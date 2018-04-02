Globe staff photos of the month, March 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: multiple nor’easters, St. Patrick’s Day, protesting gun violence, hockey and basketball state high school championships, Good Friday, and the start of Red Sox season.
1
Three-year-old Ellie Daiute of Braintree took big steps to make it up up the stairs at City Hall Plaza. Higher temperatures near the end of the month made the day feel like spring. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
2
People crossed School Street along Tremont Street in a cloud of steam on the last official day of winter. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
3
Carmelita was ready to be adopted. from the Milton Animal Control shelter. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
4
Pedestrians passed a street-level window of Dave Poutre Fine Framing on Charles Street, where the proprietor had arranged vintage, lead soldiers that he had found in a box in his basement. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
5
A member of the Boston College rowing team changed seating positions while on the Charles River. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
6
Kim Jackson (left) greeted Sonny Walker, 92, as he arrived at his bar. Walker, one of the first black tavern owners in the city, is shutting the doors of his Roxbury bar. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
7
Passengers on a Route 111 bus passed through Bellingham Square in Chelsea. The city will soon be served by a new branch of the Silver Line that will run on dedicated bus lanes. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
8
Max Boone, 19, a student at Emerson chanted during a rally outside the State House against gun violence. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
9
The crowd at the March for Our Lives rally in Boston listened to speaker Leonor Munoz, a student and survivor from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
10
Abby Roleau carried her 5-month-old son, Bradley, on her back as she and her husband, Trent, labeled their maple syrup. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
11
Acolytes Raeanna Harwood, 9, and Lauren Crockton, 13, headed up the stairs at the Twelfth Baptist Church, the Boston home church of Martin Luther King Jr. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
12
Doris Bunte was congratulated by longtime friend Deborah McBrayer after the BHA renamed the Walnut Park Apartments the Doris Bunte Apartments. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
13
A pair of dogs played at the North End Dog Park at DeFilippo Playground in Boston, (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
14
An uncertain-looking snowman on the Commonwealth Avenue mall. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
15
A man dashed through the flooding on Causeway Street during one of the storms at the start of the month. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
16
Thomas Hendersen and his father, Eric, played in the snow in Newton. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
17
Leona Silva, 93, (left) checked her flashlight batteries with Shirley Conniff while waiting for power to be restored at the Norton Housing Authority building. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
18
A man shielded himself with his coat as he walked through wind-whipped snow. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
19
A mother and child were rescued from their flooded home in Quincy. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
20
Governor Charlie Baker inspected areas in Gloucester damaged by one of March’s storms. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
21
Rudy Hersh took his dogs for their nightly walk as snow swirled around the Bunker Hill Monument. (Bill Greene/Globe Staff)
22
Griffin Edmunds, a BC High student, held up a crucifix during a Stations of the Cross walk on Good Friday. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
23
Senior Pastor Ingo Dutzmann, of First Lutheran Church of Boston, made his way to the courtyard for the start of the Easter vigil. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
24
The sun rose over the seawall on Ocean Street in Marshfield. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
25
A firefighter greeted a child in the crowd during the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
26
Jillian Brunet, of Danvers, a visitor to the ICU ward at Mass. General, patted a therapy dog named Tucker. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
27
Beatrice Mendez held a photograph of her niece Jaimee Mendez during proceedings at Salem Superior Court Salem. Jason Fleury pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Jaimee Mendez. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
28
Shynnah Monge checked her mail box as her 1-year-old daughter, Lyannah Cueto, waited in the hallway of their apartment building in Boston. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
29
Hundreds of people threw shaving cream pies in Boston City Hall Plaza in an attempt to break a Guinness Book of World Records for the most shaving cream pies tossed at one time. This event brought attention to the Museum of Science Pi Day celebrations. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
30
Keiko Thayer, a member of the Ikebana International Boston Chapter 17, worked on an arrangement at The Boston Flower and Garden Show. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
31
Some signs of spring were showing up at the Arnold Arboretum. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
32
Students from University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine lined the sidewalk outside of the Winchester Unitarian Society following the funeral for slain classmate Deane Kenny Stryker. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
33
Mackenzie Kirsch performed at the 2018 Youth America Grand Prix Semi-Finals in Boston at John Hancock Hall. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
34
New England Patriots defensive line coach Brendan Daly and Brian Smith, college scouting coordinator, timed a player during BC Pro Day at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
35
Jayson Tatum of the Celtics reacted after missing the final shot attempt of the game in the second overtime period in a game against the Wizards. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
36
Braintree players celebrated their MIAA Division 1 basketball title after beating Springfield Central. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
37
Foxborough’s Lily Sykes (left) and Hopkinson’s Katherine Huber chased after a loose ball in the Division 2 finals. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
38
Mansfield’s Khristian Conner held the championship trophy as players took turns kissing it after winning the Division 1 title. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
39
Pope Francis goalie Victor Larssen remained on the ice after BC High won the Super Eight after scoring with less than a minute left in the final period to send the game to overtime and then winning in overtime. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
40
Tewksbury/Methuen’s Kelly Golini (3) started the celebration with teammate Carolyn Curley (20) after she sealed the 3-1 win over Barnstable with an empty net goal late in the third period. MIAA Girls’ Quarter-Finals. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
41
Boston University Terriers goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) i\was at the center of the celebration as time ran out on Providence College as BU took a 2-0 win score to win the Hockey East championship at TD Garden. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
42
The net ended up on top of Boston Bruins David Krejci (46) as he and Columbus Blue Jackets Ian Cole (23) and goalie Joonas Korpisalo battled him in the second period. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
43
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) went airborne after a mid ice collision with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Anthony Duclair (91) in the first period. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
44
Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier sailed over leftfielder Denard Span, and the ball sailed past both of them on a second inning inside the park home run hit by the Red Sox Eduardo Nunez on Opening Day. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
45
Red Sox outfielders (from left) Jackie Bradley, Jr., J.D. Martinez, Andrew Benintendi, and Mookie Betts on Opening Day. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)