin Gatlin kneels in front of Jamaica's Usain Bolt after Gatlin won the final of the men's 100m athletics event at the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium in London on Aug 5. (Antonin Thuillier/AFP/Getty Images)

16 Detroit Lions players take a knee during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Detroit on Sept. 24. (Paul Sancya/Associated Press)

17 Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, seen reflected in the hood of the presidential vehicle in which he is standing, addresses his supporters on a street in Ongata Rongai, on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya. (Ben Curtis/Associated Press)

18 A Rohingya refugee girl looks next to newly arrived refugees who fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar in Ukhiya on Sept. 6. More than 125,000 refugees have flooded across the border into Bangladesh. Most are Rohingya, a Muslim ethnic minority that the government of Buddhist-majority Myanmar largely does not recognise as citizens. (K M Asad/AFP/Getty Images)

19 Bodies of Rohingya Muslim children, who died after their boat capsized in the Bay of Bengal as they were crossing over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, lie on a roadside near Inani beach in the district of Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Sept. 28. (Dar Yasin/Associated Press)

20 A Rohingya man carries an elderly woman, after the wooden boat they were travelling on from Myanmar, which can be seen in the background, crashed into the shore and tipped everyone out on Sept. 12 in Dakhinpara, Bangladesh. Recent reports have suggested that around 290,000 Rohingya have now fled Myanmar after violence erupted in Rakhine state. The ‘Muslim insurgents of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army’ have issued statement that indicates that they are to observe a cease fire, and have asked the Myanmar government to reciprocate. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

21 This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sept. 16 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un inspecting a launching drill of the medium-and-long range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 at an undisclosed location. Kim vowed to complete North Korea's nuclear force despite sanctions, saying the final goal of his country's weapons development is "equilibrium of real force" with the United States, state media reported on Sept. 16. (Korean Central News Agency )

22 President Donald J. Trump high fived Frank 'FX' Giaccio, while Giaccio's father Greg Giaccio looked on, as he mows the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on Sept. 15. President Trump accepted Giaccio's offer after he wrote to the president saying it would be an 'honor to mow the White House lawn.' (Shawn Thew/EPA/Shutterstock)

23 People cheer and dance at the closing meeting of the final pro-independence rally at Plaza Espana ahead of Sunday's referendum vote on Sept. 29 in Barcelona, Spain. The Catalan government is keeping with its plan to hold a referendum, due to take place on Oct. 1, which has been deemed illegal by the Spanish government in Madrid. (Chris McGrath/Korean Central News Agency )

24 Myeshia Johnson kissed the casket of her husband US Army Sgt. La David Johnson during his burial service at the Memorial Gardens East cemetery on Oct. 21 in Hollywood, Fla. Sgt. Johnson and three other American soldiers were killed in an ambush in Niger on Oct. 4. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

25 A resident rushes to save his home as an out of control wildfire moves through the area on Oct. 9 in Glen Ellen, Calif. Tens of thousands of acres and dozens of homes and businesses have burned in widespread wildfires that are burning in Napa and Sonoma counties. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

26 People assist a wounded woman at the Tropicana during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 1. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via Associated Press)

27 A woman sits on a curb at the scene of a shooting outside a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (John Locher/Associated Press)

28 White doves are released in honor of the victims of last Sunday's mass shooting, at the culmination of a faith unity walk at Las Vegas City Hall on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas. On Oct. 1, Stephen Paddock killed at least 58 people and injured more than 450 after he opened fire on a large crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in US history. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

29 Fire damage is seen from the air in the Coffey Park neighborhood Oct. 11 in Santa Rosa, Calif. More than 200 fire engines and firefighting crews from around the country were being rushed to California on Wednesday to help battle infernos which have left at least 21 people dead and thousands homeless. (Getty Images/AFP/Getty Images)

30 A woman on a bike gestures with her middle finger as a motorcade with US President Donald J. Trump departed Trump National Golf Course on Oct. 28 in Sterling, Va. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

31 Rojda Felat, a Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander, waves her group's flag at the iconic Al-Naim square in Raqa on Oct. 17. US-backed forces said they had taken full control of Raqa from the Islamic State group, defeating the last jihadist holdouts in the de facto Syrian capital of their now-shattered "caliphate". (Bulent Kilic/AFP PHOTO )

