Globe staff photos of the month, April 2018

This couple avoided the angst of wedding planning with a $36,000 click

Every Junior Mint in the world is made at this secretive factory in Cambridge

Meet Connor, a boy at the intersection of autism and mental illness

Even a forearm to the throat from the 76ers J.J. Redick could not stop Celtics forward Jayson Tatum as he moved towards the basket in the fourth quarter of Boston’s 117-101 win over Philadelphia in NBA Eastern Conference semifinals in Boston on April 30. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has the ball in the backround, but only because he got it after Celtics forward Al Horford scored on him to give Boston a 63-53 lead in Game Seven of the teams’ first-round playoff series Boston would go on to win 112-96 at TD Garden, securing a trip to the next round. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens was up in arms, looking for a foul call on the Bucks Eric Bledsoe, who had leapt into Boston’s Terry Rozier III, sending them both crashing to the floor during Game Four of the teams’ first-round playoff series. Milwaukee, the host, took Game Four 104-102. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Celtics forward Al Horford tried to block a second-half shot of the Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe during Game Five of the NBA Eastern Conference first round playoff series at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask got a hug from forward David Pastrnak at the end of Boston’s series-clinching win over Toronto in Boston on April 25. The Bruins won the series over the Maple Leafs 4-3. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Bruins forward Rick Nash took a hit from Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman during the first period of Boston’s 6-2 win in Tampa on April 28. The win gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead in the second-round series. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask made a save on charging Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews during the third period of Toronto’s 3-1 win on April 23 to even the first-round series 3-3. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk celebrated his first period goal with Patrice Bergeron during Boston’s 7-3 win over Toronto on April 14. The win put the Bruins up 2-0 over the Maple Leafs in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Red Sox infielder Eduardo Nunez tripped after fielding a relay throw from right fielder Mookie Betts on a double hit by Rays catcher Jesus Sucre in the 8th inning of the Rays’ 12-6 win at Fenway Park on April 28. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (right) celebrated his grand slam with teammate J.D. Martinez during Boston’s 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on April 29. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (center) had Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly in a headlock during a seventh-inning brawl between the two teams on April 11 at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez hit a walk-off single in the 12th inning of Boston’s home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on April 5 at Fenway Park. His teammates chased him around the field following the hit. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Eric Tanner of Frisco, Texas, carried his excited son, Nate, 5, in line for the Boston Red Sox home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on April 5. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Central Catholic’s Michael Lefebre let out a howl as he scored on a wild throw to third during the sixth inning of the Raiders’ 8-4 win over Lowell at Alumni Field on April 12. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Women’s marathon winner Desiree Linden celebrated after crossing the Boston Marathon finish line on Boylston Street. Her victory marked the first win for an American woman in Boston since 1985. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Boston Marathon runners (left to right) Keaton Cervantes, Kodi Rider, and Colm Quinn ended their race at Christ Church in Wellesley when the weather become too much to bear. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

Runners stepped in a puddle as they crossed the finish line of the wet and windy 2018 Boston Marathon on April 16. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Christopher Nzenwa, of Boston raised his hands in prayer as he knelt in front of a memorial on Boylston Street on April 15, the five-year anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum posed for a portrait in Waltham on April 13. Tatum was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft and has had a successful rookie season with Boston. (Suzanne Kreiter/GlobeStaff)

James Pantages has humbly amassed a collection of more than 1,100 artworks over decades, storing them in his home. He has retired from his job painting lines on roads and is heading to a retirement home. The bulk of the collection is going to a gallery in Plymouth. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

Easter bunnies walked away following an Easter sunrise service on Castle Island on April 1. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Zedahlina Alayon, a sophomore, played flute in the Brockton High School Advanced Concert Band as Vincent Macrina, the band director, led them in a three-movement musical piece by composer Randy Klein. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Damian Long Coleman, 15, (left) helped to steady her grandmother, Hope Coleman, after a meeting in Coleman’s lawyers’ office where she spoke with reporters about her son, Terrence, being shot to death by the Boston Police in 2016. Coleman filed a federal lawsuit against the city April 4. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

