All eyes on the World Cup

What lies in the lab: The gruesome murder at Harvard that transfixed New England

You can finally earn money from your savings, but where you put it can make a big difference

Woman injured after becoming trapped between train and platform on Red Line

Weep not for Starbucks. But in the North End, what comes next?

A Russian fan celebrates with a girl in Red Square in Moscow on July 1 after Russia won its round of 16 match against Spain. (VASILY MAXIMOV/AFP/Getty Images)

Colombia fans react during the match between Colombia and Japan, in Bogota, Colombia, on June 19. (MAURICIO DUENAS/ EPA/Shutterstocker)

A Brazil fan cheers before his team’s match against Switzerland in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 17. (Leo Correa/Associated Press)

An Iran fan reacts after the team is defeated by Spain at the Kazan Arena on June 20. (LUIS ACOSTA/AFP/Getty Images)

Mexico fans pose before the match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arenaon July 2. (BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP/Getty Images)

A fan entertains the crowds in Red Square with football tricks on June 20 in Moscow. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Members of Congregation St. Shenouda and St. Karas cheer for Egypt during their World Cup match against Russia in Milford, Mass. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Tunisian fans cheer for their team as they arrive for the match against England in Volgograd, Russia, on June 18. (ROMAN PILIPEY/EPA/Shutterstock)

A South Korea fan reacts after the team lost to Sweden at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on June 18. (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)

An Iranian fan attends the match between Iran and Spain at the Kazan Arena on June 20. (Roman Kruchini/AFP/Getty Images)

A Peru fan sleeps before the match between France and Peru at Ekaterinburg Arena on June 21, in Yekaterinburg, Russia. (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Fans of Spain wait in the dark after a power cut during a television broadcast of the match between Spain and Iran in a bar in Madrid on June 20. (Andrea Comas/Associated Press)

Argentinian football fans enjoy the World Cup party atmosphere on Nikolskaya Street, near Red Square, on June 17 in Moscow. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Two dogs smell each other as fans of Uruguay’s national soccer team watch a television broadcast of the match against Saudi Arabia, in Montevideo, Uruguay,on June 20. (Matilde Campodonico/Associated Press)

South Korean fans display the national flag during a cheering event for the match against Sweden at Gwanghwamun square in Seoul on June 18. (JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images)

Young Moroccan fans follow the game between Morocco and Iran in a coffee shop in Rabat, Morocco,on June 15. (Mosa’ab Elshamy/Associated Press)

Fans of Senegal cheered during the match against Poland on June 19 in Moscow. (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Fans gather to celebrate Mexico’s victory against Germany in Guadalajara on June 17. (ULISES RUIZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Brazil fans react after Switzerland equalized against Brazil during the broadcasting of the match on a big outdoor screen in Rio de Janeiro on June 17. (CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images)

Somalis watch the match between Russia and Saudi Arabia on TV in Mogadishu on June 15. (MOHAMED ABDIWAHAB/AFP/Getty Images)

Polish fans gather to watch the match between Poland and Senegal in Warsaw on June 19. (Leszek Szymanski/EPA/Shutterstock)

Saudi fans wearing costumes dance outside a fan tent in the Red Sea coastal resort of Jeddah on June 20 ahead of their match against Uruguay. (AMER HILABI/AFP/Getty Images)

An Iceland supporter pose before the match between Nigeria and Iceland at the Volgograd Arena on June 22. (NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)

Fans of Argentina react as they watch the match between Argentina and Nigeria on a large screen at San Martin square in Buenos Aires on June 26. (EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian fans react in Moscow after Russia lost the 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match against Croatia on July 7. (KONSTANTIN CHALABOV/AFP/Getty Images)

Senegal supporters watch the match between Senegal and Colombia on a giant screen at a fanzone in Dakar on June 28. (SEYLLOU/AFP/Getty Images)

Morocco fans wearing masks ride the escalators at a metro station before attending the match between Portugal and Morocco in Moscow on June 20. (Felipe Dana/Associated Press)

England supporters celebrate Harry Kane’s winning goal against Tunisia at the Lord Raglan Pub in London on June 18. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

A fan painted his face in the colors of Russia and Belgium before the match between Belgium and Panama in Sochi, Russia, on June 18. (Matthias Schrader/Associated Press)

Fans of Croatia celebrate as they watch the broadcast of the round of 16 match between Croatia and Denmark in central Zagreb, Croatia, on July 1. (STR/EPA/Shutterstock)

Rigobert Youmbi from Cameroon poses for a photo wearing body paint in the Russian colors before the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow on June 14. (Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press)

Nigeria fans react after Luka Modric scores the winning goal for Croatia during a televised broadcast of the match in Lagos, Nigeria, on June 16. (Sunday Alamba/Associated Press)

