The best Boston Globe photos of 2017

Globe photographers share the stories behind what went into making the year’s best photos, as selected by the editors of the Globe Magazine and photo department.

1 August 19 / Boston -- I was assigned to cover what was called the “Free Speech” rally on Boston Common. They were expecting to have Nazi sympathizers speaking. It was a week after Charlottesville; we were on edge. All eyes were on Boston. It was scary. The rally spilled into Downtown Crossing. Some protesters were trying to antagonize police. One pushed an officer against his motorcycle. There was a chase; the police officer was running full speed, tackled the guy, and threw him on the ground. This isn’t police brutality, just a show of force. You have to give them credit for showing restraint that day. They took a lot of abuse. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff )

2 January 31 / Duxbury -- It was a cold, snowy day and I was asked to look for features. I always go to the Powder Point Bridge at Duxbury Beach in the summer, but in winter hardly anybody is there. The snow-covered bridge was like a holiday card, but I needed somebody in the picture. I waited over an hour, then out of the distance, I see this man walking toward me. I focused, framed it, and as soon as he got near the pigeons, they flew off. It was a magical moment, like a Hollywood scene. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

3 January 21 / Washington, D.C. -- One of the most incredible aspects of this job is being able to witness history as it unfolds. So, when I heard rumblings about the Women’s March on Washington, I knew I had to find a way to cover it. And it turned out that there were busloads of marchers from Massachusetts who planned to attend, so Globe reporter Stephanie Ebbert and I found a group that was willing to let us tag along. The traffic was insane and when we stopped at a rest area for dinner there were busloads of people wearing those now infamous pink “pussy hats.” At that point, I thought I understood how big the Women’s March was going to be, but when we stepped off the Metro in the city into a sea of people, it became clear that this event would be larger than anything I could have anticipated. Excitement rippled through the crowd and Nicole La Guerre started cheering. There were many other photos from that day but it was Nicole’s energy in this moment that best conveyed the excitement of those in attendance. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

4 January 1 / South Boston -- Is there any better way to start a new year than standing waist deep in ice-cold water waiting for hundreds of people to run straight at you? There’s so much that I love about this Southie tradition: the costumes, the bagpipers, the brave souls who line up to take the plunge with the L Street Brownies. It’s usually the first assignment I shoot on New Year’s Day, and it’s one of my favorites. For 2017, it looks like I wasted my time getting wet since these guys at the starting line captured all of the best aspects of the day. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

5 March 7 / Framingham -- We’ve been documenting the resettlement of Syrian refugees in the western suburbs. To me, this picture says everything — it’s about welcoming immigrants, the building blocks of our country. A Syrian refugee, a tailor with his wife and four children, is being helped by Jewish, Muslim, and Christian volunteers who donated a sewing machine. I saw his daughter, Ameeneh, duck down low in the box. She jumps out with an incredible expression of joy; it screamed hope and the future, why we were telling this important story in America right now. This is one of my favorite pictures of my career. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

6 February 7 / Boston -- It was the day of the Patriots’ parade after the greatest comeback win in Super Bowl history. This year they wouldn’t let me ride the duck boat, so I said, I’ll walk the route. Those parades are the definition of happiness — the energy, the fans, and the good karma. I got a tip and ran ahead to City Hall Plaza. The Patriots came marching out; they brought all five Lombardi trophies with them. I did a Hail Mary, where you put the camera over your head and pray, and fired shots of a joyous Tom Brady. Our job is to get as close as possible; the picture took itself. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

7 October 8 / Boston -- I was rushing to get to the Columbus Day parade before it began. I started near City Hall Plaza, then I wanted to get a little elevation, so I ran into the parking structure at the Boston Public Market, trying to get something different. The angle wasn’t good; it looked boring, so I went toward the North End, and finally the parade came to that spot. The mayor was picking up babies, and then the USS Constitution float came, and I’m shooting that sailor. She just was emoting. Her reaction made that picture. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

