Menu Visit The Boston Globe
The Big Picture
The Big Picture

In rural Jamaica, dentists tend to the poor

Over five challenging days, 18 students and faculty from the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine set up shop in crossroads towns in Jamaica bringing relief and education to thousands who otherwise would suffer unattended. They performed hundreds of cases of dental triage. Photographs by Jessica Rinaldi
Comment on this Scroll to top of page
1
A 10-year-old girl named Jada grabbed onto Michael Golub’s hand as he was passing through the courtyard of the primary school in Brown’s Town, Jamaica. She had not been seen by a dentist and had a tooth that was painful and needed to be extracted. The Jamaica mission was bolstered by Golub’s parents, Tufts faculty members who have made humanitarian work a cornerstone of their personal and professional lives. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
2
Children peered through the windows to watch as patients have their teeth extracted inside the makeshift dental clinic in Mount Moriah, Jamaica. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
3
A man received dental care inside a makeshift clinic in Mount Moriah, Jamaica. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
4
Before heading out to Mount Moriah, the team gathered for a quick meeting and pep talk. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
5
People waited in line to see a dentist inside a clinic at Mount Moriah School. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
6
As Tufts Dental Student Michael Golub examined 10-year-old Jada, he noticed scars on her arms and face, asked her if she had been abused, and she said that she had been. When he tried to inject her with novocaine, she started to panic and sob. He tried to calm her down and 15 minutes later, her tooth was removed and she was smiling. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
7
People who had come to Mount Moriah Primary to receive dental treatment and medical care watched as buses full of dentists and dental students arrived. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
8
Sterilized instruments were laid out on one of the tables inside a classroom at Brown’s Town Primary School. The Tufts students did not bring portable drills because of spotty electricity. Instead, they relied on basic tools — mallets, chisels, and forceps — to loosen and pry out rotted teeth. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
9
A student at Brown’s Town Primary School sat quietly as a dental student used the back of his knee to steady the student’s head while preparing to extract a tooth. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
10
Students at Brown’s Town Primary School watched as (left to right) twin brothers, Ben and Zachary Golub stood beside their older brother, Michael during a session they spent teaching the class about dental hygiene. All three of the brothers are currently studying dentistry at Tufts. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
11
A man peeked his head into the makeshift surgical center as he waited in line to be screened on the other side of the wall. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
12
Students hugged Tufts Dental Student Toria Koutras at Brown’s Town Primary School. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
13
Dental students worked to extract a patient’s tooth inside the makeshift dental clinic in Mount Moriah. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
14
A patient held on to a dental student’s hand during a procedure inside a makeshift dental clinic at Brown’s Town Primary School. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
15
Michigan University Dental Student Arvin Karana played soccer with students at Brown’s Town Primary School after a long day of treating patients. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
16
A patient leaned back after having a tooth extracted in Mount Moriah. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
17
A boy at Brown’s Town Primary School laughed as Tufts Dental Student Toria Koutras fitted him with the glasses that she uses to examine teeth. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Loading comments...
In this blog: Big Picture
In rural Jamaica, dentists tend to the poor
Over five challenging days, 18 students and faculty from the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine set up shop in crossroads towns in Jamaica, bringing relief and education to thousands who otherwise would suffer unattended. They performed hundreds of cases of dental triage.
GO TO ENTRY
40th anniversary of the Blizzard of ‘78
The Blizzard of ‘78 is a storm that will be remembered. The blizzard reached Massachusetts on Feb. 6, 1978, and the snow did not stop falling for 32 hours. When it was over, 73 lives were lost and hundreds of houses destroyed.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, January 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of winter storms, a blue supermoon eclipse, Muslim Lobby Day at the Massachusetts State House, a dairy farm in Shelburne, and the Patriots’ road to Super Bowl LII.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, December 2017
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of frigid cold, Madison Park High School students walking out, First Night celebrations, high school Super Bowl championships, and the Patriots’ push for the playoffs.
GO TO ENTRY
Yearning to breathe free
A year ago, eight Syrian families fled the violence of their homeland and immigrated to Greater Boston. They were among the last such refugees allowed into the United States as a result of the Trump administration’s multiple efforts to ban immigrants from certain Muslim-majority countries, including Syria. Abdulkader Hayani sets up his new professional-grade sewing machine as his youngest daughter, Ameeneh, plays in the box it arrived in.
GO TO ENTRY
Autumn scenes
A look at fall around the world as winter and the holidays approach, and the colors and of this season disappear.
