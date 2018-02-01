40th anniversary of the Blizzard of ‘78
The Blizzard of ‘78 is a storm that will be remembered. The blizzard reached Massachusetts on Feb. 6, 1978, and the snow did not stop falling for 32 hours. When it was over, 73 lives were lost and hundreds of houses destroyed.
Vehicles were snowbound on Route 128 South in the aftermath of the massive blizzard on Feb. 8, 1978. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
A rescue vehilcle moved through the flooded streets in Hull on Feb. 9. (Ed Jenner/Globe Staff)
Boston’s Washington Street was buried in snow on Feb. 6, during the blizzard. The storm dropped more than 27 inches of snow on Boston over 32 hours and 40 minutes, between Feb. 5 and 7. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
A huge wave at the height of the storm crashed into the cliffs in Scituate. (Bill Curtis/Globe Staff)
A house destroyed by the blizzard in Rockport. (Janet Knott/Globe Staff)
Cars submerged on Winthrop Parkway in Revere. ( Ryerson, Bill Globe Photo)
Edward J. DeSantis, Park District Superintendent, walked through flooded Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester on Feb. 7. (Janet Knott/Globe Staff)
Mrs. Joseph Conley leaned on the only remaining fixture at her destroyed house in Scituate as she left with Mrs. Edward Dailey, with whom she is now staying on Feb. 10. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Stacy and Lisa Zinck shopped near Gallivan Boulevard in Dorchester on Feb. 10. (Boston Globe Archive)
A boat was washed up in Doliber’s Cove in Marblehead, where water came up to homes during high tide. (Ulrike Welsch/Globe Staff)
Pedestrians braved the wind and snow of the blizzard while crossing Commonwealth Avenue in Boston on Feb 6. (John Blanding/Globe John Blanding/Globe Staff)
Cathy Silva salvaged belongings from a Minot Beach home on Feb 9. (Bob Dean/Globe Staff)
David Rimilty, 14, peered into a car buried in sand on Mass Hill Beach in Scituate on Feb. 9, after the blizzard. (Bob Dean/Globe Staff)
Three people pushed a disabled car as a skier passed on Kelton Street near Commonwealth Avenue in Boston on Feb. 6. (John Blanding/Globe Staff)
Animal tracks in the snow in Middleboro on Feb. 9, (Rachel Ritchie/Globe Staff)
Helen Reynolds and Dorothy Carusone returned home from picking up milk in Dorchester. (Paul Connell/Globe Staff)
Cleared streets and driveways in Wakefield following the blizzard on Feb. 8. (Ed Jenner/Globe Staff)
Nancy Erickson sat in the living room of her parents damaged summer home on Edgewater Drive in Quincy (Hough’s Neck.) Nancy’s mom is in the doorway. (Knott, Janet/ Globe Staff)
Waves crashed up on Front Street in Marblehead on Feb. 7. (Welsch, Ulrike Globe Staff)
Residents looked at the section of the broken sea wall along Winthrop Shore Drive in Winthrop after the storm. (Bill Ryerson/Globe Staff)
Destroyed homes on Peggoty Beach in Scituate. (Bill Brett/Globe Staff)
Falling and drifting snow surrounded a car on Morrissey Boulevard during early morning hours of the blizzard on Feb. 7. (John Blanding/Globe Staff)
Thousands of people waited for welfare vouchers in the snow on Hancock Street in Dorchester on Feb. 11 following the blizzard. The state of emergency issued prevented delivery of public assistance checks and most offices had been closed for days. (Joe Runci/Globe Staff)
More than 25 houses, including this one, were demolished on Scituate’s Peggotty Beach during the blizzard. (Dan Sheehan/Globe Staff)
A dinosaur sculpted from snow was built in Harvard Yard in Cambridge. (Charles Dixon/Globe Staff)
One child pulled another on a sled along a snow-covered road in Newton on Feb. 9. (Bill Curtis/Globe Staff)
Homes and streets were flooded along Jerusalem Road in Hull. (Bill Brett/Globe Staff)
Kate Figueroa held her son Casey, 2, as they looked out at the extreme high tides and flooding in Plymouth on Feb. 7. (Bob Dean/Globe Staff)
The entrance to Town Way at Peggotty Beach was strewn with rocks and house debris on Feb. 8. (Dan Sheehan/Globe Staff )
A man and woman wait for a rescue team in Revere on Feb. 8. (Bill Ryerson/Globe Staff)
Army personnel from Fort Devens were stuck in five feet of slush trying to rescue the couple in Revere. (Bill Ryerson/Globe Staff)
A crew member unloaded a lost boat in Marblehead Harbor that washed up on the Causeway. (Ulrike Welsch/Globe Staff )
Gandolf, an Irish Setter. watched Martine Carroll, 14, walk down Trenton Street. (Janet Knott/Globe Staff)