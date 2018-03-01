Globe staff photos of the month, February 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: record temperatures, bringing dental care to Jamaica, retiring Paul Pierce’s Celtic number, a Super Bowl loss, and the start of Red Sox spring training in Florida.
Community members in Brockton gathered for a vigil in memory of 8-year-old Edson Brito and 5-year-old Lason Brito on Feb. 8. The two boys were fatally stabbed and found in a Prospect Street home on Feb. 5. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Beatrice Frongillo, 5, made chalk hearts on the pavement at the entrance to the Winchester Public Library on Feb. 26. A 22-year-old woman was killed in a midday stabbing at the library two days prior. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
Students sat on the sidewalk during a walkout at Somerville High School on Feb 28. They gathered in front of the school and and sat in a lockdown crouch position for 17 minutes, in honor of the 17 people killed in the recent Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Florida. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Children peered through the windows to watch as patients have their teeth extracted inside the makeshift dental clinic established by dental students organized by Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
A person on a paddleboard was all alone while crossing the Charles River late morning on February 26. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
A jogger spread her arms out to soak up some sunshine while running on Castle Island on Feb. 27. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
A bundled-up cyclist passed a bike-themed mural while riding on the Esplanade on Feb. 6. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
Amelia Chick, 3, of Concord, played with a pig balloon as she and other Jimmy Fund Clinic pediatric patients celebrated their love of pigs the day before National Pig Day at Dana Farber. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Krissy Magown, of Boston, walked her dog, Maggie, on the beach as the sun rose over Pleasure Bay on Feb. 7. The pair make the walk every day “even when it’s 2 degrees,” she said. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Angier Elementary School students in Newton, including third grader Ryan Dawley (center), tried to catch snowflakes on their tongues as they waited for the bus on Feb. 7. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
A 100th birthday party was held on Feb. 8 for World War ll veteran Anthony Barrasso at the Don Orione Home in East Boston. He saluted his friends as he is wheeled to the front of the room during a ceremony. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Alexis Smith at her Dorchester home on Feb. 6. Smith is the mother of Ameen Lacy, who was shot Dec. 6 outside the Tobin Community Center and died at the hospital two days later. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
People paid their respects at a makeshift memorial for two Needham High School students, Talia Newfield and Adrienne Garrido, who were struck and killed by a car on Feb. 10. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Dainika Balan, 17, a student from Boston Arts Academy, wore face paint similar to characters from the Black Panther comic book series during a discussion of the “Black Panther” film at the school on Feb. 14. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
A Massachusetts State Police trooper held Janne, a puppy that troopers helped to transport from Puerto Rico back to Massachusetts and who is now up for adoption at Sterling Animal Shelter. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Eileen Soule-Freeman’s rooster, Gollum, with a chick, at her home in Plymouth on Feb. 1. For a while, the family kept the “therapy” rooster at the house, but after neighbors complained to the town, the family was told to get rid of it. The family has since brought a complaint with the Massachusetts CommissionAagainst Discrimination. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Chuck, an Atlantic harbor seal, got his teeth brushed by Terra Holovacs, a New England Aquarium trainer, on Feb. 15 to mark National Children’s Dental Health Month. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
George Vouros, 92, was the first of four Iwo Jima veterans escorted by Marines into the Marine Corps League’s annual Iowa Jima Day observance at the State House on Feb. 20. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
Dr. Manfred Ernesti, 88, an endrocrinologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton examined longtime patient Emma Odenveller by holding a tuning fork on her head to check her hearing. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Ford Myers, 12, of Portland, Maine, played on a stainless steel sculpture on the HarborWalk on Feb. 21, a day when temperatures reached 72 degrees in Boston, a record high. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Taking advantage of 70-degree weather, MIT student Trevor Long dove into the Charles River off of the MIT sailing dock on Feb. 21. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Jeremy Edwards tossed his daughter Caileigh, 6, into the air while visiting the annual Boston Parks and Recreation Department Children’s Winter Festival on Boston Common on Feb. 21. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
People waiting for a spot on a shuttle bus were reflected in the window of a full bus after exiting the Red Line at Broadway Station in South Boston on Feb. 21. A subway car traveling from Broadway to Andrew had derailed, causing widespread delays. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Paul Pierce raised his retired No. 34 to the rafters of TD Garden after the Celtics game against the Cavaliers on Feb. 11. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Every four years, when the Olympics come on, curling experiences a rise of popularity. In the interim, interest wanes, but the folks at Broomstones Curling Club in Wayland continue to compete. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Former Olympian Nancy Kerrigan, a Stoneham native, skated with local kids at the Stoneham Ice Arena on Feb. 22. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Northeastern University captain Nolan Stevens held up the Beanpot trophy after the Huskies defeated Boston University 5-2 at TD Garden on Feb. 12 to win the men’s tournament for the first time in 30 years. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Boston College junior Molly Slowe celebrated her goal against Boston University during the first period of the Beanpot championship game at the Conte Forum on Feb. 13. BC topped BU 4-3 in overtime to win its third straight women’s Beanpot title. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Calgary Flames right wing Garnet Hathaway checked helmetless Bruins defenseman Torey Krug into the boards during the second period of Boston’s 5-2 win over Calgary on Feb. 13 at TD Garden. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
TechBoston Academy celebrated after winning the Boston City League boys’ basketball championship game at Madison Park High School on Feb. 22. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Andrew Marshall of Lincoln-Sudbury took control of Omar Eldaly of Shawsheen (facing camera) en route to his Division 1 All-State wrestling title in the 220-pound weight class. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Patriots fans near Sullivan Circle in Charlestown played a pickup game before the Super Bowl on Feb. 4. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
At the Super Bowl Experience in Minneapolis, Joshua Dias, 5, of Boston posed for his Dad in a Matthew Slater uniform. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks attempted to leap over Eagles defensive back Rodney McLeod during the second quarter of Super Bowl LII. Philadelphia topped New England 41-33 to win its first Super Bowl. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
On the final play of Super Bowl LII, Patriots receiver Danny Amendola dove for the ball, but Tom Brady’s Hail Mary had already bounced off the turf, ending any chance of a New England comeback. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Tom Brady sat on the field after fumbling in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
As they waited for their turn to be photographed during Photo Day at Red Sox spring training, closer Craig Kimbrel (right) laughed as teammate Mitch Moreland tried a giant Kimbrel head out for size. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Feb. 14 marked the first official workout of Red Sox spring training, held at Jet Blue Park in Fort Meyers, Fla. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers only has eyes for the baseball during a fielding workout at the Player Development Complex at Jet Blue Park on Feb. 13. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)