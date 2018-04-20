Spring blossoms
To commemorate Earth Day on April 22, a look at transforming landscapes around the world bursting with color as warm weather approaches.
1
Cherry blossoms bloom on a hillside near Mount Yoshino on April 3 in Yoshino, Japan. (Carl Court/Getty Images)
2
A Japanese white-eye roosts on a blooming cherry blossom, called “Kanzakura” at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo on March 10. (Koji Sasahara/Associated Press)
3
People enjoy the warm and sunny spring weather on the shore of Lake Geneva, in Preverenges, Switzerland on April 6. (Valentin Flauraud/EPA/Shutterstock)
4
Morning fog hovers above the hills during sunrise as it is seen from the peak of Tilics hill, near the village of Hajnacka, Slovakia, near the Hungarian border on April 11. (Peter Komka/EPA/Shutterstock)
5
A man rides a bicycle over a bridge in the Tiergarten park in Berlin on April 19. (Paul Zinken/AFP/Getty Images)
6
People enjoy the tulip fields of Asya Tulip Company in Konya in Turkey, April 5. The company plants 25 million tulips every year on a 400 decare field and provide tulips to Turkey and export several countries. (Tolga Bozoglu/EPA/Shutterstock)
7
British Grenadier Guards soldiers march as they go to change the guard at Windsor Castle on April 20. (Frank Augstein/Associated Press)
8
People relax on a warm weather spring day in the jardin des Tuileries in Paris on April 20, (Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images)
9
Blossoms sprout on the trunk of a cherry tree in Frankfurt Main, Germany on March 26. (Armando Babani/EPA/Shutterstock)
10
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland waits with caddie Harry Diamond before playing a shot out of the flowers on the 13th hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
11
A snake’s head fritillaries (Fritillaria meleagris) flower near the village of Matty, 240 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary on April 4. (Tamas Soki/EPA/Shutterstock)
12
Blooming daffodils flowers displayed on the Island Mainau on the Lake Constanze in Konstanz, Germany on April 18. (Ronald Wittek/EPA/Shutterstock)
13
Fields of flowers viewed from the air on April 20 at spring garden de Keukenhof in Lisse, a park filled with seven million tulips, daffodils and hyacinths which attracts around 1 million tourists from all over the world in west central Netherlands. (Peter Dejong/Associated Press)
14
A woman uses her phone beneath cherry blossoms in bloom, at the Tidal Basin in Washington, DC on April 4. (Michael Reynolds/EPA/Shutterstock)
15
A bluethroat (Luscinia svecica) sings in the nature reservation Wagbachniederung in Waghaeusel, near Karlsruhe, Germany on April 6. (Ronald Wittek/EPA/Shutterstock)
16
Tourist take snapshots between a daffodil field in Lisse, The Netherlands, April 3. (Robin Utrecht/EPA/Shutterstock)
17
A woman poses for wedding photographs in her wedding dress next to cherry blossom trees in Kameoka Yawaraginomichi Sakura Park on April 2 in Kameoka, Japan. (Carl Court/Getty Images)
18
Early spring flowers, Grape hyacinth (Muscari neglectum) bloom on top of Tilics hill, near the village of Hajnacka, Slovakia, near the Hungarian border on April 11. (Peter Komka/EPA/Shutterstock)
19
A bird sits in a puddle as a cherry blossom tree with buds and blossoms is reflected in the water on April 2 at the tidal basin in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press)
20
A bumblebee lands at a blossom of flowering cherry trees during springlike temperatures in Erfurt, Germany on April 7. (Jens Meyer/Associated Press)
21
People sit under a blossoming tree at the Parc Floral of the Bois de Vincennes in Paris on April 18. (Gerard Julien/Getty Images)
22
A bee lies on a rapeseed flower, in Inzago, near Milan, Italy, April 19. (Luca Bruno/Associated Pres)
23
Crocuses are blooming on a rampart in Szczecin, Poland on April 5. (Marcin Bielecki/EPA/Shutterstock)
24
Photographers line up along the edge of the Tidal Basin in Washington to shoot the blossoming cherry trees at sunrise on April 5. (J. David Ake/Associated Press)
25
A woman takes a picture of flowers on display, during the Spring Flowers festival at al-Orman Garden, Giza, Egypt, March 12. (Mohamed Hossam/EPA/Shutterstock)
26
A view of a tree at the Laeken Park, in Brussels, Belgium on April 20. (Stephanie Lecocq/EPA/Shutterstock)
27
A yellow Narcissus flower is seen between the spots of sunlight in Tiergarten park, in Berlin, Germany April 7. (Omer Messinger/EPA/Shutterstock)
28
A pair of mating common toads (Bufo bufo) float in a pond in Klein Salitz, northern Germany on April 9. (Jens Buttner/Getty Images)
29
A man walks past cherry trees standing in bloom during a warm and sunny day on April 19 in Ludwigsburg, southern Germany. (Sebastian Gollnow/Getty Images)
30
Recent freezing weather has made feeding difficult for many of our garden birds at a crucial time of the year as birds prepare for the nesting season on March 19 in London, England. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
31
A visitor takes a picture of a display of a “giant head” surrounded by tulip flowers at the Gardens by the Bay flower dome in Singapore on April 12. (Roslan Rahman/Getty Images)
32
A man takes a picture of blooming Sakura cherry trees at the Eur park in Rome on April 2. (Tiziana Fabi/Getty Images)
33
An insect searches for nectar in a fully blossomed tree in downtown Frankfurt/Main, Germany on April 9. (Armando Babani/EPA/Shutterstock)
34
Trees throws long shadows on a field along a country road in the morning sun in Sieversdorf, eastern Germany on April 9. (Patrick Pleul/Getty Images)
35
Snow coats a magnolia blossom near the tidal basin on March 21 in Washington, during a snow storm on the second day of spring. (Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press)
36
A Paletsinian man and his daughter pet a goat amid mustard flowers in Gaza City, on March 20 as the official start of spring is marked by the Vernal Equinox. (Mohammed Abed/Getty Images)
37
A man takes pictures next to a couple standing amidst large beds of crocuses at Kings Garden in central Copenhagen, Denmark on April 11. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Getty Images)
38
Seagulls fly near the Arabian Sea shore during sunset in Mumbai, India on March 28. (Divyakant Solanki/EPA/Shutterstock)