2018 Boston Marathon

Thousands of runners compete under miserable weather conditions during the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon.
1
Runners cross a drenched finish line at the Boston Marathon. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
2
Runners Keaton Cervantes, Kodi Rider, and Colm Quinn ended their race at the Christ Church in Wellesley. A large number of runners who couldn’t deal with the harsh elements dropped out. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
3
Women’s winner Desiree Linden celebrates after crossing the finish line. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
4
American Desiree Linden crosses the finish line. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
5
Two runners embrace after completing the race. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
6
Runners climb Heartbreak Hill during the Boston Marathon. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
7
Spectators cheer for runners on Heartbreak Hill. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
8
Runners cross the finish line of the 122nd Boston Marathon. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
9
A runner takes a break on Heartbreak Hill during the Boston Marathon in Newton. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
10
Eighty-five year old Katherine Beiers, running her 14the marathon is one of the last runners through Newton. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
11
A member of Boston EMS (right) helps a runner cross the finish line. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
12
A runner is treated in the medical tent at the finish line. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
13
Payton Richard and Lila Harber call it quits after a slow day at their lemonade stand in Hopkinton. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
14
Men’s winner Yuki Kawauchi celebrates with the winner’s trophy at the finish line. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
15
It was hard to keep ink on signs at Wellesley College, where students braved the bad weather to cheer on runners. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
16
Runners are a blur at the start of the race. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
17
Spectators watch the race on Heartbreak Hill during the Boston Marathon in Newton. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
18
Runners reach Mile 21 after cresting Heartbreak Hill during the Boston Marathon in Newton. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
19
Women’s wheelchair winner Tatyana McFadden crosses the finish line. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
20
Women’s wheelchair winner Tatyana McFadden is crowned. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
21
Runners climb Heartbreak Hill during the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
22
Spectators struggled with wind and rain on Heartbreak Hill. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
23
Mamitu Daska (7), Buzunesh Deba (3), and other elite women’s runners run through a downpour. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
24
Runners warmed up at Christ Church in Wellesley when the weather become too much to bear. Near the fire is Sue Ballantyne of California. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
25
Yuichiro Hidaka kicked his heels as he approached the finish line. (Jessica Rinaldi)
26
A gloved hand-slap between a volunteer and a runner. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
27
The men’s wheelchair racers leave the starting line. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
28
Elite men’s runners start the running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
29
.Bobby Looney, Justin Mundt and Meghan Paresky offer encouragement as runners crest Heartbreak Hill during the Boston Marathon in Newton. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
30
Runners take shelter in a tent prior to the start of the race. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
31
Runners make their way through the rain at the Athletes’ Village in Hopkinton. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
32
Runners dealt with mud and rain at the Athletes’ Village in Hopkinton. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
33
The empty starting line early Monday morning in Hopkinton. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
