Back to back nor’easter storms slam Massachusetts

Two nor’easter storms in the past week have brought snow, power outages and flooding to towns across Massachusetts.
1
A woman with a child in her arms was rescued from the rising waters in the Houghs Neck section of Quincy on Friday, March 2. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
2
With winds howling, several electrical poles came down on Arsenal Street in Watertown on March 2. (Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe)
3
A cars drove through flooded East Squantum Street in Quincy during the March 2 storm. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
4
Waves continued to crash into houses along Oceanside Drive in Scituate during high tide, days after Friday’s storm. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
5
A man dashed through rising waters on Causeway Street in Boston on March 2. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
6
Crews on March 5 removed a tree that fell on a Commercial Street home in Whitman. The town was one of the several that struggled to clear fallen trees and limbs form yards and streets before the next storm. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
7
An emergency worker held a crying baby rescued with her mother from a flooded home on Post Island Road in Quincy. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
8
Debris left by a massive storm that caused flooding sits on Sea Street in Quincy on March 5. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
9
A man walked through a flooded sidewalk off Congress Street, where water was flowing over from Fort Point Channel in the Seaport district on March 2. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
10
Walter Bardon helped clean the basement of his family’s flood-damaged home in Houghs Neck in Quincy. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
11
Daniel Cunningham of Squantum dodged waves on East Squantum Street in Quincy on March 2. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
12
Jacob Gurner walked through a flooded backyard after checking on his home on Otis Road in Scituate on March 3. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
13
Crews worked to remove a tree that fell on a Commercial Street home in Whitman. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
14
Waves crashed over the flooded breakwater wall during the nor’easter at Lane’s Cove in Gloucester on March 2. (John Blanding/Globe Staff)
15
Flood-damage items sit in a basement in Quincy on March 5. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
16
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (center) walked on a sea wall at Stage Fort Park with State Senator Bruce Tarr while viewing the storm damage in Gloucester. Salem News reporter Mary Markos (left) slipped and fell off the rocks into the water after being hit by the same wave while shooting video. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
17
Town of Duxbury workers removed a tree from a power line on Marshall Street on March 5 in the wake of the weekend nor’easter. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
18
Oceanside Drive resident Kate McRoberts passed through flooded Kenneth Road in Scituate during the nor’easter on March 2. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
19
Carol Allen, 75, was evacuated from her flooded home on March 3. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
20
A huge wave crashed onto Oceanside Drive, as a man photographed the neighborhood during high tide. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
21
Ocean waters rolled over the seawall behind a flooded basketball court near Sea Street in Quincy. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
22
Residents surveyed the flooding on 10th Avenue at high tide in Scituate on March 3. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
23
This Squantum resident, away on a trip, had to walk the seawall to get home as the Squantum Peninsula was made into an island for the second straight day. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
24
A crew from Deady Landscape Construction worked to fill in part of the sea wall on Cable Hill Way in Duxbury that was damaged by wind and waves in the nor’easter. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
25
A pickup truck left curved tracks behind it as it struggled to get up a very steep and very slippery Ross Street in Fitchburg on March 7. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
26
A surfer takes advantage of the big wave off Devereux Beach in Marblehead on March 7. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
27
Liam’s, an iconic seafood shack on Nauset Beach since the 1950s, was badly damaged by tide waters and erosion. Now its owner, John Ohman, says he is waiting for it to be demolished, either by the Town of Orleans or the sea. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
28
Rudy Hersh took his dogs for their nightly walk as snow swirls around the Bunker Hill Monument during the nor’easter on March 7. (Bill Greene/Globe Staff)
29
Waves crashed along the shoreline of Sandy Beach in Cohasset, as Minots Ledge Light rose in the distance. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
30
Pedestrians walked among snow-covered trees after the storm hit on March 8. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
31
Waves crashed on to oceanfront homes along Surfside Road in Scituate as high tide approached on March 7. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
32
Robert Nixon took refuge in his car to warmup outside his apartment while crews worked to restore power at the Norton Housing Authority in Norton on March 8. The 144 unit public housing complex has been without power since early morning, after days without power over the weekend. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
33
Runners kept on a small snow path at Memorial Drive in Cambridge. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
34
Children enjoyed sledding on Boston Common. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Real journalists. Real journalism. Subscribe to The Boston Globe today.