8 May 17 / Pembroke -- We live about two miles from this old Quaker meetinghouse. My wife was driving, and I looked over and saw a bunch of foxes standing in the gravestones. For the next two weeks, we took turns going there after work. One day in May, we saw six pups and two adults, this random playful bunch, doing whatever foxes do. We stood about 50 yards away, used a telephoto lens. Animal control said there’s been a den there for 15 years. They don’t fix that corner since they don’t want to bother the foxes. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

9 May 31 / Boston -- It was a high school baseball game at UMass Boston, the first round of the Super 8 tournament between Braintree and Boston College High School. The batter hit a ground ball; the other team threw to second base to force the runner out. We call it “generic second base action.” Usually they’ll slide or peel off and turn away; this guy just decided to make a leap for it. I probably took 10 frames of the play; this was the peak action. He didn’t make it. It was a good shot, but he was out. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

10 October 2 / Corozal, Puerto Rico -- Reporter David Abel and I went to Puerto Rico eight days after Hurricane Maria. It became clear we needed to talk about death somehow, how people were dealing with it. We drove to a funeral home at random to talk to a director, and when we got there, there was a wake going on. The family invited us to tell their story. We followed them to the burial in a mausoleum, and back home with the widow. In those moments, you’re so aware of every click of the shutter. You shoot as sparingly as you can. This photo resonates such loss, for this family and all of Puerto Rico. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

11 June 16 / Boston -- There’d been a lot of build up ahead of the Tall Ships visit for Sail Boston, so I was looking forward to covering the opening ceremony. Surprisingly, there were no boats involved, so I had to look for other ways to illustrate the story. I was concentrating on the Lynn English ROTC cadets as they presented the country flags. Afterward they stood in front of the flags, which made a nice picture. Then slowly the wind began to blow, eventually gaining enough strength to engulf Alicia Donoso in color. It was a nice surprise. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

12 May 7 / Boston -- This was taken the night former president Barack Obama was given the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. He and the former first lady had gone up on stage to receive the award. While his back was turned greeting Caroline Kennedy, Michelle Obama and everyone else quickly left to let him give his speech. He turned around, only to see his wife scurrying away. He made this half-joking frown of disappointment as the crowd laughed. People assumed he was checking her out, but in reality he was just making a joke. It’s a case of “you had to be there.” (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

13 May 6 / Providence, Rhode Island -- After 146 years, “the Greatest Show on Earth” was ending its historic run. That meant I had the pleasure of hanging out with a bunch of clowns in Providence during one of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s last shows in New England. As a child, I loved the circus but honestly I kind of forgot about it. It was a treat to spend a couple hours revisiting those memories. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

14 August 9 / Boston -- This is from the annual Save the Harbor/Save the Bay staff fishing day. It was the worst time of day for pictures — noon, with a high sun, stark, terrible light. As the boats came in, I’d run over and ask, “What did you get?” No one got anything. Three kids actually caught fish, but everything seemed so small. Then this boy stepped off the boat with this 30-inch striped bass — it was like, hallelujah! He was so happy, all the kids were running up to see. It was the triumphant moment I hoped for. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

15 June 8 / Dracut -- I went to cover a hearing at the State House where I met Noelia Ferreira and her daughter Abi, and learned that for hundreds of medically fragile children, MassHealth reimbursement rates have lagged, so parents cannot afford a skilled nurse. Noelia had gone 150 days caring for her daughter literally 24 hours a day. To me, this story is about parental love, a mother so utterly devoted to her child she has to carry her up the stairs, because that’s the only option to get to her bedroom. Her face in darkness reinforces this theme, of putting her daughter’s needs first. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

16 May 23 / Cambridge -- This was from Harvard’s Black Commencement 2017, the first such university-wide ceremony for its black students, to give them a chance to celebrate their unique struggles and achievements. I wanted to show what people were feeling — not just the sense of pride and personal achievements, but to be able to openly celebrate their identity and honor their culture with a like-minded community. I loved the excitement on her face. She had been beaming all day. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