GO TO ENTRY
Trump tours Asia
US President Donald Trump travels to five countries on a 12-day trip in Asia, his longest overseas journey as president.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, October 2017
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: leaf peepers in Vermont, Head of the Charles, hurricane aftermath in Puerto Rico, foggy football, baseball playoffs, and the start of the Celtics regular season.
GO TO ENTRY
Raging wildfires in California
Destructive fires in Northern California have killed at least 21 people and destroyed at least 1,500 buildings, leaving devastating scenes in their path. More than 150,000 acres have been burned, forcing the evacuation of up to 20,000 people. Hundres of people are recorded missing and firefighters are not able to search most affected areas yet.
GO TO ENTRY
Beyond the lines
Manny Machado, the Baltimore Orioles third baseman, took some heat earlier this season when he said that baseball is “a little boring to watch.” It’s true that unlike other major sports, most players on the field of play are usually standing around. But he’s not looking at the big picture, especially the carnival-like atmosphere of Fenway Park. The Globe’s Stan Grossfeld trained his camera away from game action to record scenes that are anything but boring.
GO TO ENTRY
Deadly earthquake hits Mexico City
A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico City on the 32nd anniversary of the city’s biggest quake that killed thousands. Rescue and search missions are under way as workers and residents dig through the rubble looking for survivors. The quake has claimed at least 200 lives, including 21 children trapped in their school.
GO TO ENTRY
Impact of Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma devastated the Caribbean Islands and left a path of destruction all over the state of Florida. At least 72 people are dead, as rescue operations continue and the extent damage is still being determined. Florida is dealing with record flooding, and over six million people lost power.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, August 2017
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including a solar eclipse, Boston Comic Con, the Elite Dodgeball National Championships, a record setting attempt for visiting every T station on every subway line, and the counter protest to the “Free Speech Rally” in Boston.
GO TO ENTRY
NRA night at NASCAR in Bristol, Tenn.
Tens of thousands of NASCAR fans gather near this tiny southern town for a premier event, and one that’s sponsored by the NRA. But here, deep in Trump country, there was universal condemnation for white supremacists and Neo-nazis.
GO TO ENTRY
US border patrol agents in training
President Trump has pledged to add 5,000 agents to the existing Border Patrol force of more than 21,000 as part of his border security policy. All new agents complete a months-long training course at the US Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, N.M.
GO TO ENTRY
World Aquatics Championships
The 17th FINA (Federation Internationale De Natation or International Swimming Federation) World Championships are underway in Budapest. Almost 3,ooo athletes compete in 75 aquatic events over 17 days, ending July 30. The event shows us the interesting qualities of water and athletic movement, creating visual anomalies.
GO TO ENTRY
The Battle of Mosul
Iraqi government declared the city of Mosul liberated on July 9th, after a nine-month offensive to retake the city. Since October, the forces in Mosul have faced the toughest fighting in the 3-year war against the Islamic State fighters in Iraq. Entire neighborhoods have been destroyed and Amnesty International called the battle a ‘‘civilian catastrophe,’’ with more than 5,800 civilians killed in the western part of the city. The gruelling battle displaced nearly 900,000 from their homes. Sporadic fighting continues in the Old City, signaling the presence of militants still in the area.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, June 2017
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including beating the summer heat, a six-alarm fire on Dorchester Avenue, Boston’s Pride Parade, David Ortiz’s number’s retirement, and a visit by 54 tall ships to the Boston Harbor
GO TO ENTRY
Portugal forest fire
The huge forest fire that erupted on June 17 in central Portugal killed at least 64 people and injured hundreds more, with many trapped in their cars by the flames. It is the deadliest natural disaster to hit the country in decades. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, as a claim stating arsonists may have started the devastating blaze emerged on Wednesday.
GO TO ENTRY
Sail Boston 2017
Crew members stood of the sails of the Ecuaduran tall ship Guayas as it makes its way past Castle Island during the Parade of Sail.
GO TO ENTRY
Remembering JFK on his 100th birthday
John F. Kennedy was born on May 29th, 1917 in Brookline, Mass. The youngest president elected in the United States was assassinated just two years into his presidency, but still left a lasting legacy. Here is a look back at moments of JFK’s life in his home state.
GO TO ENTRY
World weather report
A look at extreme and stormy weather around the globe. From devastating tornadoes to record-breaking heat, photographers covered various forms of turbulent weather this month.
GO TO ENTRY
Robot (Defined)
robot (noun) A machine that looks like a human being and performs various complex acts (such as walking or talking) of a human being.
GO TO ENTRY
Real journalists. Real journalism. Subscribe to The Boston Globe today.