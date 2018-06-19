US border policy controversy
Customs and border patrol officials in the United States are enforcing President Trump’s strict immigration policies on the Mexico border, causing widespread protests. At least 2,000 children have been separated from their parents since April.
1
A US Border Patrol spotlight shined on a terrified mother and son from Honduras as they were found near the US-Mexico border on June 12 in McAllen, Texas. The asylum seekers had rafted across the Rio Grande and had become lost in the woods. They were then detained by Border Patrol agents and then sent to a processing center for possible separation. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is executing the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy towards undocumented immigrants. US Attorney General Jeff Sessions also said that domestic and gang violence in immigrants’ country of origin would no longer qualify them for political asylum status. (John Moore/Getty Images)
2
US Border Patrol agents conducted intake interviews of border crossers at the Central Processing Center in McAllen, Texas. (U.S. Border Patrol)
3
Children and workers were seen at a tent encampment recently built near the Tornillo Port of Entry on June 19 in Tornillo, Texas. The Trump administration is using the Tornillo tent facility to house immigrant children separated from their parents after they were caught entering the U.S. under the administration's zero tolerance policy. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
4
A 2-year-old Honduran child cried as her mother was searched and detained near the US-Mexico border on June 12 in McAllen, Texas. The asylum seekers had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico and were detained by US Border Patrol agents. (John Moore/Getty Images)
5
Protesters of US immigration policy clashed with law enforcement outside the Ernest Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on June 18 after US Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke at the National Sheriffs’ Association opening session. (Matthew Hinton/The Advocate via AP)
6
People who have been taken into custody after crossing into the United States rested in a facility in McAllen, Texas, on June 17. (US Customs and Border Protection)
7
Protesters stood outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center in El Paso, Texas on June 19. (Ivan Pierre Aguirre/The San Antonio Express-News via AP) (Ivan Pierre Aguirre/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)
8
Undocumented migrants waited for asylum hearings outside of the port of entry in Tijuana, Mexico, on June 18. The Trump administration says it will no longer accept victims of domestic abuse or gang violence seeking asylum. (Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)
9
A wall along the US-Mexico border in the border town of McAllen, Texas. (Gianrico Marletta/AFP/Getty Images)
10
US Border Patrol agents took into custody a father and son from Honduras near the US-Mexico border on June 12, near Mission, Texas. The asylum seekers were then sent to a US Customs and Border Protection processing center for possible separation. (John Moore/Getty Images)
11
A pregnant woman from El Salvador seeking asylum sat at a Catholic Charities relief center on June 17 in McAllen, Texas. People went to the center for assistance after being released from detention by immigration officials. (Loren Elliott/AFP/Getty Images)
12
US Border Patrol agents monitored border crossers at the Central Processing Center in McAllen,Texas, on June 17. (US Border Patrol)
13
Demonstrators in Chicago protested the Trump administration policy that enables federal agents to separate migrant children from their parents at the border. The protest was on June 5. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
14
US Border Patrol agents detained a group of Central American asylum seekers near the US-Mexico border on June 12 in McAllen, Texas. The group of women and children had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico. (John Moore/Getty Images)
15
An immigrant from El Salvador and his 10-year-old son passed the time at a Catholic Charities relief center after being released on June 17 in McAllen, Texas. (Loren Elliott/AFP/Getty Images)
16
Central American asylum seekers waited as US Border Patrol agents took groups into custody on June 12 near McAllen, Texas. The families were then sent to a US Customs and Border Protection processing center for possible separation. (John Moore/Getty Images)
17
An undocumented immigrant sat in the dirt after US Border Patrol agents apprehended her in a sugarcane field near the US-Mexico border on June 12 near Mission, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)
18
Protesters in Los Angeles chanted during a June 14 demonstration against the separation of children of immigrants from their families. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
19
An undocumented immigrant was given water by US Border Patrol agents after she was aprehended in a sugarcane field near the US-Mexico border in Mission, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)
20
Nine-month-old Jesus Alberto Lopez stood with his mother, Perla Murillo, as they waited in Tijuana, Mexico, with other families to request political asylum in the United States, (Gregory Bull/Associated Press)
21
Undocumented immigrants left a federal court in shackles on June 11 in McAllen, Texas. Thousands of migrants continue to cross into the United States despite the Trump administration’s recent “zero tolerance” approach to immigration policy. (John Moore/Getty Images)
22
US Border Patrol agents asked a group of Central American asylum seekers to remove hair bands and wedding rings before taking them into custody on June 12 near McAllen, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)
23
US Border Patrol agents took a group of Central American asylum seekers into custody on June 12 near McAllen, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)
24
Central American immigrant families walked to a Catholic Charities respite center after being released from ICE custody on June 11 in McAllen, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)
25
Democratic US Representatives Pramila Jayapal (left), John Lewis, and Judy Chu joined other marchers during a protest June 13 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
26
Demonstrators gathered on June 14 in Austin, Texas, to protest the separation of immigrant families at the border. (Amanda Voisard/Austin American-Statesman via AP)