17 June 21 / Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania -- I went to cover a group that practices J.R.R. Tolkien-inspired battle play with foam weapons and medieval garb on Boston Common. Organizers said there’s this great weeklong festival called Ragnarok, and I said, I need to go. I love communities that gather and embrace the one thing they’re about. I did have to get in costume. I went to a Tibetan store and bought a sand-colored hippie skirt — first time I ever covered anything in a skirt. I was told I should pick a name to go by, so I picked Madame Megapixel. Thunderdome is a Mad Max-inspired fighting event; warriors battle as the crowd cheers. This has an otherworldliness to it. It feels very medieval. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

18 January 23 / Boston -- I was there to cover a student protest at Boston University on divestiture of oil. I was expecting a larger crowd; there were maybe 50 people there. I was desperately looking around and saw that guy with a “No Trump” stencil. I noticed you can see through it, so I used it as a framing device for one of the speakers. He was holding it up in the air, and I’m tall; I stood behind him. It was hard to focus on the person with the megaphone, because he was moving, but it worked. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

19 February 2 / Manchester, New Hampshire -- President Trump had issued his order barring refugees, but [this Congolese family] was coming in just under the wire, because they had already been approved. These are the people we’re barring from our country. It’s the face of the issue. They’d been living in a refugee camp for 20 years. They flew into the airport; they were relocating to Lowell. The mother’s face shows that fear of being a stranger in a strange land, and the child, the exhaustion of it all. Everybody knows that feeling after a long flight, waiting for luggage — people can relate just to that. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

20 August 25 / Milton -- Boston Police Officer Muryelle Staco got into the spirit during the first “Dance with a Cop” competition at a youth summer camp run by the YMCA of Greater Boston. Held at the YMCA’s Camp Ponkapoag site, the lighthearted contest had kids and uniformed police officers showing their best moves for a panel of judges. The goal was to help build relationships between the campers and police officers. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

21 February 1 / Boston -- I needed a weather picture, so I chose the Public Garden. I hung around for 45 minutes, waiting for the right person to cross the bridge, and it wasn’t happening, so I crossed into the Common, and I see this woman with this incredible cloak walking toward me. It was just what that scene needed; you couldn’t ask for better apparel. I shot her walking toward me, then realized she was walking toward the bridge, right into my picture that I was originally hoping to shoot, so I followed her. It has a timeless, almost Gothic, feel. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

22 October 8 / Boston -- I was on my day off with my family, walking through the SoWa Open Market, like a normal citizen. I always have my baby camera with me, a Canon Rebel. What if something happens right in front of me? I saw these kids wearing masks from the PJ Masks Disney Junior TV show. The little girl had this totally fierce attitude. I introduced myself to the dad, crouched down, and waited for them to ignore me. The moment the girl gave me the furious side-eye, that was the picture. I love her spirit. She was a girl on a mission. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

23 August 19 / Boston -- I was covering the “Free Speech” rally and counter rally on Boston Common, where the “Free Speech” demonstrators were far outnumbered. When a suspected white supremacist was spotted, crowd members would throw objects, water, and insults at the person. I had photographed the police escorting one man to safety. They crossed the street and a crowd momentarily trapped them in a building’s entryway. When I arrived, it was too congested to get close to capture the conflict. Then I overheard a Boston police officer say “get anybody who is throwing stuff.” So I decided to position myself on the perimeter. Shortly after I got in position, I saw this guy from the counter rally running toward me, hurdling a motorcycle cop. I was ready, and mashing down the camera shutter. I think it helped that I have covered the NFL since 1987. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

24 April 23 / Chicago -- I took that photo at the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Celtics had lost the first two games, and then they came back and won four straight. Isaiah Thomas was the big reason why they advanced in that series. It was sad because both I and the Chicago Tribune were no longer given floor access. It was a challenge. Luckily, I had equipment to hang a remote-control camera on the pole beneath the basket. Every time I fired overhead, the floor camera would also go off. You rarely see a wide-angle photo at a basketball game. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

