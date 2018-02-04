Super Bowl LII: Patriots vs. Eagles

Chad Finn: It just never quite felt like the Patriots’ night

Dan Shaughnessy: Hard as it is to believe, Patriots lost to a better team

An Eagles fan soars before the start of the Super Bowl. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)

Steve Belichick (left) and his brother Brian Belichick, the sons of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, smiled and point to some friends in the stands. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Tom Brady lead the team on the field at the start of Super Bowl LII. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Smoke inside and outside as temperatures hovers near zero at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)

Bill Yetman of Attleboro took a picture of friend Ken Swerdlick from CT before Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Bill Greene/Globe Staff)

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick warmed up on the field before Super Bowl LII. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

From left: Chet Berman, of Allston; Lauren Grewal, of Allston; Danielle Berman, from Pennsylvania; and Claire Gauthier, of Pennsylvania, watched the game at the Cask ‘N Flagon in Kenmore Square. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)

James Whites ran into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

James White ran with the ball during the first quarter. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Tom Brady walked on the field during the second quarter. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

Frustrated Patriot fans at US Bank Stadium during the second quarter. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Brandin Cooks was stopped by Rodney McLeod as he tried to jump over him near the goal line during second quarter. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was tackled by the Eagles Brandon Graham as he tried to scramble for some late first half yardage. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Manan Shukla (center,) and Connor Calhoun (foreground,) reacted to a bad play at the Cask ‘N Flagon in Kenmore Square. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)

Kyle Van Noy walked off the field as the Eagles celerbated their trick play touchdown that put them ahead 21-12. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

James Devlin and Matthew Slater stared at Eagles bench after Brandin Cooks suffered a big hit during the second quarter and was out for the game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Patriots fans Cassidy Mitchell, Kimberly Kinzer and Bettina Bucco, rejoiced during a touchdown in the fourth quarter at the Cask ‘N Flagon in Boston. (Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe)

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz dove into the endzone for the game winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Rob Gronkowski did not come up with Tom Brady’s Hail Mary pass at the end of the game. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick turned to walk off the field after congratulating the Eagles LeGarrette Blount following the New England loss. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Tom Brady sat on the field between offensive linemen Cameron Fleming and Joe Thuney following the strip sack in the fourth quarter. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Patriots fans in Kenmore Square were bitterly disappointed as the Patriots lost the Superbowl. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)

Tom Brady walked off the field after an interception late during fourth quarter. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Fans celebrated in Philadelphia after the Eagles defeated the Patriots to win the Super Bowl. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

Dejected Patriots fans watched the end of Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

Tom Brady sat dejected at the end of the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

The New England Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. The Eagles win the Lombardi Trophy for the first time.