(Left to right) Marjee Levine, Manager of Sincere Metal Works, TJ Sadowski, a fabricator, and Dan Kendall, the metal works’ owner, poured bronze onto molds that belong to artist Pablo Eduardo. They were using the same process that will be used to create Eduardo’s coming memorials to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

A protestor held a flag outside the Langham Hotel, where Vice President Mike Pence was attending a Republican fund-raiser on April 10. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Mayor Martin J. Walsh watched Officer Jennifer L. de los Santos kiss her daughter Nya, 8, joined by husband Jason and their son Jace, 4, after receiving her police badge during the Boston Police Department Academy Graduation ceremony at Boston University on April 10. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Sylvia Szydlowska, 6, of Hamilton (center) played with her brother, Simon Szydlowski, 8, before the start of a mass with Cardinal Sean O’Malley to dedicate St. John Paul II Divine Mercy Shrine in Salem on April 8. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

The Rev. Liza Neal (second from left) lead a prayer with other faith leaders in support of a Peruvian immigrant facing deportation and taking sanctuary inside South Congregational Church City in Springfield. City inspectors were visiting the church on April 5 and searching the apartment the immigrant and her family were staying in. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Roland Sitzler (right) from Boston arrived at the Milton Animal Shelter on April 6 to adopt Carmelita the dog, who sat in the arms of Nancy Bersani, Milton’s animal control officer. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

A commuter rail line conductor watched the platform as the train left Back Bay Station on April 5. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

B.J. Herbison, 58, a retired software developer in Bolton, checks his financial prospects daily at home. “A lot of these market moves are overreactions,” he said. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

A dog awaited its owner while tied to a railing outside the Boston Athenaeum on Beacon Hill on April 12. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

April 16 was a dark, misty, and rainy morning for re-enactors awaiting the start of Patriots’ Day activities in Lexington. (Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff)

A worker repaired the windows on the 217-foot high steeple of the Park Street Church on April 20 with Millennium Tower looming in the background. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Jeanette Smith of Harwich knelt and prayed in front of the police cruiser belonging to slain Yarmouth K-9 officer Sean Gannon, who was shot and killed April 12 while serving a warrant. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Christine and Rich Benjes took in the view of the Bush family home at Walker’s Point in Kennebunkport, Maine, on April 18. The couple, from Olathe, Ks., said Barbara Bush, who passed away April 17, was, “America’s Grandmother.” Bush was the first woman since Abigail Adams to be the wife of one president and the mother of another. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Whale-watchers were reflected in parked cars at Brant Rock on April 23. Dozens of right whales feeding off the coast of Marshfield attracted onlookers to the area, who were eager to spot the endangered animals. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

(Left to right) Margaret Lynch, 9, Fay Giordano, 10, and brothers Jojo, 8, and Samuel Harmoko, 9, posed for a group photo with the Piscataqua Ranger Junior Fife and Drum Corps before the annual Bedford Liberty Pole Capping Parade and Ceremony in Bedford on April 7. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Khushi Lama, 3, applied color to the face of her cousin, Anju Adhikari, at Jatra Nepal’s Color Fest in Somerville on April 29, a chance for the Nepalese community to celebrate Holi a few months late. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Window washers, with the aptly named cleaning company CliffHangers, dangled from 53 State Street while cleaning on April 26. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

Singer Lovely Hoffman performed at the Black Market Pop Up store in Dudley Square on April 28. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

Drag queen Shangela Laquifa Wadley, a reality television personality and actor best known for competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race, performed at Carrie Nation Cocktail Club on April 25. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

James Mason, featured in the Boston Globe Magazine’s Most Stylish Bostonians issue, posed for a portrait in Boston on April 12. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

Chiropractor Derek Golley worked with Army Veteran Stephen Wilber at the White River Junction VA Medical Center in White River Junction , Vt., on April 24. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker laughed with World War II veteran and San Diego native Sidney Walton, 99, and his son Paul during a meeting at the State House on April 30. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen police officer, the Boston Marathon, a new home for a lost dog, opening day at Fenway Park, and the Bruins and Celtics in the playoffs.

