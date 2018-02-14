142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
The annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show returned to New York City this week, with nearly 3,000 canines competing for the top prize of “Best in Show.”
Best in Show winner Flynn, a Bichon Frise, poses for photos at the conclusion of the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at The Piers on February 13, 2018 in New York City. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Handler Diego Garcia and his Pomeranian wait in the benching area on Day One of competition. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
A Chow Chow waits in the benching area during Day One of competition. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
A Bullmastiff sits as its owner is interviewed. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Glitter, a Chinese shar-pei, is shown during the meet the breeds companion event to the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Two Great Danes sit in the benching area. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A Toy Poodle waits in the benching area during Day One of competition. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
Two Irish Wolfhounds sleep in the grooming area. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Kim Brown holds Bazinga, a basenji, in the benching area before competing. (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Handler Melody Salmi, right, rests with a St. Bernard named ‘Aristo Presto’ backstage before the start of the show. (Justin Lane/EPA/Shutterstock)
A Standard Poodle waits in the benching area on Day One of competition (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
An Airedale Terrier named ‘Polaski’ is groomed backstage. (Justin Lane/EPA/Shutterstock)
A Bergamasco Sheep Dog is groomed backstage. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A Maltese waits in the benching area on Day One of competition. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
A Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
A Standard Poodle waits in the benching area on Day One of competition. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
Sharon Ouimette grooms an English springer spaniel named Beau. (Seth Wenig/AP)
A Chinese Crested Powderpuff named ‘Lars’ performs during an obedience demonstration. (Justin Lane/EPA/Shutterstock)
A dog competes in the agility course during the 5th Annual Masters Agility Championship. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
A dog competes in the agility course during the 5th Annual Masters Agility Championship. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
Tommee, a golden retriever, competes in the Masters Agility Championship. (Mary Altaffer/AP)
A Saluki dog stretches while waiting to compete. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A group of Beagles are carried to the judging ring. (Justin Lane/EPA/Shutterstock)
An Afghan Hound competes. (Justin Lane/EPA/Shutterstock)
Soft Coated Wheaten Terriers play with each other after competing. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Bichon Frises are prepared for judging. (Justin Lane/EPA/Shutterstock)
A Komondor and handler Nina Fetter are seen in the judging ring during Day Two of competition. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
Mickey, a papillon, is inspected by the judge during competition in the Toy group. (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Striker, an ASCOB cocker spaniel, competes in the sporting group. (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Sporting Group dogs and their handlers gather during judging. (Justin Lane/EPA/Shutterstock)
A Chinese Crested dog licks its lips while competing. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Dalmatians compete. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
An English Cocker Spaniel and its handler share a moment on the sidelines during sporting group competition on the final night of the show. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Flynn the Bichon Frise, with handler Bill McFadden, poses after winning “Best in Show.” (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)