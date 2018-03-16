Menu Visit The Boston Globe
The Big Picture
The Big Picture

2018 Paralympic Winter Games

Scenes from the Paralympics in PyeongChang, South Korea taking place March 9-18. 670 athletes with disabilities from around the world compete in 80 events in six different sports.
Comment on this Scroll to top of page
1
Australia’s Victoria Pendergast competes during the Alpine Skiing Sitting Men’s Giant Slalom run 2 at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre in Jeongseon, South Korea on March 14. (Joel Marklund/OIS/IOC via AP)
2
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games on March 18. (Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images)
3
The US men’s hockey team celebrates the gold medal after winning in the Ice Hockey gold medal game between United States and Canada during on March 18. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
4
Fireworks during the Closing Ceremony of the XII Paralympic Winter Games in the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on March 18. (SIMON BRUTY/EPA/Shutterstock)
5
James Sides of the United States completes his Snowboard Cross Qualification Run 2 at Jeongseon Alpine Centre on March 12. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
6
Haitao Wang, Meng Wang and Wei Liu of China react during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Session China vs South Korea at the Gangneung Curling Centre on March 15. (SIMON BRUTY/OIS/IOC/EPA/Shutterstock)
7
Marie Bochet of France celebrates with her gold medal in the Women’s Standing Slalom at Jeongseon Alpine Centre on March 18. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Image)
8
Andrew Soule of United States celebrates in the Cross-Country Skiing - Men’s 1.1km Sprint Final, Sitting on March 14. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
9
Jeroen Kampschreur of Netherlands celebrates with his mother after winning the Alpine Skiing - Men’s Super Combined, Sitting on March 13. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
10
Josh Pauls of United States fails to score a goal over Martin Kudela, goaltender of Czech Republic in the Ice Hockey Preliminary Round - Group B on March 12. (Martin Rose/Getty Images)
11
Flag bearers enter with the South Korean flag during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Paralympic Games at the PyeongChang Stadium on March 9. (SIMON BRUTY/AFP/Getty Images)
12
Triple paralympic gold medalist Theo Gmur (C) of Switzerland visits the Gangneung central market in Gangneung, South Korea on March 16. (ALEXANDRA WEY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
13
Anna-Lena Forster of Germany celebrates after competing in the Women’s Sitting Slalom on March 18. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
14
Supporters of Keith Gabel of the US cheer during the Snowboard Cross event at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre on March 12. (JOEL MARKLUND/AFP/Getty Images)
15
Winner of the Alpine Skiing Women’s Giant Slalom Standing gold medalist Marie Bochet of France celebrates during a ceremony at the Jeongseon Alpine Center in Jeongseon, South Korea, March 14. (Ng Han Guan/Associated Press)
16
Sweden’s Kicki Ulander (C) pushes a stone during the wheelchair curling round robin session between Sweden and the Neutral Paralympic Athletes team at the Gangneung Curling Centre on March 15. (JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images)
17
Yohann Taberlet of France races in the Alpine Skiing Sitting Men’s Super-G at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre on March 11. (JOEL MARKLUND/OIS/IOC/EPA/Shutterstock)
18
Liam Hickey #23 of Canada battles for the puck with Bruno Balossetti #14 of Italy in the Ice Hockey Preliminary Round - Group A game between Canada and Italy on March 10. (Martin Rose/Getty Images)
19
A light sculpture during the Opening Ceremony in the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, PyeongChang, South Korea, on March 9. (SIMON BRUTY/OIS/IOC/EPA/Shutterstock)
20
Stephen Lawler of the United States competes in the first run of the men’s Sitting Giant Slalom race of the Alpine Skiing events on March 14. (JOEL MARKLUND/OIS/IOC/EPA/Shutterstock)
21
Korea’s Jaegoan Cha and Seungwon Jung participate during the Wheelchair Curling Mixed Round Robin Session at the Gangneung Curling Centre on March 10. (Joel Marklund for OIS/IOC)
22
Gregor Ewan of Britain during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Session Great Britain v South Korea on March 15. (SIMON BRUTY/OIS/EPA/Shutterstock)
23
Haitao Du of China competes in the Standing Men’s 20km Free in the Cross-Country Skiing at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre on March 11. (BOB MARTIN/OIS/IOC/EPAShutterstock)
24
Simon Patmore of Australia lies on the snow as he celebrates winning the Men’s Snowboard Cross Final SB-UL at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre on March 12. (Simon Bruty/OIS/IOC via AP)
25
