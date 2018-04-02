Globe staff photos of the month, March 2018

Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier sailed over leftfielder Denard Span, and the ball sailed past both of them on a second inning inside the park home run hit by the Red Sox Eduardo Nunez on Opening Day. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) went airborne after a mid ice collision with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Anthony Duclair (91) in the first period. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

The net ended up on top of Boston Bruins David Krejci (46) as he and Columbus Blue Jackets Ian Cole (23) and goalie Joonas Korpisalo battled him in the second period. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Boston University Terriers goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) i\was at the center of the celebration as time ran out on Providence College as BU took a 2-0 win score to win the Hockey East championship at TD Garden. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Tewksbury/Methuen’s Kelly Golini (3) started the celebration with teammate Carolyn Curley (20) after she sealed the 3-1 win over Barnstable with an empty net goal late in the third period. MIAA Girls’ Quarter-Finals. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Pope Francis goalie Victor Larssen remained on the ice after BC High won the Super Eight after scoring with less than a minute left in the final period to send the game to overtime and then winning in overtime. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Mansfield’s Khristian Conner held the championship trophy as players took turns kissing it after winning the Division 1 title. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Jayson Tatum of the Celtics reacted after missing the final shot attempt of the game in the second overtime period in a game against the Wizards. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

New England Patriots defensive line coach Brendan Daly and Brian Smith, college scouting coordinator, timed a player during BC Pro Day at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Students from University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine lined the sidewalk outside of the Winchester Unitarian Society following the funeral for slain classmate Deane Kenny Stryker. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Some signs of spring were showing up at the Arnold Arboretum. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Keiko Thayer, a member of the Ikebana International Boston Chapter 17, worked on an arrangement at The Boston Flower and Garden Show. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Hundreds of people threw shaving cream pies in Boston City Hall Plaza in an attempt to break a Guinness Book of World Records for the most shaving cream pies tossed at one time. This event brought attention to the Museum of Science Pi Day celebrations. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Shynnah Monge checked her mail box as her 1-year-old daughter, Lyannah Cueto, waited in the hallway of their apartment building in Boston. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

Beatrice Mendez held a photograph of her niece Jaimee Mendez during proceedings at Salem Superior Court Salem. Jason Fleury pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Jaimee Mendez. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

The sun rose over the seawall on Ocean Street in Marshfield. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Senior Pastor Ingo Dutzmann, of First Lutheran Church of Boston, made his way to the courtyard for the start of the Easter vigil. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Griffin Edmunds, a BC High student, held up a crucifix during a Stations of the Cross walk on Good Friday. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Rudy Hersh took his dogs for their nightly walk as snow swirled around the Bunker Hill Monument. (Bill Greene/Globe Staff)

A mother and child were rescued from their flooded home in Quincy. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

A man shielded himself with his coat as he walked through wind-whipped snow. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

Leona Silva, 93, (left) checked her flashlight batteries with Shirley Conniff while waiting for power to be restored at the Norton Housing Authority building. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Thomas Hendersen and his father, Eric, played in the snow in Newton. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

A man dashed through the flooding on Causeway Street during one of the storms at the start of the month. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

A pair of dogs played at the North End Dog Park at DeFilippo Playground in Boston, (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Doris Bunte was congratulated by longtime friend Deborah McBrayer after the BHA renamed the Walnut Park Apartments the Doris Bunte Apartments. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

Acolytes Raeanna Harwood, 9, and Lauren Crockton, 13, headed up the stairs at the Twelfth Baptist Church, the Boston home church of Martin Luther King Jr. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

Abby Roleau carried her 5-month-old son, Bradley, on her back as she and her husband, Trent, labeled their maple syrup. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

The crowd at the March for Our Lives rally in Boston listened to speaker Leonor Munoz, a student and survivor from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Max Boone, 19, a student at Emerson chanted during a rally outside the State House against gun violence. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Passengers on a Route 111 bus passed through Bellingham Square in Chelsea. The city will soon be served by a new branch of the Silver Line that will run on dedicated bus lanes. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Kim Jackson (left) greeted Sonny Walker, 92, as he arrived at his bar. Walker, one of the first black tavern owners in the city, is shutting the doors of his Roxbury bar. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

