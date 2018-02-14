An English Cocker Spaniel and its handler share a moment on the sidelines during sporting group competition on the final night of the show. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Mickey, a papillon, is inspected by the judge during competition in the Toy group. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

A Komondor and handler Nina Fetter are seen in the judging ring during Day Two of competition. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

A dog competes in the agility course during the 5th Annual Masters Agility Championship. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

A dog competes in the agility course during the 5th Annual Masters Agility Championship. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

A Standard Poodle waits in the benching area on Day One of competition. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

A Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

A Maltese waits in the benching area on Day One of competition. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

A Standard Poodle waits in the benching area on Day One of competition (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

Handler Melody Salmi, right, rests with a St. Bernard named ‘Aristo Presto’ backstage before the start of the show. (Justin Lane/EPA/Shutterstock)

A Toy Poodle waits in the benching area during Day One of competition. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

Glitter, a Chinese shar-pei, is shown during the meet the breeds companion event to the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

A Chow Chow waits in the benching area during Day One of competition. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

Handler Diego Garcia and his Pomeranian wait in the benching area on Day One of competition. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

Best in Show winner Flynn, a Bichon Frise, poses for photos at the conclusion of the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at The Piers on February 13, 2018 in New York City. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show returned to New York City this week, with nearly 3,000 canines competing for the top prize of “Best in Show.”

In this blog: Big Picture

142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show The annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show returned to New York City this week, with nearly 3,000 canines competing for the top prize of “Best in Show.” GO TO ENTRY

South Korea Olympic Games opening ceremony Fireworks erupted as the cauldron was lit with the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the PyeongChang Stadium. GO TO ENTRY

In rural Jamaica, dentists tend to the poor Over five challenging days, 18 students and faculty from the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine set up shop in crossroads towns in Jamaica, bringing relief and education to thousands who otherwise would suffer unattended. They performed hundreds of cases of dental triage. GO TO ENTRY

Super Bowl LII: Patriots vs. Eagles The New England Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. The Eagles win the Lombardi Trophy for the first time. GO TO ENTRY

40th anniversary of the Blizzard of ‘78 The Blizzard of ‘78 is a storm that will be remembered. The blizzard reached Massachusetts on Feb. 6, 1978, and the snow did not stop falling for 32 hours. When it was over, 73 lives were lost and hundreds of houses destroyed. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, January 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of winter storms, a blue supermoon eclipse, Muslim Lobby Day at the Massachusetts State House, a dairy farm in Shelburne, and the Patriots’ road to Super Bowl LII. GO TO ENTRY

Patriots win AFC Championship Patriots beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and are headed to the Super Bowl once again. GO TO ENTRY

Animals up-close Photographers allow us to get up-close and personal with animals all around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, December 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of frigid cold, Madison Park High School students walking out, First Night celebrations, high school Super Bowl championships, and the Patriots’ push for the playoffs. GO TO ENTRY

Yearning to breathe free A year ago, eight Syrian families fled the violence of their homeland and immigrated to Greater Boston. They were among the last such refugees allowed into the United States as a result of the Trump administration’s multiple efforts to ban immigrants from certain Muslim-majority countries, including Syria. Abdulkader Hayani sets up his new professional-grade sewing machine as his youngest daughter, Ameeneh, plays in the box it arrived in. GO TO ENTRY

Colors of the season Cities and towns around the world celebrate holidays with festive decorations and traditions. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, November 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of Veterans Day, elections, Thanksgiving day high school football, and the Celtics’ 16-game winning streak. GO TO ENTRY

Autumn scenes A look at fall around the world as winter and the holidays approach, and the colors and of this season disappear. GO TO ENTRY

Trump tours Asia US President Donald Trump travels to five countries on a 12-day trip in Asia, his longest overseas journey as president. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, October 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: leaf peepers in Vermont, Head of the Charles, hurricane aftermath in Puerto Rico, foggy football, baseball playoffs, and the start of the Celtics regular season. GO TO ENTRY

Stranger Things (of the Animal Kingdom) It’s that time of year when it seems appropriate to gather eerie captures of many interesting earth dwellers that photographers have encountered around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Rohingya refugees flee violence in Myanmar More than half a million Rohingya refugees have flooded into Bangladesh to flee an offensive by Myanmar’s military that the United Nations has called ‘a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.’ GO TO ENTRY

Raging wildfires in California Destructive fires in Northern California have killed at least 21 people and destroyed at least 1,500 buildings, leaving devastating scenes in their path. More than 150,000 acres have been burned, forcing the evacuation of up to 20,000 people. Hundres of people are recorded missing and firefighters are not able to search most affected areas yet. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, September 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of Hurricanes Irma, remembering the Sept. 11 attacks, signs of fall, the Boston mayoral race, and the football season in full swing. GO TO ENTRY

