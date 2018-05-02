Globe staff photos of the month, April 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen police officer, the Boston Marathon, a new home for a lost dog, opening day at Fenway Park, and the Bruins and Celtics in the playoffs.
1
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker laughed with World War II veteran and San Diego native Sidney Walton, 99, and his son Paul during a meeting at the State House on April 30. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
2
Chiropractor Derek Golley worked with Army Veteran Stephen Wilber at the White River Junction VA Medical Center in White River Junction , Vt., on April 24. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
3
Fans cheered as hip-hop superstar Cardi B performed at UMass Amherst on April 25. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
4
James Mason, featured in the Boston Globe Magazine’s Most Stylish Bostonians issue, posed for a portrait in Boston on April 12. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
5
Drag queen Shangela Laquifa Wadley, a reality television personality and actor best known for competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race, performed at Carrie Nation Cocktail Club on April 25. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
6
Singer Lovely Hoffman performed at the Black Market Pop Up store in Dudley Square on April 28. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
7
Window washers, with the aptly named cleaning company CliffHangers, dangled from 53 State Street while cleaning on April 26. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
8
Khushi Lama, 3, applied color to the face of her cousin, Anju Adhikari, at Jatra Nepal’s Color Fest in Somerville on April 29, a chance for the Nepalese community to celebrate Holi a few months late. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
9
(Left to right) Margaret Lynch, 9, Fay Giordano, 10, and brothers Jojo, 8, and Samuel Harmoko, 9, posed for a group photo with the Piscataqua Ranger Junior Fife and Drum Corps before the annual Bedford Liberty Pole Capping Parade and Ceremony in Bedford on April 7. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
10
Whale-watchers were reflected in parked cars at Brant Rock on April 23. Dozens of right whales feeding off the coast of Marshfield attracted onlookers to the area, who were eager to spot the endangered animals. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
11
Christine and Rich Benjes took in the view of the Bush family home at Walker’s Point in Kennebunkport, Maine, on April 18. The couple, from Olathe, Ks., said Barbara Bush, who passed away April 17, was, “America’s Grandmother.” Bush was the first woman since Abigail Adams to be the wife of one president and the mother of another. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
12
Jeanette Smith of Harwich knelt and prayed in front of the police cruiser belonging to slain Yarmouth K-9 officer Sean Gannon, who was shot and killed April 12 while serving a warrant. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
13
A worker repaired the windows on the 217-foot high steeple of the Park Street Church on April 20 with Millennium Tower looming in the background. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
14
April 16 was a dark, misty, and rainy morning for re-enactors awaiting the start of Patriots’ Day activities in Lexington. (Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff)
15
A dog awaited its owner while tied to a railing outside the Boston Athenaeum on Beacon Hill on April 12. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
16
B.J. Herbison, 58, a retired software developer in Bolton, checks his financial prospects
daily at home. “A lot of these market moves are overreactions,” he said. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
17
A commuter rail line conductor watched the platform as the train left Back Bay Station on April 5. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
18
Roland Sitzler (right) from Boston arrived at the Milton Animal Shelter on April 6 to adopt Carmelita the dog, who sat in the arms of Nancy Bersani, Milton’s animal control officer. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
19
The Rev. Liza Neal (second from left) lead a prayer with other faith leaders in support of a Peruvian immigrant facing deportation and taking sanctuary inside South Congregational Church City in Springfield. City inspectors were visiting the church on April 5 and searching the apartment the immigrant and her family were staying in. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
20
Sylvia Szydlowska, 6, of Hamilton (center) played with her brother, Simon Szydlowski, 8, before the start of a mass with Cardinal Sean O’Malley to dedicate St. John Paul II Divine Mercy Shrine in Salem on April 8. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
21
Mayor Martin J. Walsh watched Officer Jennifer L. de los Santos kiss her daughter Nya, 8, joined by husband Jason and their son Jace, 4, after receiving her police badge during the Boston Police Department Academy Graduation ceremony at Boston University on April 10. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
22
A protestor held a flag outside the Langham Hotel, where Vice President Mike Pence was attending a Republican fund-raiser on April 10. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
23
(Left to right) Marjee Levine, Manager of Sincere Metal Works, TJ Sadowski, a fabricator, and Dan Kendall, the metal works’ owner, poured bronze onto molds that belong to artist Pablo Eduardo. They were using the same process that will be used to create Eduardo’s coming memorials to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
24
Damian Long Coleman, 15, (left) helped to steady her grandmother, Hope Coleman, after a meeting in Coleman’s lawyers’ office where she spoke with reporters about her son, Terrence, being shot to death by the Boston Police in 2016. Coleman filed a federal lawsuit against the city April 4. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