Yury Holub of Belarus is led by his guide Dzmitry Budzilovich as they compete in the Biathlon Visually Impaired Men’s 12.5km event at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre on March 13. Holub finished first to win the gold medal. (Ng Han Guan/Associated Press)
26
Yoshihiro Nitta of Japan celebrates his second place with his children after a victory ceremony of the men’s 1.5km sprint classic standing cross-country skiing final event on March 14. (Jung Yeon-jeJUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images)
27
Anna Jochemsen of the Netherlands competes during the Alpine Skiing Standing Women’s Super-G on March 11. (THOMAS LOVELOCK/OIS/IOC HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
28
Joshua Misiewicz #24 (obscured) of United States scores a goal in the Ice Hockey Preliminary Round - Group B game between United States and Korea on March 13. (Martin Rose/Getty Images)
29
Norwegian players Magnus Bogle (L) and Morten Vaernes (R) celebrate after winning their the Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Game between Norway and Sweden on March 13. (BOB MARTIN/OIS/IOC/EPA/Shutterstock)
30
Bohdana Konashuk of the Ukraine competes during the Women’s 15km Free, Standing Cross-Country on March 12. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
31
Gold Medalists Jakub Krako and his guide Branislav Brozman of Slovakia celebrate during the victory ceremony of the Men’s Super-G Visually Impaired Alpine Skiing on March 11. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
32
Vo Ra Mi Seo of Korea cries after crossing the finish line during the Women’s Cross Country 12km - Sitting event on March 11. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
33
Mike Schultz leads USA’s delegation during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Paralympic Games at the PyeongChang Stadium on March 9. (THOMAS LOVELOCK/AFP/Getty Images)
34
Cho Young Jae, center, reacts with other teammates after they score against Czech Republic during a preliminary Ice Hockey match on March 11. (Ng Han Guan/Associated Press)
35
Fireworks explode as the Olympic cauldron is lit during opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, March 9. (Ng Han Guan/Associated Press)
36
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games on March 9, in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
37
Denis Petrenko of Kazakhstan, right, competes in the Cross-Country Skiing Sitting Men’s 15km event which he later won gold on March 11. (Ng Han Guan/Associated Press)
38
The South Korea delegation parades during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympic Games on March 9. (ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images)
39
Vilde Nilsen of Norway collapses after crossing the finish line during the Women’s 6 km Standing Biathlon competition at Alpensia Biathlon Centre on March 10. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Loading comments...
In this blog: Big Picture
2018 Paralympic Winter Games
Scenes from the Paralympics taking place March 9-18 in PyeongChang, South Korea. 670 athletes with disabilities from around the world compete in 80 events in six different sports.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, February 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: record temperatures, bringing dental care to Jamaica, retiring Paul Pierce’s Celtic number, a Super Bowl loss, and the start of Red Sox spring training in Florida.
GO TO ENTRY
In rural Jamaica, dentists tend to the poor
Over five challenging days, 18 students and faculty from the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine set up shop in crossroads towns in Jamaica, bringing relief and education to thousands who otherwise would suffer unattended. They performed hundreds of cases of dental triage.
GO TO ENTRY
40th anniversary of the Blizzard of ‘78
The Blizzard of ‘78 is a storm that will be remembered. The blizzard reached Massachusetts on Feb. 6, 1978, and the snow did not stop falling for 32 hours. When it was over, 73 lives were lost and hundreds of houses destroyed.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, January 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of winter storms, a blue supermoon eclipse, Muslim Lobby Day at the Massachusetts State House, a dairy farm in Shelburne, and the Patriots’ road to Super Bowl LII.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, December 2017
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of frigid cold, Madison Park High School students walking out, First Night celebrations, high school Super Bowl championships, and the Patriots’ push for the playoffs.
GO TO ENTRY
Yearning to breathe free
A year ago, eight Syrian families fled the violence of their homeland and immigrated to Greater Boston. They were among the last such refugees allowed into the United States as a result of the Trump administration’s multiple efforts to ban immigrants from certain Muslim-majority countries, including Syria. Abdulkader Hayani sets up his new professional-grade sewing machine as his youngest daughter, Ameeneh, plays in the box it arrived in.
