Super Bowl LII: Patriots vs. Eagles
The New England Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. The Eagles win the Lombardi Trophy for the first time.
Tom Brady sat dejected at the end of the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Eagles Vinny Curry celebrated on the field after winning Super Bowl LII. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Dejected Patriots fans watched the end of Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Fans celebrated in Philadelphia after the Eagles defeated the Patriots to win the Super Bowl. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
Tom Brady walked off the field after an interception late during fourth quarter. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots fans in Kenmore Square were bitterly disappointed as the Patriots lost the Superbowl. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)
Tom Brady sat on the field between offensive linemen Cameron Fleming and Joe Thuney following the strip sack in the fourth quarter. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick turned to walk off the field after congratulating the Eagles LeGarrette Blount following the New England loss. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Rob Gronkowski did not come up with Tom Brady’s Hail Mary pass at the end of the game. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz dove into the endzone for the game winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Rob Gronkowski dove for a touchdown catch during the fourth quarter. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Nick Foles celebrated with backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld after Foles’ touchdown. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Rob Gronkowski danced after his touchdown catch. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Patriots fans Cassidy Mitchell, Kimberly Kinzer and Bettina Bucco, rejoiced during a touchdown in the fourth quarter at the Cask ‘N Flagon in Boston. (Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe)
Chris Hogan, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski celebrated Gronkowski’s touchdown during the fourth quarter. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
James Devlin and Matthew Slater stared at Eagles bench after Brandin Cooks suffered a big hit during the second quarter and was out for the game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Kyle Van Noy walked off the field as the Eagles celerbated their trick play touchdown that put them ahead 21-12. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Manan Shukla (center,) and Connor Calhoun (foreground,) reacted to a bad play at the Cask ‘N Flagon in Kenmore Square. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)
Alshon Jeffery celebrated with the Eagles bench after a touchdown. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Rex Burkhead ran during second quarter. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Justin Timberlake performed during halftime. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Danny Amendola was upended during the second quarter. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was tackled by the Eagles Brandon Graham as he tried to scramble for some late first half yardage. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
24
Chris Hogan made a long reception during the second quarter. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
25
A frustrated Rob Gronkowski looked at ref after an incomplete catch. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
26
Brandin Cooks was stopped by Rodney McLeod as he tried to jump over him near the goal line during second quarter. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
27
Frustrated Patriot fans at US Bank Stadium during the second quarter. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
28
Tom Brady walked on the field during the second quarter. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
29
James White ran with the ball during the first quarter. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
30
Tom Brady was under pressure during second quarter. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
31
Eric Rowe broke up a potential touchdown. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
32
James Whites ran into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
33
From left: Chet Berman, of Allston; Lauren Grewal, of Allston; Danielle Berman, from Pennsylvania; and Claire Gauthier, of Pennsylvania, watched the game at the Cask ‘N Flagon in Kenmore Square. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)
34
Alshon Jeffery caught a touchdown guarded by Patriot Eric Rowe during the second quarter. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
35
Eagle Jay Ajayi ran past Kyle Van Noy during the first quarter. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
36
Chris Hogan reacted after a reception during the first quarter. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
37
Tom Brady met with his offense before Super Bowl LII. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
38
Bill Belichick greeted Eagle’s head coach Doug Pederson before Super Bowl LII. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
39
Pink sings the National Anthem. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
40
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick warmed up on the field before Super Bowl LII. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
41
Bill Yetman of Attleboro took a picture of friend Ken Swerdlick from CT before Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Bill Greene/Globe Staff)
42
The NE Patriots ran on the field before Super Bowl LII. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
43
Smoke inside and outside as temperatures hovers near zero at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
44
Tom Brady lead the team on the field at the start of Super Bowl LII. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
45
Steve Belichick (left) and his brother Brian Belichick, the sons of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, smiled and point to some friends in the stands. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
46
An Eagles fan soars before the start of the Super Bowl. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
47
Fans streamed into US Bank Stadium before Super Bowl LII. (Bill Greene/Globe Staff)