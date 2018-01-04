Powerful winter storm hits Mass.

Would you wear a pair of $160 suede boots in this muck? The Uggsanistas think nothing of it

A man shields his face from wind and snow as he walks through the Public Garden in Boston. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

Two residents who didn’t want to spend the night in their home, walked through the flooded streets in the Brant Rock section of Marshfield. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

An abandoned vehicle on Nantasket Avenue in Hull that was flooded with snow and ice. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

Della Sheooerd takes her daily walk on Turner Road during the storm in Scituate. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Rick Bowers of Watertown helps a stuck motorist on State street in downtown Boston during the storm. (Bill Greene/Globe Staff)

A fisherman bails water from a flooded boat in Scituate Harbor during during the storm. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

A small dog peered out at the snow as he was chauffeured through the storm by his owner in Gloucester. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Flooding from the afternoon high tide struck the coast of Marshfield during the storm. A car is surrounded by the ocean surge on Ocean Street in Green Harbor. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

A man looks over a flooded Front Street during the storm in Scituate. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

A man walks through a flooded section of Brant Rock after the afternoon high tide struck the coast of Marshfield. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

The weather didn’t stop fisherman Joseph Lamson from doing his job as he cleaned ground fish in Gloucester. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

A woman looked out at a flooded street as the tide came up in Rockport. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Pedestrians cross Congress Street in downtown Boston during the height of the storm. (Bill Greene/Globe Staff)

A man heads across flooded East Squantum Street after flooding turned Squantum into an island for several hours. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)

People braved the storm to stock up on items at the Market Basket grocery store in Metheun. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Steve Corsano investigates an abandoned vehicle trapped in sea ice on Bailys Causeway during the storm in Scituate. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

The wind blows snow onto a man has he walks along a path on the Charles River Esplanade in Boston the day after the storm. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

Tom Miller shovels in South Boston for a third time through a snow bank that plows keeps adding to. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Icicles hang in Quincy Market in downtown Boston the day after the storm. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)

Cars had broken windows and water damage in a parking lot that flooded during the storm at Gloucester High School. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)

Kathleen O’Day shovels out her car for a second time in South Boston on Jan. 5. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

In this blog: Big Picture

Globe staff photos of the month, December 2017 Here's a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of frigid cold, Madison Park High School students walking out, First Night celebrations, high school Super Bowl championships, and the Patriots' push for the playoffs.

Yearning to breathe free A year ago, eight Syrian families fled the violence of their homeland and immigrated to Greater Boston. They were among the last such refugees allowed into the United States as a result of the Trump administration's multiple efforts to ban immigrants from certain Muslim-majority countries, including Syria. Abdulkader Hayani sets up his new professional-grade sewing machine as his youngest daughter, Ameeneh, plays in the box it arrived in.

Colors of the season Cities and towns around the world celebrate holidays with festive decorations and traditions.

Globe staff photos of the month, November 2017 Here's a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of Veterans Day, elections, Thanksgiving day high school football, and the Celtics' 16-game winning streak.

Autumn scenes A look at fall around the world as winter and the holidays approach, and the colors and of this season disappear.

Trump tours Asia US President Donald Trump travels to five countries on a 12-day trip in Asia, his longest overseas journey as president.

Globe staff photos of the month, October 2017 Here's a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: leaf peepers in Vermont, Head of the Charles, hurricane aftermath in Puerto Rico, foggy football, baseball playoffs, and the start of the Celtics regular season.

Stranger Things (of the Animal Kingdom) It's that time of year when it seems appropriate to gather eerie captures of many interesting earth dwellers that photographers have encountered around the world.

Rohingya refugees flee violence in Myanmar More than half a million Rohingya refugees have flooded into Bangladesh to flee an offensive by Myanmar's military that the United Nations has called 'a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.'

Raging wildfires in California Destructive fires in Northern California have killed at least 21 people and destroyed at least 1,500 buildings, leaving devastating scenes in their path. More than 150,000 acres have been burned, forcing the evacuation of up to 20,000 people. Hundres of people are recorded missing and firefighters are not able to search most affected areas yet.

Globe staff photos of the month, September 2017 Here's a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of Hurricanes Irma, remembering the Sept. 11 attacks, signs of fall, the Boston mayoral race, and the football season in full swing.

Beyond the lines Manny Machado, the Baltimore Orioles third baseman, took some heat earlier this season when he said that baseball is "a little boring to watch." It's true that unlike other major sports, most players on the field of play are usually standing around. But he's not looking at the big picture, especially the carnival-like atmosphere of Fenway Park. The Globe's Stan Grossfeld trained his camera away from game action to record scenes that are anything but boring.

Deadly earthquake hits Mexico City A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico City on the 32nd anniversary of the city's biggest quake that killed thousands. Rescue and search missions are under way as workers and residents dig through the rubble looking for survivors. The quake has claimed at least 200 lives, including 21 children trapped in their school.