A member of the Boston College rowing team changed seating positions while on the Charles River. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Pedestrians passed a street-level window of Dave Poutre Fine Framing on Charles Street, where the proprietor had arranged vintage, lead soldiers that he had found in a box in his basement. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

Carmelita was ready to be adopted. from the Milton Animal Control shelter. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

People crossed School Street along Tremont Street in a cloud of steam on the last official day of winter. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Three-year-old Ellie Daiute of Braintree took big steps to make it up up the stairs at City Hall Plaza. Higher temperatures near the end of the month made the day feel like spring. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: multiple nor’easters, St. Patrick’s Day, protesting gun violence, hockey and basketball state high school championships, Good Friday, and the start of Red Sox season.

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr. A look at some of the pivotal moments in the life of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. as we mark the 50th anniversary of the tragic end of his life on April 4, 1968. GO TO ENTRY

2018 Paralympic Winter Games Scenes from the Paralympics taking place March 9-18 in PyeongChang, South Korea. 670 athletes with disabilities from around the world compete in 80 events in six different sports. GO TO ENTRY

Back to back nor’easter storms slam Massachusetts Two nor’easter storms in the past week have brought snow, power outages and flooding to towns across Massachusetts. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, February 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: record temperatures, bringing dental care to Jamaica, retiring Paul Pierce’s Celtic number, a Super Bowl loss, and the start of Red Sox spring training in Florida. GO TO ENTRY

142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show The annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show returned to New York City this week, with nearly 3,000 canines competing for the top prize of “Best in Show.” GO TO ENTRY

South Korea Olympic Games opening ceremony Fireworks erupted as the cauldron was lit with the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the PyeongChang Stadium. GO TO ENTRY

In rural Jamaica, dentists tend to the poor Over five challenging days, 18 students and faculty from the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine set up shop in crossroads towns in Jamaica, bringing relief and education to thousands who otherwise would suffer unattended. They performed hundreds of cases of dental triage. GO TO ENTRY

Super Bowl LII: Patriots vs. Eagles The New England Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. The Eagles win the Lombardi Trophy for the first time. GO TO ENTRY

40th anniversary of the Blizzard of ‘78 The Blizzard of ‘78 is a storm that will be remembered. The blizzard reached Massachusetts on Feb. 6, 1978, and the snow did not stop falling for 32 hours. When it was over, 73 lives were lost and hundreds of houses destroyed. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, January 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of winter storms, a blue supermoon eclipse, Muslim Lobby Day at the Massachusetts State House, a dairy farm in Shelburne, and the Patriots’ road to Super Bowl LII. GO TO ENTRY

Patriots win AFC Championship Patriots beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and are headed to the Super Bowl once again. GO TO ENTRY

Animals up-close Photographers allow us to get up-close and personal with animals all around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, December 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of frigid cold, Madison Park High School students walking out, First Night celebrations, high school Super Bowl championships, and the Patriots’ push for the playoffs. GO TO ENTRY

Yearning to breathe free A year ago, eight Syrian families fled the violence of their homeland and immigrated to Greater Boston. They were among the last such refugees allowed into the United States as a result of the Trump administration’s multiple efforts to ban immigrants from certain Muslim-majority countries, including Syria. Abdulkader Hayani sets up his new professional-grade sewing machine as his youngest daughter, Ameeneh, plays in the box it arrived in. GO TO ENTRY

Colors of the season Cities and towns around the world celebrate holidays with festive decorations and traditions. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, November 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of Veterans Day, elections, Thanksgiving day high school football, and the Celtics’ 16-game winning streak. GO TO ENTRY

Autumn scenes A look at fall around the world as winter and the holidays approach, and the colors and of this season disappear. GO TO ENTRY

Trump tours Asia US President Donald Trump travels to five countries on a 12-day trip in Asia, his longest overseas journey as president. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, October 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: leaf peepers in Vermont, Head of the Charles, hurricane aftermath in Puerto Rico, foggy football, baseball playoffs, and the start of the Celtics regular season. GO TO ENTRY

Stranger Things (of the Animal Kingdom) It’s that time of year when it seems appropriate to gather eerie captures of many interesting earth dwellers that photographers have encountered around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Rohingya refugees flee violence in Myanmar More than half a million Rohingya refugees have flooded into Bangladesh to flee an offensive by Myanmar’s military that the United Nations has called ‘a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.’ GO TO ENTRY

