Olympic celebrations
Capturing the moments when olympic athletes celebrated a win or their performance at the PyeongChang games.
1
Gold medallist Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada celebrated on the podium after the men's 10,000-meter speedskating race at the Gangneung Oval. (Petr David Josek/Associated Press)
2
Peter Penz and Georg Fischler of Austria celebrated as they finish run two during the luge doubles on day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics at the Olympic Sliding Center. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
3
Team Canada (from left) Scott Moir, Tessa Virtue, Gabrielle Daleman, Eric Radford, Meagan Duhamel, Kaetlyn Osmond and Patrick Chan celebrated after winning the figure skating team event. (Tatyana Zenkivich/EPA/Shutterstock)
4
South Korea's Lim Hyojun celebrated after the men's 5,000- meter relay short track speed skating heat event. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images)
5
Gold medal winner Lizzy Yarnold of Great Britain and bronze medalist Laura Deas of Great Britain celebrated following the women's skeleton on day eight of the PyeongChang games. (Clive Mason/Getty Images)
6
Gold medalist Shaun White of the United States celebrated during the snowboard men's halfpipe final on day five. (Clive Rose/Getty Images)
7
United States gold medalist Chloe Kim posed on the podium during the medal ceremony for the snowboard women's halfpipe event. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images)
8
Peter Penz of Austria jumped as he and his teammate Georg Fischler, right, celebrated winning the silver medal during the men's doubles luge final. (Andy Wong/Associated Press)
9
Mirai Nagasu of the United States reacted after the women single free skating of the figure skating team event competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena. (Tatyana Zenkovich/EPA/Shutterstock)
10
Samuel Girard of Canada and John-Henry Krueger of the United States celebrated after coming in first and second place, respectively, during the short track speed skating men's 1000-meter final A on day eight of the games. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
11
Patrick Burgener, of Switzerland, grabed the camera in celebration after his run during the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park. (Gregory Bull/Associated Press)
12
Jan Mursak (39) of Slovenia celebrated after scoring the game winning goal against Ryan Zapolski (30) of the United States in overtime of the men's ice hockey preliminary round group B game on day five. (Harry How/Getty Images)
13
Gold medalist Shaun White of the United States celebrated during the victory ceremony for the snowboard men's halfpipe final on day five. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
14
Anna Veith of Austria won the silver medal during the alpine skiing women's super-G at Jeongseon Alpine Center. (Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom via Getty Images)
15
Gold medal winner Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway took a selfie with a group of Olympic volunteers as he celebrated his victory at the end of the men's cross country sprint classic final at the Alpensia Cross Country Center. (Daniel Kopatsch/EPA/Shutterstock)
16
John Morris (right) celebrated with teammate Kaitlyn Lawes of Canada after winning the gold medal against Switzerland during the mixed doubles gold medal game inside the Gangneung Curling Center. (Javier Etxezarreta/EPA/Shutterstock)
17
Laura Dahlmeier of Germany celebrated her time after crossing the finish line during the women's biathlon 10km pursuit on day three. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
18
Gold medalist Kamil Stoch of Poland is lifted in the air as he celebrated his men's large hill ski jumping win on day eight. (Lars Baron/Getty Images)
19
Gold medalist Jamie Anderson of the United States celebrated after the women's snowboard slopestyle final event. (Loic Venace/AFP/Getty Images)
20
Valentina Marchei and Ondrej Hotarek of Italy celebrated after receiving their score during the pair skating short program on day five. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
21
Eric Frenzel, of Germany, celebrated after winning the gold medal after the 10km cross-country skiing portion of the nordic combined event. (Matthias Schrader/Associated Press)
22
France's Martin Fourcade jumped while he celebrated winning the men's 12,5km pursuit biathlon event. (Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)
23
The shadows of Norway's Kjetil Jansrud, Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal and Switzerland's Beat Feuz as they celebrated during the victory ceremony at the end of the men's downhill at the Jeongseon Alpine Center. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images)
24
Thorsten Margis of Germany celebrated after he and teammate Francesco Friedrich tied for the gold during the two-man bobsled final. (Wong Maye-E/Associated Press)
25
United States gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin kissed her medal on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's alpine skiing giant slalom. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)
26
John-Henry Krueger of the United States celebrated after winning the silver medal during the short track speed skating men's 1000-meter final A on day eight. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
27
Silver medalist Dajana Eitberger (left) of Germany and gold medalist Natalie Geisenberger of Germany celebrated following the luge women's singles on day four. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
28
Silver medalists (from left) Peter Penz and Georg Fischler of Austria, gold medalists Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt of Germany and bronze medalists Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken of Germany celebrated during the medal ceremony for luge doubles on day seven of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Dan Istitene/Getty Images)