25
Zedahlina Alayon, a sophomore, played flute in the Brockton High School Advanced Concert Band as Vincent Macrina, the band director, led them in a three-movement musical piece by composer Randy Klein. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
26
Easter bunnies walked away following an Easter sunrise service on Castle Island on April 1. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
27
James Pantages has humbly amassed a collection of more than 1,100 artworks over decades, storing them in his home. He has retired from his job painting lines on roads and is heading to a retirement home. The bulk of the collection is going to a gallery in Plymouth. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
28
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum posed for a portrait in Waltham on April 13. Tatum was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft and has had a successful rookie season with Boston. (Suzanne Kreiter/GlobeStaff)
29
Christopher Nzenwa, of Boston raised his hands in prayer as he knelt in front of a memorial on Boylston Street on April 15, the five-year anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
30
Runners stepped in a puddle as they crossed the finish line of the wet and windy 2018 Boston Marathon on April 16. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
31
Boston Marathon runners (left to right) Keaton Cervantes, Kodi Rider, and Colm Quinn ended their race at Christ Church in Wellesley when the weather become too much to bear. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
32
Women’s marathon winner Desiree Linden celebrated after crossing the Boston Marathon finish line on Boylston Street. Her victory marked the first win for an American woman in Boston since 1985. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
33
A drenched Elizabeth Demaio (27487) climbed Heartbreak Hill in Newton during the Boston Marathon. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
34
Central Catholic’s Michael Lefebre let out a howl as he scored on a wild throw to third during the sixth inning of the Raiders’ 8-4 win over Lowell at Alumni Field on April 12. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
35
Eric Tanner of Frisco, Texas, carried his excited son, Nate, 5, in line for the Boston Red Sox home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on April 5. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
36
Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez hit a walk-off single in the 12th inning of Boston’s home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on April 5 at Fenway Park. His teammates chased him around the field following the hit. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
37
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (center) had Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly in a headlock during a seventh-inning brawl between the two teams on April 11 at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
38
Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (right) celebrated his grand slam with teammate J.D. Martinez during Boston’s 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on April 29. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
39
Red Sox infielder Eduardo Nunez tripped after fielding a relay throw from right fielder Mookie Betts on a double hit by Rays catcher Jesus Sucre in the 8th inning of the Rays’ 12-6 win at Fenway Park on April 28. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
40
Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk celebrated his first period goal with Patrice Bergeron during Boston’s 7-3 win over Toronto on April 14. The win put the Bruins up 2-0 over the Maple Leafs in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
41
Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask made a save on charging Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews during the third period of Toronto’s 3-1 win on April 23 to even the first-round series 3-3. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
42
Bruins forward Rick Nash took a hit from Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman during the first period of Boston’s 6-2 win in Tampa on April 28. The win gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead in the second-round series. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
43
Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask got a hug from forward David Pastrnak at the end of Boston’s series-clinching win over Toronto in Boston on April 25. The Bruins won the series over the Maple Leafs 4-3. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
44
Celtics forward Al Horford tried to block a second-half shot of the Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe during Game Five of the NBA Eastern Conference first round playoff series at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
45
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens was up in arms, looking for a foul call on the Bucks Eric Bledsoe, who had leapt into Boston’s Terry Rozier III, sending them both crashing to the floor during Game Four of the teams’ first-round playoff series. Milwaukee, the host, took Game Four 104-102. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
46
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has the ball in the backround, but only because he got it after Celtics forward Al Horford scored on him to give Boston a 63-53 lead in Game Seven of the teams’ first-round playoff series Boston would go on to win 112-96 at TD Garden, securing a trip to the next round. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
47
Even a forearm to the throat from the 76ers J.J. Redick could not stop Celtics forward Jayson Tatum as he moved towards the basket in the fourth quarter of Boston’s 117-101 win over Philadelphia in NBA Eastern Conference semifinals in Boston on April 30. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)