GO TO ENTRY
Autumn scenes
A look at fall around the world as winter and the holidays approach, and the colors and of this season disappear.
GO TO ENTRY
Trump tours Asia
US President Donald Trump travels to five countries on a 12-day trip in Asia, his longest overseas journey as president.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, October 2017
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: leaf peepers in Vermont, Head of the Charles, hurricane aftermath in Puerto Rico, foggy football, baseball playoffs, and the start of the Celtics regular season.
GO TO ENTRY
Raging wildfires in California
Destructive fires in Northern California have killed at least 21 people and destroyed at least 1,500 buildings, leaving devastating scenes in their path. More than 150,000 acres have been burned, forcing the evacuation of up to 20,000 people. Hundres of people are recorded missing and firefighters are not able to search most affected areas yet.
GO TO ENTRY
Beyond the lines
Manny Machado, the Baltimore Orioles third baseman, took some heat earlier this season when he said that baseball is “a little boring to watch.” It’s true that unlike other major sports, most players on the field of play are usually standing around. But he’s not looking at the big picture, especially the carnival-like atmosphere of Fenway Park. The Globe’s Stan Grossfeld trained his camera away from game action to record scenes that are anything but boring.
GO TO ENTRY
Deadly earthquake hits Mexico City
A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico City on the 32nd anniversary of the city’s biggest quake that killed thousands. Rescue and search missions are under way as workers and residents dig through the rubble looking for survivors. The quake has claimed at least 200 lives, including 21 children trapped in their school.
GO TO ENTRY
Impact of Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma devastated the Caribbean Islands and left a path of destruction all over the state of Florida. At least 72 people are dead, as rescue operations continue and the extent damage is still being determined. Florida is dealing with record flooding, and over six million people lost power.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, August 2017
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including a solar eclipse, Boston Comic Con, the Elite Dodgeball National Championships, a record setting attempt for visiting every T station on every subway line, and the counter protest to the “Free Speech Rally” in Boston.
GO TO ENTRY
NRA night at NASCAR in Bristol, Tenn.
Tens of thousands of NASCAR fans gather near this tiny southern town for a premier event, and one that’s sponsored by the NRA. But here, deep in Trump country, there was universal condemnation for white supremacists and Neo-nazis.
GO TO ENTRY
US border patrol agents in training
President Trump has pledged to add 5,000 agents to the existing Border Patrol force of more than 21,000 as part of his border security policy. All new agents complete a months-long training course at the US Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, N.M.
GO TO ENTRY
World Aquatics Championships
The 17th FINA (Federation Internationale De Natation or International Swimming Federation) World Championships are underway in Budapest. Almost 3,ooo athletes compete in 75 aquatic events over 17 days, ending July 30. The event shows us the interesting qualities of water and athletic movement, creating visual anomalies.
GO TO ENTRY
The Battle of Mosul
Iraqi government declared the city of Mosul liberated on July 9th, after a nine-month offensive to retake the city. Since October, the forces in Mosul have faced the toughest fighting in the 3-year war against the Islamic State fighters in Iraq. Entire neighborhoods have been destroyed and Amnesty International called the battle a ‘‘civilian catastrophe,’’ with more than 5,800 civilians killed in the western part of the city. The gruelling battle displaced nearly 900,000 from their homes. Sporadic fighting continues in the Old City, signaling the presence of militants still in the area.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, June 2017
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including beating the summer heat, a six-alarm fire on Dorchester Avenue, Boston’s Pride Parade, David Ortiz’s number’s retirement, and a visit by 54 tall ships to the Boston Harbor
GO TO ENTRY
Portugal forest fire
The huge forest fire that erupted on June 17 in central Portugal killed at least 64 people and injured hundreds more, with many trapped in their cars by the flames. It is the deadliest natural disaster to hit the country in decades. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, as a claim stating arsonists may have started the devastating blaze emerged on Wednesday.
GO TO ENTRY
Sail Boston 2017
Crew members stood of the sails of the Ecuaduran tall ship Guayas as it makes its way past Castle Island during the Parade of Sail.
GO TO ENTRY
Real journalists. Real journalism. Subscribe to The Boston Globe today.