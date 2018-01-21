Patriots win AFC Championship game
Patriots beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and are headed to the Super Bowl once again.
Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola celebrated Amendola’s touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Patriots took the lead. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Patriots fans (from left) Parid Kurbini of Medford, Kirby Talley of Memphis, and Danielle Boisson of Boston, celebrated as the Partriots come from behind in the fourth quarter. (Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe)
After the win, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady stood with Danny Amendola, who held the AFC Championship Lamar Hunt Trophy. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater rejoiced as the celebration began following New England’s 24-20 victory. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots fans cheered for their team during the game. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Tom Brady and Jonathan Kraft embraced following the game. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Tom Brady and Danny Amendola stood on the stage as confetti fell around them. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Tom Brady raised the the Lamar Hunt Trophy while Jim Nantz interviewed him after the game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia celebrated with Jon Bon Jovi on the field after the Patriots defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates earned the right to go for their sixth Super Bowl title by beating the Jaguars 24-20. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
On the Jaguars final play of the game, Patriots Stephon Gilmore broke up a pass intended for Jacksonville’s WR Dede Westbrook. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Stephon Gilmore swats the ball intended for Dede Westbrook. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
Blake Bortles coughed up the ball in the fourth quarter, and Jacksonville recovered the ball. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
Danny Amendola celebrated after scoring the game-winning touchdown during fourth quarter. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Fans cheer during the fourth quarter. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Danny Amendola scored his second touchdown in the fourth quarter. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Patriots Danny Amendola ran for a touchdown against Jaguars Myles Jack in the fourth quarter. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Tom Brady is helped to his feet during the fourth quarter. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Jaguar A.J. Bouye signaled first down after the ball was stripped from Dion Lewis causing turnover during fourth quarter. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Myles Jack stripped the ball from Dion Lewis during fourth quarter. (Stan Grossfeld)
Dion Lewis eluded a tackle during third quarter of the AFC Championship playoff game. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
An unhappy Patriots fan during second quarter. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Brandin Cooks couldn’t come up with the reception during the third quarter. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Jaguars Barry Church hit Patriots Rob Gronkowski helmet to helmet which caused a penalty in the second quarter. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Patriots Chris Hogan checked on teammate Rob Gronkowski after being hit helmet to helmet by Jaguars Jalen Ramsey. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Jaguar Carey Grant stretched out after a nice gain during second quarter. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Pats fans From left, Kelsey Lynch of Boston, and Noah Stuber of Martha’s Vinyard reacted to the game as the Partriots trail in the first half. (Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe)
Jaguars Keelan Cole catched the ball against Patriots Malcolm Butler in the second quarter. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Jaguars Corey Grant was tackled by Devin McCourty during the second quarter. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriot Malcolm Butler broke up a pass intended for Jaguar Marqise Lee during first quarter. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
A distressed Patriot fan during the second quarter of the AFC Championship playoff game. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Tom Brady was tackled during the first quarter. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots Kyle Van Noy broke up a pass to Jaguars T.J. Yeldon in the first quarter. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Tom Brady checked his hand before the AFC Championship playoff game between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Martha Dunton wore a pro-Patriot message under her eyes before the AFC Championship playoff game. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Tom Brady screamed “let’s go” after running onto the field before the AFC Championship playoff game. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
A sea of Brady jerseys outside Gillette Stadium before the AFC Championship playoff game. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was greeted by team owner Robert Kraft as he left the field after pre-game warmups. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
A Patriots fan in the crowd cheered at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)