Globe staff photos of the month, January 2018

In Rob Gronkowski, Patriots have a weapon unlike any the NFL has seen

Tom Brady dropped the mic after speaking to Patriots fans at a Super Bowl send-off rally for the team at Gillette Stadium. New England will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4 in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

A Patriots fan cheered at the end of the Super Bowl send-off rally at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Jan. 29. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

Patriots receiver Danny Amendola (80) celebrated with Chris Hogan after catching a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of New England’s AFC Championship win. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore deflected the Jaguars’ final pass of the AFC Championship away from receiver Dede Westbrook. Three plays later, a first-down run from Dion Lewis sealed the Patriots’ 24-20 win and their 10th AFC title. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady examined his throwing hand on Jan. 18, his first day back at practice after injuring it and requiring more than 10 stitches. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Bruins winger Brad Marchand beat Devils goalie Cory Schneider (not pictured) late in the second period to give Boston a 3-2 lead in the teams’ game Jan. 23 at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Three girls skated on the glass-like ice on Hobomock Pond at dusk on Jan. 3. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Scout AJ Henderson took second place overall in the annual Pinewood Derby race in Chelmsford. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)

Percy Johnson, 5, of Boston didn’t let the cold stop him from making a snow angel on the Boston Common on Jan. 8. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Tourists from Japan and Thailand walked on an iced-over Wollaston Beach in the late afternoon on Jan. 7. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)

The Museum of Fine Arts is training 12-week-old Riley, a Weimaraner, to detect various scents for both security and conservation. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

Yasin Akkaya, originally from Turkey, touched his son Gabriel’s cheek after taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on Jan. 27. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

Museum of Science employee Erin Shannon walked through a mirror maze, part of a traveling exhibit at the museum. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

An apartment at the New England Center and Home for Veterans in Boston with a view of City Hall Plaza. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Miguel Martinez (center) attended a Temporary Protected Status meeting at City Hall on Jan. 10. Mayor Martin J. Walsh and other politicians and activists spoke about immigration at the meeting. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

Sayida Rivers Farmer of the Old South Church Gospel choir sang during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. memorial breakfast at the Boston Convention Center. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

A funeral Mass was said at St. Paul Church for former state treasurer Robert Crane. His six grandchildren were the pallbearers who escorted his casket down the aisle at the conclusion of Mass. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

A firefighter walked past a house on Allston Street in Dorchester that caught fire on Jan. 6. The water firefighters had used to put out the fire froze on everything around the house. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Dajia Brown and her baby have participated in a Boston Medical Center program that helps women maintain their sobriety and take care of themselves and their babies. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Kayla Kelly, a second grader at the Codman Academy Charter School, held up a postcard she wrote to President Trump. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Despite the snow, a woman stood in a pair of flats on Washington Street in Boston. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

Eric Palmer did a little surfing in Scituate Harbor during a storm on Jan. 30. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Beth Troupe fell into the water that had flooded a parking lot near Scituate Harbor on Jan. 30 as she tried to move her VW Beetle. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Klara Whalley, 14, of Mattapoisett, prepared for the the Junior Contemporary Competition of the Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) regional semifinals at the Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts in Worcester. YAGP awards more than $250,000 a year in scholarships to send young dancers to leading schools and dance companies to continue their training. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

The Rev. Myrlande DesRosiers, director of the Everett Haitian Community Center, prayed after speaking during a rally on Boston’s City Hall Plaza on Jan. 26. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Kathleen O’Day shoveled out her car on East Sixth Street in South Boston after the Jan. 4 nor’easter. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Steve Corsano investigated an abandoned vehicle trapped in sea ice on Baileys Causeway in Scituate during the Jan. 4 nor’easter. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

East Squantum Street in Squantum was closed due to flooding caused by a nor’easter on Jan. 4. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)

A pack of timber wolves brought down a moose on the frozen Bersimis Reservoir in Quebec. The Hydro-Quebec power company, which controls the reservoir’s dams, submitted a bid to deliver power to Massachusetts, but indigenous Canadians have said the company is engaging in “cultural genocide.” (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire on Washington Street in Dorchester on Jan. 16, where they used foam to fight the fire and heavy smoke. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Retired Pittsfield police officer, Enrico Giardina, 91, pinned a Massachusetts State Police badge on his grandson, Adam Simeone, during Adam’s graduation from trainee to trooper on Jan. 25. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Boston Police on a pontoon raft searched Jamaica Pond on Jan. 12 in response to a report that an individual had fallen through the ice. They did not find any signs of someone in the water. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Governor Charlie Baker entered the House chamber to deliver the the State of the Commonwealth address at the State House on Jan 23. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

Sharon Levine spun her daughter Lea Golub-Sass on a surface meant to simulate an ice skating rink at the Boston Children’s Museum (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

Sidonie Pierce, 11, stood on a recycling bin and chanted during the women’s march and rally held on the Cambridge Common on the one-year anniversary of the giant women’s march in Washington. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Early-morning clouds cast shade on the ocean as the sun rose on Provincetown and the tip of Cape Cod on Jan. 20. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Amani Faldi, age 8, prepared her hijab before participating in Muslim Lobby Day at the Massachusetts State House on Jan. 30. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: winter storms, a blue supermoon eclipse, Muslim Lobby Day at the Massachusetts State House, a dairy farm in Shelburne, and the Patriots’ road to Super Bowl LII.

