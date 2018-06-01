Globe staff photos of the month, May 2018

Will order be restored with Tom Brady’s presence at Patriots’ minicamp?

As the final seconds tick off in the seventh-game loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics Al Horford, Marcus Smart, and Jayson Tatum are pictured, with head coach Brad Stevens in the backround at TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

LeBron James reacts after hitting a three pointer late in the game to give Cleveland a 107-96 lead, on their way to a 109-99 victory in Cleveland. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

The Celtics’ Marcus Morris howls with delight after the Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson was called for a foul when they both ended up on the floor on a second-half drive to the basket. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

The Celtics’ Aron Baynes (right) gets up close and personal with the Cavaliers’ LeBron James on a second-half drive to the hoop during a game in Cleveland. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Jayson Tatum makes a fast break layup, beating Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James and George Hill during an Eastern Conference Finals playoff game at TD Garden. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers eyes his next move as he is guarded by the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown in the fourth quarter of a game in Cleveland. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Al Horford (42) starts the celebration after the Boston Celtics’ 114-112 playoff victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

The Boston Celtics’ Terry Rozier leaps to try to block a pass from the 76ers Joel Embiid, during action at TD Garden in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Bill Lee flips his bat after striking out during the the Red Sox alumni game. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts celebrates after he and left fielder Andrew Benintendi hit back to back home runs during a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Mookie Betts runs to his position in right field as a brilliant sunset forms the backdrop at Fenway Park. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Boston Latin Academy players celebrate their victory over East Boston in the city softball championship, played at Wentworth University’s Sweeney Field. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Jair Ayalas of South Boston High School takes a moment to pray before participating in the boys’ mile at the Boston City League Track and Field Championship at White Stadium in Franklin Park. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Needham’s Grace Kelley is cross-checked across the face by Westwood’s Sarah Roycroft, but Needham won the lacrosse match, 14-6. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Their season over, Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) and left wing Brad Marchand (63) stand dejectedly as they prepare to shake hands with Tampa players at Amalie Arena in Tampa. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask makes a save on a close shot by J.T. Miller of the Tampa Bay Lightning as Bruin Adam McQuaid closes in. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

The fountain at Post Offce Square Park in Boston gets a test run with the aid of plumber Jonathan Pizarro, who was cleaning the nozzles. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Connor Biscan, 12, walks the beach at Silver Lake in Wilmington with his alien balloon while visiting with his family. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

A couple found a green spot to relax and enjoy the sun in Boston’s Seaport District. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Nearly 400 fighting roosters were rescued from a Northampton property late last week and brought to the MSPCA-Nevins Farm in Methuen. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

Sang Lee of Somerville rides his motorcycle down Boylston Street in the Back Bay with his dog, Mango, holding on in a backpack. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Boston animal control officer Anthony Fabiano carries Romeo to its mobile nest for the swan’s return to the Boston Public Garden, after wintering at the Franklin Park Zoo. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Jax Iodice, 3, his sister Lucy, 22 months, and their mom, Leah, check out MegaLoop Bubble, a popular new toy, at Buttonwood Books and Toys in Cohasset. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Professional wrestler Sierra Cardenas throws a cross body slam on wrestler Liz Bea. In honor of Cinco De Mayo, a taco festival was held on Boston City Hall Plaza, along with a full day of wrestling. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

While holding her 7-week-old daughter Leah, Rebecca Zanconato of Sutton listens to the first speaker at the Rally to Improve Birth, held in Copley Square to address the “broken maternity-care system.” (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

Rachel Connolly gets stretched out by Alycia Markowski at dawn. Runners in the 36-hour Ruck4HIT relay ran through all 15 Cape Cod towns wearing rucksacks. The $115,000 raised will help support Heroes In Transition, a Mashpee nonprofit group that helps veterans. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)

In early morning fog, a sailboat makes its way off Cape Cod. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

A group of students from Medway High School sit in front of a target’s house, waiting for their fellow student to come outside so they can soak him, in a senior tradition. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

Robert Gardner, 73, works at the National Cemetery in Bourne, where he has helped bury thousands of veterans and their family members. He stands outside the pavilion where a service was held for Air Force veteran Laurence Phillips. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

The Rev. Joseph Smyth, 89, prays in the chapel at the Regina Cleri residence for retired priests in Boston. A stained- glass window depicting Pope Pius forms the backdrop. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

The Bus Stop Pub owner Joyce Hynd gets a goodbye hug from longtime customer Mark Lydon. The Allston bar is closing after 38 years. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

As she talks to her father on the phone, 18-year-old Taya Henderson is kissed by her mother, Ebony. Autasia Fuentes (left) was Henderson’s Madison Park High School teammate, and they prepared a winning meal in a cooking contest. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

