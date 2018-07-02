Globe staff photos of the month, June 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: watching World Cup soccer, The annual Boston Pride Parade, protesting gun volence, protesting the presidents immigration border policy, blessing animals, and great action - reaction on local baseball diamonds.
1
Nicole Eigbrett of the Asian American Resource Workshop drummed on a bucket while marching in the Rally Against Family Separation in Boston on June 30. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
2
Anti-ICE protesters were arrested in front of Suffolk County’s South Bay House of Correction on June 30. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
3
Eric and Maureen Glockenberg left balloons at a makeshift memorial outside the home of Stewart R. Weldon in Springfield on June 9. The remains of three women had been found in the home. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
4
Members of Congregation St. Shenouda and St. Karas reacted as Egypt nearly missed a goal during their World Cup match against Russia on June 19. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
5
The Athene Wilson and Friends band performed at Ryles Jazz Club for the last time on June 21. The club was set to close at the month’s end after 40 years. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)
6
Gennie Garcia kissed her daughter Getzaynie, 4, while they spent time in their friend’s apartment on June 29. Gennie was illegally subletting from a friend after moving from Puerto Rica after Hurricane Maria. The landlord has demanded she be out by July 1. She didn’t qualify for a FEMA program due to a miscommunication about her family’s home on the island. She’s working to figure out where she’s going to go next. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)
7
A pigeon flew outside City Hall in Boston on June 6. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
8
Kai Leigh Harriott was paralyzed when she was struck in the back by a stray bullet in Roxbury when she was 3 years old. She just turned 18, and graduated from high school in June. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
9
A swan glided along the waters in the Boston Public Garden in the rain on June 28. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
10
Brandon Clarke, dressed as The King of Hearts, waited for the start of the Boston Pride Parade on June 9. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
11
A new, yet-to-be-sexed-and-named, De Brazza’s monkey cuddled with first-time mom, Kiazi. Born June 7, this is the first De Brazza’s born at the Franklin Park Zoo. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
12
Mark Wilke and his wife Sharon enjoyed the last day of their vacation and the first day of summer at White Crest Beach in Wellfleet on June 21. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
13
The crew of the Portugese tall ship Sagres touched up its paint while it was docked in Boston on June 9. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
14
Emily Weinberg, 16, spoke at the Rally for Gun Violence Prevention in Lexington on June 10. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
15
Dragon Boat teams competed on the Charles River on June 10. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
16
The morning commute for “Stogie,” who belongs to SCUL, a Boston-based bicycle group that builds and rides around the area. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
17
Mike Noonan skated at the Lynch Family Skateboard Park by North Point in Cambridge. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
18
From left, Mary, 8, and her sister Bernadette, 9, laughed as their brother Bartholomew, 5, played with hay and Raphael was swung upside-down by their dad Gerard Beirne as their other brother Anthony, 2, giggled . (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
19
Governor Charlie Baker got a high five from a student at the Warren-Prescott school, after he signed legislation at Bunker Hill Community College extending the state’s funding of life sciences. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
20
Pristine Christine was among the drag queens who performed at the Museum of Science’s planetarium on June 14. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)
21
Vanessa Okumu, a 26-year-old asylum seeker, fled her home in Uganda because “I couldn’t take the constant harassment.” (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
22
Gordon J. Lyons was arraigned in his hospital bed at Boston Medical Center over the attempted kidnapping of a jogger in Bridgewater. Defense attorney Shannon Hinegardner held a sheet over Lyons’ face. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
23
A man danced in the annual Dorchester Day Parade on June 3. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
24
George Boitano handed his pet guinea pig, Gilligan, over to assistant minister Amelia Nugent during The Blessing of the Animals at King’s Chapel Parish House on June 3. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
25
Cecilia “Ceci” Baker, 6, of Brookline walked along the stone rail outside the Brookline Public Library in Brookline Village on June 1. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
26
Angels right fielder Michael Hermosillo flipped over the wall and into the visitor’s bullpen as he tried but failed to snag a first-ining home run hit by the Red Sox Mookie Betts on June 26. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
27
The Red Sox Eduardo Nunez dove safely into home plate, scoring on a bottom of the seventh hit by Rafael Devers to put Boston back ahaead 7-6 on June 27. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
28
Boston Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi collided with the Green Monster while attempting to make a play on an RBI double by Seattle Mariners left fielder Denard Span on June 22. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
29
Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. leapt to make the catch on a deep drive by Los Angeles Angels left fielder Justin Upton on June 28. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
30
Boston Latin’s Kevin Zarnoch advanced to second base as Needham first baseman Jordan Gold took a tumble as the throw to first got away from him during the Division 1 state baseball semifinals on June 20. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
31
Archbishop Williams third baseman Neil Sanders howled with delight as he scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning for a 9-8 lead over Seekonk in the Division 4 South baseball championship game in Braintree on June 16. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
32
Fans climbed the stairs to the upper bleachers at Fenway Park. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
33
Belmont’s Kiera Booth brought down Lincoln-Sudbury’s Karee Horton in the girls Division 1 rugby final at Newton South High School on June 23. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
34
Reading’s Domenic Masucci (left) scored late in the fourth quater as Concord-Carslie player Ben Kacher leapt in the air during the lacrosse state championship on June 23. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
35
Greater New Bedford High School celebrated after winning the Division 2 softball state championship against Leicester at Worcester State on June 23. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)
36
It was pile-on time as Archbishop Williams defeated Hamilton-Wenham 11-5 in the state Division 4 baseball semifinals at Campanelli Stadium on June 20. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)