32 A protester brandishing a machete and a knife prepared to take cover from incoming tear gas canisters during clashes with police forces in Kibera, Nairobi, on Oct. 26. Kenyans trickled into polling stations today for a repeat election that has polarised the nation, amid sporadic clashes as supporters of opposition leader ignored his call to stay away and tried to block voting. (Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images)

33 A man jumped in front of a metal wall, part of the Berlin Wall memorial site in Berlin, Germany, on Nov. 8. November 9th marks a significant date in German history when both the Fall of the Berlin Wall as well as the 'Kristallnacht' or 'Reichskristallnacht' (lit.: Crystal Night, or Night of Broken Glass) are commemorated. (Filip Singer/EPA/Shutterstock)

34 Kenneth and Irene Hernandez pay their respects as they visit a makeshift memorial with crosses placed near the scene of a shooting at the First Baptist Church on Nov. 6 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community killing more than two dozen and injuring others. (Eric Gay/Associated Press)

35 A Muslim Yemeni boy with the world "Allah" in Arabic painted on his face attends a gathering marking the Prophet Mohammed's birthday in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Nov. 30. (Mohammed Huwais/AFP/Getty Images)

36 A tourist posed in front of Mount Agung at Amed beach in Karangasem on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Nov. 30. Thousands of foreign tourists were expected to leave Bali by plane following a nearly three-day airport shutdown sparked by a rumbling volcano on the Indonesian holiday island. (Juni Kriswanto/AFP/Getty Images)

37 The Buffalo Bills offense huddled during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 10 at New Era Field in Orchard Park during a driving snow storm. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

38 A crowd released lanterns into the air as they celebrate the Yee Peng festival, also known as the festival of lights, in Chiang Mai on Nov. 3. This event is part of the festival of lights in Northern Thailand to show respect to Buddha. (Roberto SchmidtAFP/Getty Images)

39 Young women walk past an armoured personnel carrier that stations by an intersection as Zimbabwean soldiers regulate traffic in Harare on Nov. 15. Zimbabwe's military appeared to be in control of the country as generals denied staging a coup but used state television to vow to target "criminals" close to Zimbabwe's President. (AFP/Getty Images)

40 A migrant tries to board a boat of the German NGO Sea-Watch in the Mediterranean Sea on Nov. 6. During a shipwreck, five people died, including a newborn child. According to the German NGO Sea-Watch, which has saved 58 migrants, the violent behavior of the Libyan coast guard caused the death of five people. (Alessio Paduano/AFP/Getty Images)

41 Zimbabwe's members of parliament celebrate after Mugabe's resignation in Harare. Robert Mugabe resigned as president of Zimbabwe on Nov. 21 swept from power as his 37-year reign of brutality and autocratic control crumbled within days of a military takeover. The bombshell news was delivered by the parliament speaker to a special joint session of the assembly which had convened to impeach Mugabe, 93, who has dominated every aspect of Zimbabwean public life since independence in 1980. (Jekesai Njikizana/AFP/Getty Images)

42 Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., left the Capitol after speaking on the Senate floor Dec. 7 in Washington. Franken said he will resign from the Senate in coming weeks following a wave of sexual misconduct allegations and a collapse of support from his Democratic colleagues, a swift political fall for a once-rising Democratic star. (Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press)

43 A migrant waited to disembark from the Spanish ship 'Cantabria' in the harbor of Salerno, Italy. A Spanish Navy ship rescued over 375 migrants though 26 women died as they were trying to reach the Italian coast. (Cesare Abbate/EPA/Shutterstock)

44 Opposition supporters react near the body of a man killed by a stray bullet apparently fired by police, during clashes in the Jacaranda grounds quarter in Nairobi, Kenya, on Nov. 28. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn in for a second term the same day in front of tens of thousands who gathered to celebrate what they hoped would be the end of months of election turmoil, which Kenyatta said stretched the country "almost to the breaking point." (Brian Inganga/Associated Press)

45 Palestinians scuffle with Israeli forces at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City on Dec. 8. Palestinians clashed with Israeli security forces after calls for a "day of rage" as US President Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital sent shockwaves through the region for a second day. (Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images)