25 September 14 / Bourne -- In September, I spent the better portion of a day with Susan Anderson Lopes and her 2-year-old grandson, Mason Anderson. Susan’s son, Justin Anderson, 28, died of a fentanyl and heroin overdose in November 2016. Now, Susan must raise the little boy. There are thousands of children of drug-dependent parents in Massachusetts who are being placed in state custody or being raised by family. In the photo Susan is explaining to Mason that he can’t go out to play until after breakfast. I couldn’t help but imagine her doing the same thing with Justin when he was a boy. In the story she said Mason was born dependent on heroin. “This will be my life until my last breath,” Lopes said. “He’s who I live for.” (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

26 August 15 / Boston -- It was the second time that someone had vandalized the New England Holocaust Memorial. This came on the heels of that Charlottesville march, and right before the “Free Speech” rally and counterprotest on Boston Common. A youth from Malden had thrown a rock through the memorial; the next day, civic and religious leaders were gathering to denounce the act. I was trying to find something that showed this desecration. They had already replaced the glass pane, so the challenge was trying to show something had happened, a criminal act. The etchings and the police officer in the background tied it all together. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

27 June 24 / Salem -- I was assigned to cover US Representative Seth Moulton for a profile. He and his fiancee would both be marching in Salem’s North Shore Pride Parade and would be attending the festival after. I noticed right away how fit an individual he is, and I realized that he would be moving along the route at a fast pace. So, with that in mind, I kept looking for a picture that would convey his youth and enthusiasm. I had a moment where I paused to position myself and wait for him to come into my frame. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

28 June 22 / Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania --Different subcultures fascinate me, so when a local fantasy group took to the Boston Common for a medieval-style battle using foam weapons, I was all over it. An organizer told me about the annual Ragnarok event in Pennsylvania, where they hold “storyline battles” straight out of “Lord of the Rings” at a giant campground. Everyone got decked out in traditional garb. While I was there, I received an invitation complete with a wax seal to the Succubus Sinful Soiree. Just one catch: I had to wear my “finest attire.” But the skirt I’d brought to fit in while covering the event was caked with mud. One of the women in the camp let me borrow a handmade dress, and I was very thankful for it once I saw how dressed up everyone else was. Each party guest was announced by name and a gong was struck before they entered. The whole thing was incredible but these two children really caught my eye. The attention to detail that their parents had put into their costumes was so wonderful, they really seemed like they had stepped out of the pages of a Tolkien story. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

29 February 28 / Methuen -- I got a call from the photo desk, and they told me a plane had crashed into a building. Eventually, the cops let us into this yard that faced the house. The pilot, sadly, died in the crash; miraculously, no people were home that lived in these apartments. You could see investigators inside the house. When this one official stuck his head out the window, that was the moment. It was so surreal, it looked like something out of a movie. Can you imagine a plane going through your roof? (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

30 May 31 / Boothbay Harbor, Maine -- The photo assignment desk asked if I could drive to Maine to photograph a 19th-century Grand Banks fishing schooner that was undergoing restoration. Of course I said yes, knowing the hitch was that it takes several hours to drive to Boothbay Harbor from Boston. When I arrived at the shipyard, I could see the Ernestina-Morrissey, the oldest surviving Grand Banks fishing schooner. The head shipwright said I could photograph the work being done but cautioned me to be careful. As I made my way along, I saw shipwright Tom Gerhardt at work in the ribs of the ship. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

31 November 4 / Boston -- This photo was taken at a ghost bike ceremony honoring Antawani Wright Davis, a 19-year-old who was killed the day before when he was hit by a truck as he rode his bike. There was no one there when I arrived but soon after the organizer, Suhayl Azan, pulled up on the white bicycle. He and a friend placed the bike against the home and knocked on the door. Antawani’s mother, Rosemarie Davis (facing camera), came out with some relatives. When she saw the bike and a photograph of her son, she broke down and embraced her niece Ayisha Davis. The ceremony was short but extremely moving. As Rosemarie headed back inside she thanked me for being there, and I thanked her for sharing her story. A parent should never have to bury their child. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)