Raging wildfires in California Destructive fires in Northern California have killed at least 21 people and destroyed at least 1,500 buildings, leaving devastating scenes in their path. More than 150,000 acres have been burned, forcing the evacuation of up to 20,000 people. Hundres of people are recorded missing and firefighters are not able to search most affected areas yet. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, September 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of Hurricanes Irma, remembering the Sept. 11 attacks, signs of fall, the Boston mayoral race, and the football season in full swing. GO TO ENTRY

Beyond the lines Manny Machado, the Baltimore Orioles third baseman, took some heat earlier this season when he said that baseball is “a little boring to watch.” It’s true that unlike other major sports, most players on the field of play are usually standing around. But he’s not looking at the big picture, especially the carnival-like atmosphere of Fenway Park. The Globe’s Stan Grossfeld trained his camera away from game action to record scenes that are anything but boring. GO TO ENTRY

Deadly earthquake hits Mexico City A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico City on the 32nd anniversary of the city’s biggest quake that killed thousands. Rescue and search missions are under way as workers and residents dig through the rubble looking for survivors. The quake has claimed at least 200 lives, including 21 children trapped in their school. GO TO ENTRY

Impact of Hurricane Irma Hurricane Irma devastated the Caribbean Islands and left a path of destruction all over the state of Florida. At least 72 people are dead, as rescue operations continue and the extent damage is still being determined. Florida is dealing with record flooding, and over six million people lost power. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, August 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including a solar eclipse, Boston Comic Con, the Elite Dodgeball National Championships, a record setting attempt for visiting every T station on every subway line, and the counter protest to the “Free Speech Rally” in Boston. GO TO ENTRY

The 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana She was adored in Britain, and beyond, and in her death was dubbed “the people’s princess.” GO TO ENTRY

Hurricane Harvey devastates southeast Texas Hurricane Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 storm along the southeast coastline of Texas over the weekend, the most powerful storm to hit the United States since 2004. GO TO ENTRY

There goes the sun, total solar eclipse 2017 For the first time since 1918, a total eclipse of the sun was viewable from coast-to-coast in a 70-mile wide path of the United States for around two minutes at totality. GO TO ENTRY

NRA night at NASCAR in Bristol, Tenn. Tens of thousands of NASCAR fans gather near this tiny southern town for a premier event, and one that’s sponsored by the NRA. But here, deep in Trump country, there was universal condemnation for white supremacists and Neo-nazis. GO TO ENTRY

Scenes from the ‘Boston Free Speech’ rally and counterprotest Thousands of counterprotesters march down Tremont Street to confront “free speech” demonstrators in the Boston Common. GO TO ENTRY

‘Ragnarok’ event reenacts mythic battle For 32 years now, one week each summer, the world has come to an end. Behold, Ragnarok: a weeklong battle event, held at a campground in Pennsylvania, whose name references an apocalyptic Norse myth. GO TO ENTRY

US border patrol agents in training President Trump has pledged to add 5,000 agents to the existing Border Patrol force of more than 21,000 as part of his border security policy. All new agents complete a months-long training course at the US Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, N.M. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, July 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers in July. GO TO ENTRY

World Aquatics Championships The 17th FINA (Federation Internationale De Natation or International Swimming Federation) World Championships are underway in Budapest. Almost 3,ooo athletes compete in 75 aquatic events over 17 days, ending July 30. The event shows us the interesting qualities of water and athletic movement, creating visual anomalies. GO TO ENTRY

The Battle of Mosul Iraqi government declared the city of Mosul liberated on July 9th, after a nine-month offensive to retake the city. Since October, the forces in Mosul have faced the toughest fighting in the 3-year war against the Islamic State fighters in Iraq. Entire neighborhoods have been destroyed and Amnesty International called the battle a ‘‘civilian catastrophe,’’ with more than 5,800 civilians killed in the western part of the city. The gruelling battle displaced nearly 900,000 from their homes. Sporadic fighting continues in the Old City, signaling the presence of militants still in the area. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, June 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including beating the summer heat, a six-alarm fire on Dorchester Avenue, Boston’s Pride Parade, David Ortiz’s number’s retirement, and a visit by 54 tall ships to the Boston Harbor GO TO ENTRY