Beyond the lines Manny Machado, the Baltimore Orioles third baseman, took some heat earlier this season when he said that baseball is “a little boring to watch.” It’s true that unlike other major sports, most players on the field of play are usually standing around. But he’s not looking at the big picture, especially the carnival-like atmosphere of Fenway Park. The Globe’s Stan Grossfeld trained his camera away from game action to record scenes that are anything but boring. GO TO ENTRY

Deadly earthquake hits Mexico City A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico City on the 32nd anniversary of the city’s biggest quake that killed thousands. Rescue and search missions are under way as workers and residents dig through the rubble looking for survivors. The quake has claimed at least 200 lives, including 21 children trapped in their school. GO TO ENTRY

Impact of Hurricane Irma Hurricane Irma devastated the Caribbean Islands and left a path of destruction all over the state of Florida. At least 72 people are dead, as rescue operations continue and the extent damage is still being determined. Florida is dealing with record flooding, and over six million people lost power. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, August 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including a solar eclipse, Boston Comic Con, the Elite Dodgeball National Championships, a record setting attempt for visiting every T station on every subway line, and the counter protest to the “Free Speech Rally” in Boston. GO TO ENTRY

The 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana She was adored in Britain, and beyond, and in her death was dubbed “the people’s princess.” GO TO ENTRY

Hurricane Harvey devastates southeast Texas Hurricane Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 storm along the southeast coastline of Texas over the weekend, the most powerful storm to hit the United States since 2004. GO TO ENTRY

There goes the sun, total solar eclipse 2017 For the first time since 1918, a total eclipse of the sun was viewable from coast-to-coast in a 70-mile wide path of the United States for around two minutes at totality. GO TO ENTRY

NRA night at NASCAR in Bristol, Tenn. Tens of thousands of NASCAR fans gather near this tiny southern town for a premier event, and one that’s sponsored by the NRA. But here, deep in Trump country, there was universal condemnation for white supremacists and Neo-nazis. GO TO ENTRY

Scenes from the ‘Boston Free Speech’ rally and counterprotest Thousands of counterprotesters march down Tremont Street to confront “free speech” demonstrators in the Boston Common. GO TO ENTRY

‘Ragnarok’ event reenacts mythic battle For 32 years now, one week each summer, the world has come to an end. Behold, Ragnarok: a weeklong battle event, held at a campground in Pennsylvania, whose name references an apocalyptic Norse myth. GO TO ENTRY

US border patrol agents in training President Trump has pledged to add 5,000 agents to the existing Border Patrol force of more than 21,000 as part of his border security policy. All new agents complete a months-long training course at the US Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, N.M. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, July 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers in July. GO TO ENTRY

World Aquatics Championships The 17th FINA (Federation Internationale De Natation or International Swimming Federation) World Championships are underway in Budapest. Almost 3,ooo athletes compete in 75 aquatic events over 17 days, ending July 30. The event shows us the interesting qualities of water and athletic movement, creating visual anomalies. GO TO ENTRY

The Battle of Mosul Iraqi government declared the city of Mosul liberated on July 9th, after a nine-month offensive to retake the city. Since October, the forces in Mosul have faced the toughest fighting in the 3-year war against the Islamic State fighters in Iraq. Entire neighborhoods have been destroyed and Amnesty International called the battle a ‘‘civilian catastrophe,’’ with more than 5,800 civilians killed in the western part of the city. The gruelling battle displaced nearly 900,000 from their homes. Sporadic fighting continues in the Old City, signaling the presence of militants still in the area. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, June 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including beating the summer heat, a six-alarm fire on Dorchester Avenue, Boston’s Pride Parade, David Ortiz’s number’s retirement, and a visit by 54 tall ships to the Boston Harbor GO TO ENTRY

Portugal forest fire The huge forest fire that erupted on June 17 in central Portugal killed at least 64 people and injured hundreds more, with many trapped in their cars by the flames. It is the deadliest natural disaster to hit the country in decades. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, as a claim stating arsonists may have started the devastating blaze emerged on Wednesday. GO TO ENTRY

Sail Boston 2017 Crew members stood of the sails of the Ecuaduran tall ship Guayas as it makes its way past Castle Island during the Parade of Sail. GO TO ENTRY

The Graduates, 2017 A look at the season of pomp and circumstance. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, May 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including college graduations, Boston Calling, a family of foxes, Memorial Day, and the end of the Celtics’ playoff run. GO TO ENTRY

Remembering JFK on his 100th birthday John F. Kennedy was born on May 29th, 1917 in Brookline, Mass. The youngest president elected in the United States was assassinated just two years into his presidency, but still left a lasting legacy. Here is a look back at moments of JFK’s life in his home state. GO TO ENTRY