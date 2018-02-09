Menu Visit The Boston Globe
The Big Picture
The Big Picture

South Korea Olympic Games Opening Ceremonies

The Olympic torch was finally lit, its flames licking the cold South Korea sky, a fitting and beautiful end to one of the greatest nights of pageantry the sports world has to offer. It was former gold medal-winning figure skater Yuna Kim who set these Games alight, igniting not only the tower that will burn for the duration of the Olympics, but setting off one final round of pyrotechnic wonder, fireworks raining overhead as well as exploding inside PyeongChang Stadium. by Tara Sullivan/Globe Staff
1
Fireworks erupt as the cauldron is lit with the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the PyeongChang Stadium. (David J. Philip/AFP/Getty Images)
2
Torchbearer carries with the Olympic Flame. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
3
The North Korea and South Korea Olympic teams enter together under the Korean Unification Flag during the Parade of Athletes. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
4
The Olympic Flame is being lit in the cauldron by Korean figure skate Kim Yuna. (Daniel Kopatsch/EPA/Shutterstock)
5
Fireworks go off at the start of the opening ceremony. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
6
A general view as performers entertain. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
7
Flag bearer Erin Hamlin of the United States and teammates enter the stadium. (Frank Fife/Getty Images)
8
Dancers perform “The Land of Peace” segment. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
9
Kim Yong Nam, top left, president of the Presidium of North Korean Parliament, and Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, top right, sit behind U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, bottom left, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, bottom right, as they watch the opening ceremony. (Patrick Semansky/AP)
10
A view from above during the Opening Ceremony. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
11
Attendees at the ceremony. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)
12
A large media link structure from which messages of peace are sent out rises. (Vassil Donev/EPA/Shutterstock)
13
A performance takes place with the so-called gates to the future. (Diego Azubel/EPA/Shutterstock)
14
Koreans wave the Korean Unification Flag during the pre-ceremony. (Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA/Shutterstock)
15
A performance takes place. (Harry How/Getty Images)
16
Fireworks are seen above the stadium. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
17
A member of the Republic of Korea team. (Clive Mason/Getty Images)
18
Team Slovenia, with flag bearer Vesna Fabjan, arrives. (Christian Bruna/EPA/Shutterstock)
19
Fireworks are seen during the ceremony. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
20
Members of team Canada. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
21
A wide view of the stadium. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
22
Pita Taufatofua carries the flag of Tonga. (Jae C. Hong/AP)
23
USA snowboard athlete Shaun White, center, celebrates as his country’s delegation parades. (AFP/Getty Images)
24
Artists perform during the ceremony. (Daniel Kopatsch/EPA/Shutterstock)
25
Participants take part in a performance. (Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images)
26
Participants carry drums during a performance. (Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images)
27
A wide view as drummers perform. (Charlie Riedel/AP)
28
Fireworks explode around a performer. (Lars Baron/Getty Images)
29
Dancers perform during the ceremony. (Harry How/Getty Images)
30
Dancers perform. (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
31
From left, singers Ha Hyun-woo, Lee Eun-mi, Jeon In-kwon and An Ji-yeong perform onstage surrounded by people holding candles. (Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images)
32
Actors perform in front of the Olympic Flame. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)
33
Performers gather in the shape of a bird. (Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images)