In this blog: Big Picture

Raising Connor He is easy to love, affectionate, and friendly. He is moody and unpredictable. Vulnerable, sweet, devoted to family. Impulsive, strong, and overflowing with emotion. Dreaming of home, always. Never quite at home, anywhere. This is Connor. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, April 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen police officer, the Boston Marathon, a new home for a lost dog, opening day at Fenway Park, and the Bruins and Celtics in the playoffs. GO TO ENTRY

Spring blossoms To commemorate Earth Day on April 22, a look at transforming landscapes around the world bursting with color as warm weather approaches. GO TO ENTRY

2018 Boston Marathon Thousands of runners compete under miserable weather conditions during the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon. GO TO ENTRY

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr. A look at some of the pivotal moments in the life of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. as we mark the 50th anniversary of the tragic end of his life on April 4, 1968. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, March 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: multiple nor’easters, St. Patrick’s Day, protesting gun violence, high school state championships for hockey and basketball, Good Friday, and the start of Red Sox season GO TO ENTRY

2018 Paralympic Winter Games Scenes from the Paralympics taking place March 9-18 in PyeongChang, South Korea. 670 athletes with disabilities from around the world compete in 80 events in six different sports. GO TO ENTRY

Back to back nor’easter storms slam Massachusetts Two nor’easter storms in the past week have brought snow, power outages and flooding to towns across Massachusetts. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, February 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: record temperatures, bringing dental care to Jamaica, retiring Paul Pierce’s Celtic number, a Super Bowl loss, and the start of Red Sox spring training in Florida. GO TO ENTRY

142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show The annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show returned to New York City this week, with nearly 3,000 canines competing for the top prize of “Best in Show.” GO TO ENTRY

South Korea Olympic Games opening ceremony Fireworks erupted as the cauldron was lit with the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the PyeongChang Stadium. GO TO ENTRY

In rural Jamaica, dentists tend to the poor Over five challenging days, 18 students and faculty from the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine set up shop in crossroads towns in Jamaica, bringing relief and education to thousands who otherwise would suffer unattended. They performed hundreds of cases of dental triage. GO TO ENTRY

Super Bowl LII: Patriots vs. Eagles The New England Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. The Eagles win the Lombardi Trophy for the first time. GO TO ENTRY

40th anniversary of the Blizzard of ‘78 The Blizzard of ‘78 is a storm that will be remembered. The blizzard reached Massachusetts on Feb. 6, 1978, and the snow did not stop falling for 32 hours. When it was over, 73 lives were lost and hundreds of houses destroyed. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, January 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of winter storms, a blue supermoon eclipse, Muslim Lobby Day at the Massachusetts State House, a dairy farm in Shelburne, and the Patriots’ road to Super Bowl LII. GO TO ENTRY

Patriots win AFC Championship Patriots beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and are headed to the Super Bowl once again. GO TO ENTRY

Animals up-close Photographers allow us to get up-close and personal with animals all around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, December 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of frigid cold, Madison Park High School students walking out, First Night celebrations, high school Super Bowl championships, and the Patriots’ push for the playoffs. GO TO ENTRY

Yearning to breathe free A year ago, eight Syrian families fled the violence of their homeland and immigrated to Greater Boston. They were among the last such refugees allowed into the United States as a result of the Trump administration’s multiple efforts to ban immigrants from certain Muslim-majority countries, including Syria. Abdulkader Hayani sets up his new professional-grade sewing machine as his youngest daughter, Ameeneh, plays in the box it arrived in. GO TO ENTRY

Colors of the season Cities and towns around the world celebrate holidays with festive decorations and traditions. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, November 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of Veterans Day, elections, Thanksgiving day high school football, and the Celtics’ 16-game winning streak. GO TO ENTRY

