Life in the bleachers at Fenway Park
Baseball is never boring in the bleachers. Just ask the Red Sox players who are out there. “The bleachers are fun,” says Sox reliever Joe Kelly. “They’re probably the most fun group in the stadium. It’s kind of like a party out there. But I think they are the most knowledgeable of fans and the most intense. I’m a big fan of them.” Red Sox pitching coach Dana LeVangie has seen it all in the bleachers since becoming bullpen catcher in 1997. He remembers Literacy Night in 2001 where fans received a poster of Sox pitcher Derek Lowe. But in the 9th inning that night Lowe blew the save. When LeVangie hurriedly grabbed his mitt to warm up Rod Beck they were both bombarded. “Before you know it there seemed like 1000 airplanes came down at us and they were big and they were landing on the field and sticking in. It was like the D Day invasion,” says LeVangie. Now there’s more families, better security, and the players are fan friendly. They give the kids gum, sunflower seeds and baseballs. “We’re trying to get them on our side,” he says. -- by Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
1
Fans climb the stairs to the upper bleachers at Fenway Park. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
2
A peanut vendor made his pitch at sunset in the bleachers. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
3
That classic snack of Crackerjacks in the bleachers. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
4
Fancy balloons were on sale on the concourse adjoining the bleachers. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
5
Bleacherites celebrated a J.D. Martinez home run. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
6
Dane Thomas, 13, a student at Cape Cod Lighthouse Charter School, enjoyed a french fry. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
7
A glove and balls awaited the starting pitcher’s warmup in the Red Sox bullpen at Fenway. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
8
A young fan found dreamland in the bleachers in the late innings. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
9
Bleacher fans came and went as the Orioles Manny Machado comes to bat in the ninth inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
10
Cassie Carney, 6, in the bleachers of Fenway Park. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
11
Bleacher fans drank beer and stretched out during an April game. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
12
A pigeon cruised over the bleachers and center field at Fenway Park. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
13
Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale’s image was reflected on the bullpen roof in the bleachers. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
14
Bleacherites cheered a Red Sox home run. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
15
A Red Sox fan in the bleachers didn’t need their sunglasses on as the skies darkened and the lights came on at Fenway Park. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
16
Red Sox pitcher David Price wiped his brow before a Memorial Day start. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
17
The Red Sox bullpen prepared for work. They often toss balls to kids in the stands before the game. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
18
This bleacher fan is prepared for spotty showers. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
19
Craig Bjornson, the Red Sox bullpen coach, gives sunflower seeds to bleacher fans before the game. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
20
Tasty Burgers grilled underneath the bleachers. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
21
A fan practiced his home run swing underneath the bleachers. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
22
A fan found a sliver of sun in the bleachers. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
23
Cupcake, a great Dane service dog, sat happily in the front of the bleachers after her owner, Mia Ballou of Wakefield, gave the dog her cap for shade. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
24
Tessie the Green Monster reached out to embrace a young fan behind the bleachers at Fenway Park. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
25
Bleacher fans celebrated a J.D. Martinez grand slam homer against the Yankees. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
26
A fan brought two beers and one baby to the upper bleachers at Fenway Park. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
27
A fan had her ticket validated as she entered the bleachers. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
28
A vendor hawked pretzels in the upper reaches of the bleachers, behind the scoreboard. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)