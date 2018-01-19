Animals up-close
Photographers allow us to get up-close and personal with animals all around the world.
1
A rhino baby, not named yet, walks outside for the first time with her mother Naima at Blijdorp Zoo in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Jan. 4. The rhinoceros baby was born on Dec. 28. (Remko de Waalde Waal/EPA/Shutterstock)
2
Cub panda Yuan Meng plays with its mother Huan Huan inside its new enclosure at The Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France on Jan 12.. The female panda gave birth to twins on Aug. 4, 2017, but one died soon afterwards. Nine-year-old Huan Huan and her male partner Yuan Zi arrived at Beauval zoo in January 2012 on a 10-year loan from China after intense, high-level negotiations between Paris and Beijing. Huan Huan (meaning “happy”) and Yuan Zi (”chubby”) are the only giant pandas living in France. Breeding pandas is notoriously difficult and this is the first time a cub has been born in France. (GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP/Getty Images)
3
A sparrowhawk (Accipiter nisus) hunts at a bird feeder near Pomaz, 23 kms north of Budapest, Hungary, Jan. 2. (ATTILA KOVACS/EPA/Shutterstock)
4
An Asiatic lion (Panthera leo persica) at the zoo in Heidelberg, Germany, Jan. 9. (RONALD WITTEK/EPA/Shutterstock)
5
A submerged Hippo is seen at the Joburg Zoo in Johannesburg, South Africa, Jan.11. The Joburg Zoo is an 55-hectare (140-acre) zoo established in 1904 and houses about 2000 animals of 320 species. (KIM LUDBROO/EPA/Shutterstock)
6
Khansa, an eight-month-old critically endangered Bornean orangutan shows off it’s two front-teeth, at the Singapore Zoo on Jan. 11 in Singapore. The Singapore Zoo is active with its breeding programs as part of its wildlife preservation efforts. (Wong Maye-E/Associated Press)
7
Pama, a female elephant, eats at the Wilhelma Zoo in Stuttgart, southern Germany. (SEBASTIAN GOLLNOW/AFP/Getty Images)
8
Lion cubs are presented in the zoo in Gdansk, Poland, Jan. 4. Three males and one female were born at the end of the Dec. 2017. Currently, the lion family in Gdansk’s zoo have five males and five females. Lion cubs in zoo in Gdansk, Poland. (Adam Warzawa/EPA/Shutterstock)
9
The eyes of a Siberian Husky dog in Sokolniki Park in Moscow on Jan. 13. (MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)
10
A tolypeutes rolls itself up in the hands of a keeper at a zoo in Muenster, western Germany on Jan. 5. Tolypeutes are the only armadillos which can roll themselves up in case of danger. (BERND THISSEN/AFP/Getty Images)
11
Templeton the pig roams at Cozy Critters Farm near Sour Lake, Texas. Rural animals continue to face issues of parasites, bacteria and trauma from Hurricane Harvey. (Guiseppe Barranco/The Beaumont Enterprise via AP)
12
A great tit bird flaps its wings in the village of Troitskoye, outside Moscow, on Jan. 14. (YURI KADOBNOV/AFP/Getty Images)
13
A red fox (Vulpes vulpes) in its enclosure at a wildlife park in Frankfurt, Germany. (PATRICK PLEUL/AFP/Getty Images)
14
An Asian small-clawed otter, the smallest otter species in the world, feeds on fish in its enclosure at the Singapore Zoo on Jan. 11 in Singapore. (Wong Maye-E/Associated Press)
15
A Rosy Pelican allopreens at Alipoor zoo enclosure in Calcutta, India. (PIYAL ADHIKAR/EPA/Shutterstock)
16
Villagers (unseen) bring a buffalo for a fight on the occasion of the Magh Bihu festival in Morigaon district of Assam state, India, Jan. 15. Although the Supreme Court has banned animal fights in some parts of the country, yet the restriction has seemingly no takers in Assam. People of Assam have organized the popular buffalo fights on the occasion of the Annual Magh Bhihu festival throughout the state. According to media reports, many of the organizers of such buffalo fights insisted that they cannot forego the age-old traditions of the Bihu Festival and they always ensure no animals are injured. (EPA/Shutterstock)
17
Dog “Neske” has snow in its face on Nov. 26, near Hofsgrund on the Schauinsland mountain in the Black Forest, southwestern Germany. (PATRICK SEEGER/AFP/Getty Images)
18
A wild animal, locally known as Binturung (Arctictis binturong) in a cage at Aceh Natural Resources Conservation Agency office at Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Jan. 12. (HOLIT SIMANJU/EPA/Shutterstock)
19
An injured female Long-eared owl, who likely suffered a concussion after striking a window and was rescued from the 14th story of a midtown Manhattan building Friday, is shown after being treated at the Wild Bird Fund, a New York city-based wildlife rehabilitation center. The owl, who spent the weekend recovering from her collision, was treated with anti-inflammatory medication and antibiotic eye drops by the rehabilitation center and recovered. She was released in New York’s Central Park on New Years’ Day under a supermoon. (Andrew Garn/Associated Press)
20
Alice Shull and her dog Oliver show their support for Framingham mayoral candidate. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
21
An Egyptian goose (Alopochen aegyptiaca) spreads her wings at the zoo in Heidelberg, Germany, Jan. 9. (WITTEK/EPA/Shutterstock)
22
False gharial “De Gaulle” swims in its basin during the annual inventory of the zoo in Dresden, eastern Germany, on January 8, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Sebastian Kahnert / Germany OUTSEBASTIAN KAHNERT/AFP/Getty Images (SEBASTIAN KAHNERT/AFP/Getty Images)
23
Shown is Motuba, a male Western lowland gorilla, at the Philadelphia Zoo in Philadelphia, Jan. 11. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)
24
An osprey poses in front of the camera at the Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Virginia. Motion-detecting wildlife cameras are yielding serious science as well as amusing photos. From ocelots in the desert to snow-loving lynx high in the Northern Rockies, remote cameras are exposing elusive creatures like never before. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP)
25
Female Gelada baboons, also known as bleeding-heart baboons, cuddle with their youngs in order to keep warm at the Wilhelma Zoo in Stuttgart, Germany. (Sebastian Gollnow/dpa via AP)
26
With her breath frosting up in the sub freezing temperatures, one of the Memphis Zoo’s African lions chills out morning, Jan. 2, in Memphis, Tenn. (Jim Weber/The Commercial Appeal via AP)
27
A man feeds a seagull flying behind a ferry on The Bosphorus as the sun shines in Istanbul on Jan. 4. (BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images)
28
A freshwater stingray (Potamotrygonidae) enjoys a fish as it is being measured during the annual inventory at the Sea Life aquarium in Hanover, northern Germany, on Jan.11. (Holger Hollemann/AFP/Getty Images)
29
A white Indian goose splashes in the waters of a pond of a public garden during a sunny but a cold day in New Delhi, India, Jan. 10. (HARISH TYAGI/EPA/Shutterstock)
30
Two Adelie penguins swim in the Guadalajara Zoo, in Guadalajara, Mexico, Jan. 13. The Guadalajara Zoo celebrated the arrival of three Adelie penguin pups, which will help the conservation of this threatened species. (ULISES RUIZ BASURTO/EPA/Shutterstock)
31
Ice bear Tonja swims in the water tank of her enclosure at the zoo in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. (Maurizio Gambarini/dpa via AP) (Maurizio Gambarini/dpa via AP)
32
A greater mouse-eared bat (Myotis myotis) housed in the basement vault of a brewery in Frankfurt/Oder in eastern Germany. (PATRICK PLEUL/AFP/Getty Images)