Lemina Cisse, who is from Mauritania, laughs as she fixes her head covering while posing for a picture upon becoming a US citizen. The naturalization ceremony was held at the Museum of Fine Arts. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Jonathan Krygowski, 4, of Westford, blows the whistle as he leads the Duckling Day Parade, dressed as Michael from the children’s story “Make Way for Ducklings.” (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Fans Lauren McArthur and Kyle Benor (right) cheer as the band Alvvays performs at the Boston Calling Music Festival. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

Inside the clock tower of the Marriott Custom House in Boston, a peregrine falcon chick waits to be inspected and banded. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Jakaelie Castillo-Frias, a second-grader at Blackstone Innovation School, dances for the crowd during the “Celebrate Our Future” student talent show at the State House. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Designer Nahdra Ra Kiros (right) and model Katrina Jackson cheer on other designers and models at Open Runway, an annual free fashion show in Downtown Crossing that showcases local designers. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

A lone participant walks the red carpet during the Boston College commencement at Alumni Stadium. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Angelania Vil, 3, sits on her mother Nastassia’s lap and plays with her tassel as she waits for her early-education degree from UMass Boston during commencement at TD Garden. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Korean War veteran Bob J. Tracey, of Lexington salutes during a Memorial Day ceremony after laying a wreath to honor those who served in the Vietnam War. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Timandi McFall, 11, of St. John Paul II Catholic Academy, was among hundreds of volunteers who placed flags on Boston Common for Memorial Day. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

Vonshika Adapa, 5, of Shrewsbury, got all dressed up to walk through tjhe Wicked Tulips Flower Farm in Johnston, R.I. More than 600,000 tulip bulbs were planted there last October. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a tulip farm in Rhode Island, local graduations, Memorial Day, Boston Calling Music Festival, and the NHL and NBA playoffs.

In this blog: Big Picture

Globe staff photos of the month, May 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a tulip farm in Rhode Island, local graduations, Memorial Day, Boston Calling Music Festival, and the NHL and NBA playoffs. GO TO ENTRY

Raising Connor He is easy to love, affectionate, and friendly. He is moody and unpredictable. Vulnerable, sweet, devoted to family. Impulsive, strong, and overflowing with emotion. Dreaming of home, always. Never quite at home, anywhere. This is Connor. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, April 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen police officer, the Boston Marathon, a new home for a lost dog, opening day at Fenway Park, and the Bruins and Celtics in the playoffs. GO TO ENTRY

Spring blossoms To commemorate Earth Day on April 22, a look at transforming landscapes around the world bursting with color as warm weather approaches. GO TO ENTRY

2018 Boston Marathon Thousands of runners compete under miserable weather conditions during the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon. GO TO ENTRY

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr. A look at some of the pivotal moments in the life of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. as we mark the 50th anniversary of the tragic end of his life on April 4, 1968. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, March 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: multiple nor’easters, St. Patrick’s Day, protesting gun violence, high school state championships for hockey and basketball, Good Friday, and the start of Red Sox season GO TO ENTRY

2018 Paralympic Winter Games Scenes from the Paralympics taking place March 9-18 in PyeongChang, South Korea. 670 athletes with disabilities from around the world compete in 80 events in six different sports. GO TO ENTRY

Back to back nor’easter storms slam Massachusetts Two nor’easter storms in the past week have brought snow, power outages and flooding to towns across Massachusetts. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, February 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: record temperatures, bringing dental care to Jamaica, retiring Paul Pierce’s Celtic number, a Super Bowl loss, and the start of Red Sox spring training in Florida. GO TO ENTRY

142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show The annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show returned to New York City this week, with nearly 3,000 canines competing for the top prize of “Best in Show.” GO TO ENTRY

South Korea Olympic Games opening ceremony Fireworks erupted as the cauldron was lit with the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the PyeongChang Stadium. GO TO ENTRY

In rural Jamaica, dentists tend to the poor Over five challenging days, 18 students and faculty from the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine set up shop in crossroads towns in Jamaica, bringing relief and education to thousands who otherwise would suffer unattended. They performed hundreds of cases of dental triage. GO TO ENTRY

Super Bowl LII: Patriots vs. Eagles The New England Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. The Eagles win the Lombardi Trophy for the first time. GO TO ENTRY

40th anniversary of the Blizzard of ‘78 The Blizzard of ‘78 is a storm that will be remembered. The blizzard reached Massachusetts on Feb. 6, 1978, and the snow did not stop falling for 32 hours. When it was over, 73 lives were lost and hundreds of houses destroyed. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, January 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of winter storms, a blue supermoon eclipse, Muslim Lobby Day at the Massachusetts State House, a dairy farm in Shelburne, and the Patriots’ road to Super Bowl LII. GO TO ENTRY

