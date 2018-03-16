2018 Paralympic Winter Games
Scenes from the Paralympics in PyeongChang, South Korea taking place March 9-18. 670 athletes with disabilities from around the world compete in 80 events in six different sports.
1
Australia’s Victoria Pendergast competes during the Alpine Skiing Sitting Men’s Giant Slalom run 2 at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre in Jeongseon, South Korea on March 14. (Joel Marklund/OIS/IOC via AP)
2
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games on March 18. (Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images)
3
The US men’s hockey team celebrates the gold medal after winning in the Ice Hockey gold medal game between United States and Canada during on March 18. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
4
Fireworks during the Closing Ceremony of the XII Paralympic Winter Games in the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on March 18. (SIMON BRUTY/EPA/Shutterstock)
5
James Sides of the United States completes his Snowboard Cross Qualification Run 2 at Jeongseon Alpine Centre on March 12. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
6
Haitao Wang, Meng Wang and Wei Liu of China react during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Session China vs South Korea at the Gangneung Curling Centre on March 15. (SIMON BRUTY/OIS/IOC/EPA/Shutterstock)
7
Marie Bochet of France celebrates with her gold medal in the Women’s Standing Slalom at Jeongseon Alpine Centre on March 18. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Image)
8
Andrew Soule of United States celebrates in the Cross-Country Skiing - Men’s 1.1km Sprint Final, Sitting on March 14. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
9
Jeroen Kampschreur of Netherlands celebrates with his mother after winning the Alpine Skiing - Men’s Super Combined, Sitting on March 13. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
10
Josh Pauls of United States fails to score a goal over Martin Kudela, goaltender of Czech Republic in the Ice Hockey Preliminary Round - Group B on March 12. (Martin Rose/Getty Images)
11
Flag bearers enter with the South Korean flag during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Paralympic Games at the PyeongChang Stadium on March 9. (SIMON BRUTY/AFP/Getty Images)
12
Triple paralympic gold medalist Theo Gmur (C) of Switzerland visits the Gangneung central market in Gangneung, South Korea on March 16. (ALEXANDRA WEY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
13
Anna-Lena Forster of Germany celebrates after competing in the Women’s Sitting Slalom on March 18. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
14
Supporters of Keith Gabel of the US cheer during the Snowboard Cross event at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre on March 12. (JOEL MARKLUND/AFP/Getty Images)
15
Winner of the Alpine Skiing Women’s Giant Slalom Standing gold medalist Marie Bochet of France celebrates during a ceremony at the Jeongseon Alpine Center in Jeongseon, South Korea, March 14. (Ng Han Guan/Associated Press)
16
Sweden’s Kicki Ulander (C) pushes a stone during the wheelchair curling round robin session between Sweden and the Neutral Paralympic Athletes team at the Gangneung Curling Centre on March 15. (JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images)
17
Yohann Taberlet of France races in the Alpine Skiing Sitting Men’s Super-G at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre on March 11. (JOEL MARKLUND/OIS/IOC/EPA/Shutterstock)
18
Liam Hickey #23 of Canada battles for the puck with Bruno Balossetti #14 of Italy in the Ice Hockey Preliminary Round - Group A game between Canada and Italy on March 10. (Martin Rose/Getty Images)
19
A light sculpture during the Opening Ceremony in the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, PyeongChang, South Korea, on March 9. (SIMON BRUTY/OIS/IOC/EPA/Shutterstock)
20
Stephen Lawler of the United States competes in the first run of the men’s Sitting Giant Slalom race of the Alpine Skiing events on March 14. (JOEL MARKLUND/OIS/IOC/EPA/Shutterstock)
21
Korea’s Jaegoan Cha and Seungwon Jung participate during the Wheelchair Curling Mixed Round Robin Session at the Gangneung Curling Centre on March 10. (Joel Marklund for OIS/IOC)
22
Gregor Ewan of Britain during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Session Great Britain v South Korea on March 15. (SIMON BRUTY/OIS/EPA/Shutterstock)
23
Haitao Du of China competes in the Standing Men’s 20km Free in the Cross-Country Skiing at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre on March 11. (BOB MARTIN/OIS/IOC/EPAShutterstock)
24
Simon Patmore of Australia lies on the snow as he celebrates winning the Men’s Snowboard Cross Final SB-UL at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre on March 12. (Simon Bruty/OIS/IOC via AP)
25
Yury Holub of Belarus is led by his guide Dzmitry Budzilovich as they compete in the Biathlon Visually Impaired Men’s 12.5km event at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre on March 13. Holub finished first to win the gold medal. (Ng Han Guan/Associated Press)
26
Yoshihiro Nitta of Japan celebrates his second place with his children after a victory ceremony of the men’s 1.5km sprint classic standing cross-country skiing final event on March 14. (Jung Yeon-jeJUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images)
27
Anna Jochemsen of the Netherlands competes during the Alpine Skiing Standing Women’s Super-G on March 11. (THOMAS LOVELOCK/OIS/IOC HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
28
Joshua Misiewicz #24 (obscured) of United States scores a goal in the Ice Hockey Preliminary Round - Group B game between United States and Korea on March 13. (Martin Rose/Getty Images)
29
Norwegian players Magnus Bogle (L) and Morten Vaernes (R) celebrate after winning their the Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Game between Norway and Sweden on March 13. (BOB MARTIN/OIS/IOC/EPA/Shutterstock)
30
Bohdana Konashuk of the Ukraine competes during the Women’s 15km Free, Standing Cross-Country on March 12. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
31
Gold Medalists Jakub Krako and his guide Branislav Brozman of Slovakia celebrate during the victory ceremony of the Men’s Super-G Visually Impaired Alpine Skiing on March 11. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
32
Vo Ra Mi Seo of Korea cries after crossing the finish line during the Women’s Cross Country 12km - Sitting event on March 11. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
33
Mike Schultz leads USA’s delegation during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Paralympic Games at the PyeongChang Stadium on March 9. (THOMAS LOVELOCK/AFP/Getty Images)
34
Cho Young Jae, center, reacts with other teammates after they score against Czech Republic during a preliminary Ice Hockey match on March 11. (Ng Han Guan/Associated Press)
35
Fireworks explode as the Olympic cauldron is lit during opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, March 9. (Ng Han Guan/Associated Press)
36
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games on March 9, in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
37
Denis Petrenko of Kazakhstan, right, competes in the Cross-Country Skiing Sitting Men’s 15km event which he later won gold on March 11. (Ng Han Guan/Associated Press)
38
The South Korea delegation parades during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympic Games on March 9. (ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images)
39
Vilde Nilsen of Norway collapses after crossing the finish line during the Women’s 6 km Standing Biathlon competition at Alpensia Biathlon Centre on March 10. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)