Impact of Hurricane Irma Hurricane Irma devastated the Caribbean Islands and left a path of destruction all over the state of Florida. At least 72 people are dead, as rescue operations continue and the extent damage is still being determined. Florida is dealing with record flooding, and over six million people lost power.

Globe staff photos of the month, August 2017 Here's a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including a solar eclipse, Boston Comic Con, the Elite Dodgeball National Championships, a record setting attempt for visiting every T station on every subway line, and the counter protest to the "Free Speech Rally" in Boston.

The 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana She was adored in Britain, and beyond, and in her death was dubbed "the people's princess."

Hurricane Harvey devastates southeast Texas Hurricane Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 storm along the southeast coastline of Texas over the weekend, the most powerful storm to hit the United States since 2004.

There goes the sun, total solar eclipse 2017 For the first time since 1918, a total eclipse of the sun was viewable from coast-to-coast in a 70-mile wide path of the United States for around two minutes at totality.

NRA night at NASCAR in Bristol, Tenn. Tens of thousands of NASCAR fans gather near this tiny southern town for a premier event, and one that's sponsored by the NRA. But here, deep in Trump country, there was universal condemnation for white supremacists and Neo-nazis.

Scenes from the 'Boston Free Speech' rally and counterprotest Thousands of counterprotesters march down Tremont Street to confront "free speech" demonstrators in the Boston Common.

'Ragnarok' event reenacts mythic battle For 32 years now, one week each summer, the world has come to an end. Behold, Ragnarok: a weeklong battle event, held at a campground in Pennsylvania, whose name references an apocalyptic Norse myth.

US border patrol agents in training President Trump has pledged to add 5,000 agents to the existing Border Patrol force of more than 21,000 as part of his border security policy. All new agents complete a months-long training course at the US Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, N.M.

Globe staff photos of the month, July 2017 Here's a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers in July.

World Aquatics Championships The 17th FINA (Federation Internationale De Natation or International Swimming Federation) World Championships are underway in Budapest. Almost 3,ooo athletes compete in 75 aquatic events over 17 days, ending July 30. The event shows us the interesting qualities of water and athletic movement, creating visual anomalies.

The Battle of Mosul Iraqi government declared the city of Mosul liberated on July 9th, after a nine-month offensive to retake the city. Since October, the forces in Mosul have faced the toughest fighting in the 3-year war against the Islamic State fighters in Iraq. Entire neighborhoods have been destroyed and Amnesty International called the battle a ''civilian catastrophe,'' with more than 5,800 civilians killed in the western part of the city. The gruelling battle displaced nearly 900,000 from their homes. Sporadic fighting continues in the Old City, signaling the presence of militants still in the area.

Globe staff photos of the month, June 2017 Here's a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including beating the summer heat, a six-alarm fire on Dorchester Avenue, Boston's Pride Parade, David Ortiz's number's retirement, and a visit by 54 tall ships to the Boston Harbor

Portugal forest fire The huge forest fire that erupted on June 17 in central Portugal killed at least 64 people and injured hundreds more, with many trapped in their cars by the flames. It is the deadliest natural disaster to hit the country in decades. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, as a claim stating arsonists may have started the devastating blaze emerged on Wednesday.

Sail Boston 2017 Crew members stood of the sails of the Ecuaduran tall ship Guayas as it makes its way past Castle Island during the Parade of Sail.

The Graduates, 2017 A look at the season of pomp and circumstance.

Globe staff photos of the month, May 2017 Here's a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including college graduations, Boston Calling, a family of foxes, Memorial Day, and the end of the Celtics' playoff run.

Remembering JFK on his 100th birthday John F. Kennedy was born on May 29th, 1917 in Brookline, Mass. The youngest president elected in the United States was assassinated just two years into his presidency, but still left a lasting legacy. Here is a look back at moments of JFK's life in his home state.

World weather report A look at extreme and stormy weather around the globe. From devastating tornadoes to record-breaking heat, photographers covered various forms of turbulent weather this month.

Africa refugees journey The surge of more than half a million South Sudanese refugees into Uganda since July 2016 has created Africa's largest refugee crisis.

Robot (Defined) robot (noun) A machine that looks like a human being and performs various complex acts (such as walking or talking) of a human being.

The Circus leaves town Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed for the last time in New England. After 146 years, "The Greatest Show on Earth" ends it historic run. We visted one of the finals shows and also look back at this traveling spectacle that was a form entertainment for many generations

Globe photos of the month, April 2017 Here's a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers in April.

Ring of honor Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes likes "combat" sports. When she was an exchange student at Plymouth South High, the native of Poland went out for the football team and wrestled. Then she discovered boxing, "my favorite thing in the world."