Patriots win AFC Championship Patriots beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and are headed to the Super Bowl once again. GO TO ENTRY

Animals up-close Photographers allow us to get up-close and personal with animals all around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, December 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of frigid cold, Madison Park High School students walking out, First Night celebrations, high school Super Bowl championships, and the Patriots’ push for the playoffs. GO TO ENTRY

Yearning to breathe free A year ago, eight Syrian families fled the violence of their homeland and immigrated to Greater Boston. They were among the last such refugees allowed into the United States as a result of the Trump administration’s multiple efforts to ban immigrants from certain Muslim-majority countries, including Syria. Abdulkader Hayani sets up his new professional-grade sewing machine as his youngest daughter, Ameeneh, plays in the box it arrived in. GO TO ENTRY

Colors of the season Cities and towns around the world celebrate holidays with festive decorations and traditions. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, November 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of Veterans Day, elections, Thanksgiving day high school football, and the Celtics’ 16-game winning streak. GO TO ENTRY

Autumn scenes A look at fall around the world as winter and the holidays approach, and the colors and of this season disappear. GO TO ENTRY

Trump tours Asia US President Donald Trump travels to five countries on a 12-day trip in Asia, his longest overseas journey as president. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, October 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: leaf peepers in Vermont, Head of the Charles, hurricane aftermath in Puerto Rico, foggy football, baseball playoffs, and the start of the Celtics regular season. GO TO ENTRY

Stranger Things (of the Animal Kingdom) It’s that time of year when it seems appropriate to gather eerie captures of many interesting earth dwellers that photographers have encountered around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Rohingya refugees flee violence in Myanmar More than half a million Rohingya refugees have flooded into Bangladesh to flee an offensive by Myanmar’s military that the United Nations has called ‘a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.’ GO TO ENTRY

Raging wildfires in California Destructive fires in Northern California have killed at least 21 people and destroyed at least 1,500 buildings, leaving devastating scenes in their path. More than 150,000 acres have been burned, forcing the evacuation of up to 20,000 people. Hundres of people are recorded missing and firefighters are not able to search most affected areas yet. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, September 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of Hurricanes Irma, remembering the Sept. 11 attacks, signs of fall, the Boston mayoral race, and the football season in full swing. GO TO ENTRY

Beyond the lines Manny Machado, the Baltimore Orioles third baseman, took some heat earlier this season when he said that baseball is “a little boring to watch.” It’s true that unlike other major sports, most players on the field of play are usually standing around. But he’s not looking at the big picture, especially the carnival-like atmosphere of Fenway Park. The Globe’s Stan Grossfeld trained his camera away from game action to record scenes that are anything but boring. GO TO ENTRY

Deadly earthquake hits Mexico City A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico City on the 32nd anniversary of the city’s biggest quake that killed thousands. Rescue and search missions are under way as workers and residents dig through the rubble looking for survivors. The quake has claimed at least 200 lives, including 21 children trapped in their school. GO TO ENTRY

Impact of Hurricane Irma Hurricane Irma devastated the Caribbean Islands and left a path of destruction all over the state of Florida. At least 72 people are dead, as rescue operations continue and the extent damage is still being determined. Florida is dealing with record flooding, and over six million people lost power. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, August 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including a solar eclipse, Boston Comic Con, the Elite Dodgeball National Championships, a record setting attempt for visiting every T station on every subway line, and the counter protest to the “Free Speech Rally” in Boston. GO TO ENTRY

The 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana She was adored in Britain, and beyond, and in her death was dubbed “the people’s princess.” GO TO ENTRY

Hurricane Harvey devastates southeast Texas Hurricane Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 storm along the southeast coastline of Texas over the weekend, the most powerful storm to hit the United States since 2004. GO TO ENTRY

There goes the sun, total solar eclipse 2017 For the first time since 1918, a total eclipse of the sun was viewable from coast-to-coast in a 70-mile wide path of the United States for around two minutes at totality. GO TO ENTRY

NRA night at NASCAR in Bristol, Tenn. Tens of thousands of NASCAR fans gather near this tiny southern town for a premier event, and one that’s sponsored by the NRA. But here, deep in Trump country, there was universal condemnation for white supremacists and Neo-nazis. GO TO ENTRY

Scenes from the ‘Boston Free Speech’ rally and counterprotest Thousands of counterprotesters march down Tremont Street to confront “free speech” demonstrators in the Boston Common. GO TO ENTRY

‘Ragnarok’ event reenacts mythic battle For 32 years now, one week each summer, the world has come to an end. Behold, Ragnarok: a weeklong battle event, held at a campground in Pennsylvania, whose name references an apocalyptic Norse myth. GO TO ENTRY