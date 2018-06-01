Globe staff photos of the month, May 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a tulip farm in Rhode Island, local graduations, Memorial Day, Boston Calling Music Festival, and the NHL and NBA playoffs.
Vonshika Adapa, 5, of Shrewsbury, got all dressed up to walk through tjhe Wicked Tulips Flower Farm in Johnston, R.I. More than 600,000 tulip bulbs were planted there last October. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Timandi McFall, 11, of St. John Paul II Catholic Academy, was among hundreds of volunteers who placed flags on Boston Common for Memorial Day. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
Korean War veteran Bob J. Tracey, of Lexington salutes during a Memorial Day ceremony after laying a wreath to honor those who served in the Vietnam War. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Angelania Vil, 3, sits on her mother Nastassia’s lap and plays with her tassel as she waits for her early-education degree from UMass Boston during commencement at TD Garden. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
A lone participant walks the red carpet during the Boston College commencement at Alumni Stadium.
(David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Designer Nahdra Ra Kiros (right) and model Katrina Jackson cheer on other designers and models at Open Runway, an annual free fashion show in Downtown Crossing that showcases local designers. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
Jakaelie Castillo-Frias, a second-grader at Blackstone Innovation School, dances for the crowd during the “Celebrate Our Future” student talent show at the State House. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Inside the clock tower of the Marriott Custom House in Boston, a peregrine falcon chick waits to be inspected and banded. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Fans Lauren McArthur and Kyle Benor (right) cheer as the band Alvvays performs at the Boston Calling Music Festival. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Tyler the Creator (Tyler Gregory Okonma) performs during Boston Calling music in Allston. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Jonathan Krygowski, 4, of Westford, blows the whistle as he leads the Duckling Day Parade, dressed as Michael from the children’s story “Make Way for Ducklings.” (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Lemina Cisse, who is from Mauritania, laughs as she fixes her head covering while posing for a picture upon becoming a US citizen. The naturalization ceremony was held at the Museum of Fine Arts. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
As she talks to her father on the phone, 18-year-old Taya Henderson is kissed by her mother, Ebony. Autasia Fuentes (left) was Henderson’s Madison Park High School teammate, and they prepared a winning meal in a cooking contest. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
The Bus Stop Pub owner Joyce Hynd gets a goodbye hug from longtime customer Mark Lydon. The Allston bar is closing after 38 years. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
The Rev. Joseph Smyth, 89, prays in the chapel at the Regina Cleri residence for retired priests in Boston. A stained- glass window depicting Pope Pius forms the backdrop. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Robert Gardner, 73, works at the National Cemetery in Bourne, where he has helped bury thousands of veterans and their family members. He stands outside the pavilion where a service was held for Air Force veteran Laurence Phillips. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
A group of students from Medway High School sit in front of a target’s house, waiting for their fellow student to come outside so they can soak him, in a senior tradition. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
In early morning fog, a sailboat makes its way off Cape Cod. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Rachel Connolly gets stretched out by Alycia Markowski at dawn. Runners in the 36-hour Ruck4HIT relay ran through all 15 Cape Cod towns wearing rucksacks. The $115,000 raised will help support Heroes In Transition, a Mashpee nonprofit group that helps veterans. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
While holding her 7-week-old daughter Leah, Rebecca Zanconato of Sutton listens to the first speaker at the Rally to Improve Birth, held in Copley Square to address the “broken maternity-care system.” (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
A sunset at Wollaston Beach in Quincy. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Professional wrestler Sierra Cardenas throws a cross body slam on wrestler Liz Bea. In honor of Cinco De Mayo, a taco festival was held on Boston City Hall Plaza, along with a full day of wrestling. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Jax Iodice, 3, his sister Lucy, 22 months, and their mom, Leah, check out MegaLoop Bubble, a popular new toy, at Buttonwood Books and Toys in Cohasset. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Boston animal control officer Anthony Fabiano carries Romeo to its mobile nest for the swan’s return to the Boston Public Garden, after wintering at the Franklin Park Zoo. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Sang Lee of Somerville rides his motorcycle down Boylston Street in the Back Bay with his dog, Mango, holding on in a backpack. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Nearly 400 fighting roosters were rescued from a Northampton property late last week and brought to the MSPCA-Nevins Farm in Methuen. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
A water lily blooms on Ward’s Pond in Jamaica Plain. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
A couple found a green spot to relax and enjoy the sun in Boston’s Seaport District. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Connor Biscan, 12, walks the beach at Silver Lake in Wilmington with his alien balloon while visiting with his family. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
The fountain at Post Offce Square Park in Boston gets a test run with the aid of plumber Jonathan Pizarro, who was cleaning the nozzles. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask makes a save on a close shot by J.T. Miller of the Tampa Bay Lightning as Bruin Adam McQuaid closes in. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Their season over, Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) and left wing Brad Marchand (63) stand dejectedly as they prepare to shake hands with Tampa players at Amalie Arena in Tampa. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Needham’s Grace Kelley is cross-checked across the face by Westwood’s Sarah Roycroft, but Needham won the lacrosse match, 14-6. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Jair Ayalas of South Boston High School takes a moment to pray before participating in the boys’ mile at the Boston City League Track and Field Championship at White Stadium in Franklin Park. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Boston Latin Academy players celebrate their victory over East Boston in the city softball championship, played at Wentworth University’s Sweeney Field. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Mookie Betts runs to his position in right field as a brilliant sunset forms the backdrop at Fenway Park. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts celebrates after he and left fielder Andrew Benintendi hit back to back home runs during a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Bill Lee flips his bat after striking out during the the Red Sox alumni game. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
The Boston Celtics’ Terry Rozier leaps to try to block a pass from the 76ers Joel Embiid, during action at TD Garden in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Al Horford (42) starts the celebration after the Boston Celtics’ 114-112 playoff victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers eyes his next move as he is guarded by the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown in the fourth quarter of a game in Cleveland. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Jayson Tatum makes a fast break layup, beating Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James and George Hill during an Eastern Conference Finals playoff game at TD Garden. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
The Celtics’ Aron Baynes (right) gets up close and personal with the Cavaliers’ LeBron James on a second-half drive to the hoop during a game in Cleveland. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
The Celtics’ Marcus Morris howls with delight after the Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson was called for a foul when they both ended up on the floor on a second-half drive to the basket. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
LeBron James reacts after hitting a three pointer late in the game to give Cleveland a 107-96 lead, on their way to a 109-99 victory in Cleveland. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
As the final seconds tick off in the seventh-game loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics Al Horford, Marcus Smart, and Jayson Tatum are pictured, with head coach Brad Stevens in the backround at TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)