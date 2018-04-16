2018 Boston Marathon

Developer is making dramatic changes to main Newton corridor, one property at a time

Runners dealt with mud and rain at the Athletes’ Village in Hopkinton. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

Runners make their way through the rain at the Athletes’ Village in Hopkinton. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

Runners take shelter in a tent prior to the start of the race. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

.Bobby Looney, Justin Mundt and Meghan Paresky offer encouragement as runners crest Heartbreak Hill during the Boston Marathon in Newton. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Elite men’s runners start the running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

Yuichiro Hidaka kicked his heels as he approached the finish line. (Jessica Rinaldi)

Runners warmed up at Christ Church in Wellesley when the weather become too much to bear. Near the fire is Sue Ballantyne of California. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)

Runners climb Heartbreak Hill during the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Runners reach Mile 21 after cresting Heartbreak Hill during the Boston Marathon in Newton. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Spectators watch the race on Heartbreak Hill during the Boston Marathon in Newton. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Runners are a blur at the start of the race. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

It was hard to keep ink on signs at Wellesley College, where students braved the bad weather to cheer on runners. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)

Men’s winner Yuki Kawauchi celebrates with the winner’s trophy at the finish line. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Payton Richard and Lila Harber call it quits after a slow day at their lemonade stand in Hopkinton. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

A runner is treated in the medical tent at the finish line. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Eighty-five year old Katherine Beiers, running her 14the marathon is one of the last runners through Newton. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)

A runner takes a break on Heartbreak Hill during the Boston Marathon in Newton. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Runners Keaton Cervantes, Kodi Rider, and Colm Quinn ended their race at the Christ Church in Wellesley. A large number of runners who couldn’t deal with the harsh elements dropped out. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

Thousands of runners compete under miserable weather conditions during the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon.