Autumn scenes A look at fall around the world as winter and the holidays approach, and the colors and of this season disappear. GO TO ENTRY

Trump tours Asia US President Donald Trump travels to five countries on a 12-day trip in Asia, his longest overseas journey as president. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, October 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: leaf peepers in Vermont, Head of the Charles, hurricane aftermath in Puerto Rico, foggy football, baseball playoffs, and the start of the Celtics regular season. GO TO ENTRY

Stranger Things (of the Animal Kingdom) It’s that time of year when it seems appropriate to gather eerie captures of many interesting earth dwellers that photographers have encountered around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Rohingya refugees flee violence in Myanmar More than half a million Rohingya refugees have flooded into Bangladesh to flee an offensive by Myanmar’s military that the United Nations has called ‘a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.’ GO TO ENTRY

Raging wildfires in California Destructive fires in Northern California have killed at least 21 people and destroyed at least 1,500 buildings, leaving devastating scenes in their path. More than 150,000 acres have been burned, forcing the evacuation of up to 20,000 people. Hundres of people are recorded missing and firefighters are not able to search most affected areas yet. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, September 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of Hurricanes Irma, remembering the Sept. 11 attacks, signs of fall, the Boston mayoral race, and the football season in full swing. GO TO ENTRY

Beyond the lines Manny Machado, the Baltimore Orioles third baseman, took some heat earlier this season when he said that baseball is “a little boring to watch.” It’s true that unlike other major sports, most players on the field of play are usually standing around. But he’s not looking at the big picture, especially the carnival-like atmosphere of Fenway Park. The Globe’s Stan Grossfeld trained his camera away from game action to record scenes that are anything but boring. GO TO ENTRY

Deadly earthquake hits Mexico City A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico City on the 32nd anniversary of the city’s biggest quake that killed thousands. Rescue and search missions are under way as workers and residents dig through the rubble looking for survivors. The quake has claimed at least 200 lives, including 21 children trapped in their school. GO TO ENTRY

Impact of Hurricane Irma Hurricane Irma devastated the Caribbean Islands and left a path of destruction all over the state of Florida. At least 72 people are dead, as rescue operations continue and the extent damage is still being determined. Florida is dealing with record flooding, and over six million people lost power. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, August 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including a solar eclipse, Boston Comic Con, the Elite Dodgeball National Championships, a record setting attempt for visiting every T station on every subway line, and the counter protest to the “Free Speech Rally” in Boston. GO TO ENTRY

The 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana She was adored in Britain, and beyond, and in her death was dubbed “the people’s princess.” GO TO ENTRY

Hurricane Harvey devastates southeast Texas Hurricane Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 storm along the southeast coastline of Texas over the weekend, the most powerful storm to hit the United States since 2004. GO TO ENTRY

There goes the sun, total solar eclipse 2017 For the first time since 1918, a total eclipse of the sun was viewable from coast-to-coast in a 70-mile wide path of the United States for around two minutes at totality. GO TO ENTRY

NRA night at NASCAR in Bristol, Tenn. Tens of thousands of NASCAR fans gather near this tiny southern town for a premier event, and one that’s sponsored by the NRA. But here, deep in Trump country, there was universal condemnation for white supremacists and Neo-nazis. GO TO ENTRY

Scenes from the ‘Boston Free Speech’ rally and counterprotest Thousands of counterprotesters march down Tremont Street to confront “free speech” demonstrators in the Boston Common. GO TO ENTRY

‘Ragnarok’ event reenacts mythic battle For 32 years now, one week each summer, the world has come to an end. Behold, Ragnarok: a weeklong battle event, held at a campground in Pennsylvania, whose name references an apocalyptic Norse myth. GO TO ENTRY

US border patrol agents in training President Trump has pledged to add 5,000 agents to the existing Border Patrol force of more than 21,000 as part of his border security policy. All new agents complete a months-long training course at the US Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, N.M. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, July 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers in July. GO TO ENTRY