Former enemies from the FARC and ELN militant groups react as they watch the match between Colombia and Japan together on TV at the Territorial Space for Training and Reincorporation in Colombia on June 19. (JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP/Getty Images)

A fan wears a mask of Argentina forward Lionel Messi during the match between Nigeria and Argentina at the Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 26. (GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)

Russia fans react after Russia defeated Spain on penalty kicks in the round of 16 on July 1. (MAXIM ZMEYEV/AFP/Getty Images)

Iceland’s supporters cheer during the match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16. (JUAN MABROMATA/AFP/Getty Images)

Supporters of Germany react at a public viewing event in Berlin as they watch the match between South Korea and Germany on June 27. Germany lost and did not advance out of the groups stage. (JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images)

French supporters hold flares as they celebrate on Boulevard Poissoniere in Paris on July 6 after France won the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match against Uruguay. (DANIEL LAWLER/AFP/Getty Images)

Fans of Argentina celebrate as they watch the match between Argentina and Nigeria on a giant screen at San Martin square in Buenos Aires on June 26. Argentina won 2-1. (EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP/Getty Images)

Fans of Spain’s national soccer team react as they watch a television broadcast of the match between Spain and Iran in a bar in Madrid on June 20. (Andrea Comas/Associatd Press)

A Russian football fan reacts as he watches the World Cup match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Kaliningrad on June 14. (OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images)

Around the world, billions of fans are watching the 2018 FIFA World Cup which is held in Russia for the first time. Thirty-two teams from six continents are competing for the prestigious trophy.

In this blog: Big Picture

All eyes on the World Cup Around the world, billions of fans are watching the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which is being held in Russia for the first time. The tournament features thirty-two teams from six continents. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, June 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: watching World Cup soccer, The annual Boston Pride Parade, protesting gun volence, protesting the presidents immigration border policy, blessing animals, ad great action - reaction on local baseball diamonds.. GO TO ENTRY

Life in the bleachers at Fenway Park Fans climbed the stairs to the upper bleachers at Fenway Park. GO TO ENTRY

US border policy controversy Customs and border patrol officials in the United States are enforcing President Trump’s strict immigration policies on the Mexico border, causing widespread protests. At least 2,000 children have been separated from their parents since April. GO TO ENTRY

Opioids land more women behind bars This lone county jail in a remote corner of Appalachia offers an agonizing glimpse into how the tidal wave of opioids and methamphetamines has ravaged America. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, May 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a tulip farm in Rhode Island, local graduations, Memorial Day, Boston Calling Music Festival, and the NHL and NBA playoffs. GO TO ENTRY

Raising Connor He is easy to love, affectionate, and friendly. He is moody and unpredictable. Vulnerable, sweet, devoted to family. Impulsive, strong, and overflowing with emotion. Dreaming of home, always. Never quite at home, anywhere. This is Connor. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, April 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen police officer, the Boston Marathon, a new home for a lost dog, opening day at Fenway Park, and the Bruins and Celtics in the playoffs. GO TO ENTRY

Spring blossoms To commemorate Earth Day on April 22, a look at transforming landscapes around the world bursting with color as warm weather approaches. GO TO ENTRY

2018 Boston Marathon Thousands of runners compete under miserable weather conditions during the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon. GO TO ENTRY

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr. A look at some of the pivotal moments in the life of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. as we mark the 50th anniversary of the tragic end of his life on April 4, 1968. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, March 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: multiple nor’easters, St. Patrick’s Day, protesting gun violence, high school state championships for hockey and basketball, Good Friday, and the start of Red Sox season GO TO ENTRY

2018 Paralympic Winter Games Scenes from the Paralympics taking place March 9-18 in PyeongChang, South Korea. 670 athletes with disabilities from around the world compete in 80 events in six different sports. GO TO ENTRY

Back to back nor’easter storms slam Massachusetts Two nor’easter storms in the past week have brought snow, power outages and flooding to towns across Massachusetts. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, February 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: record temperatures, bringing dental care to Jamaica, retiring Paul Pierce’s Celtic number, a Super Bowl loss, and the start of Red Sox spring training in Florida. GO TO ENTRY

142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show The annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show returned to New York City this week, with nearly 3,000 canines competing for the top prize of “Best in Show.” GO TO ENTRY

South Korea Olympic Games opening ceremony Fireworks erupted as the cauldron was lit with the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the PyeongChang Stadium. GO TO ENTRY

In rural Jamaica, dentists tend to the poor Over five challenging days, 18 students and faculty from the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine set up shop in crossroads towns in Jamaica, bringing relief and education to thousands who otherwise would suffer unattended. They performed hundreds of cases of dental triage. GO TO ENTRY

Super Bowl LII: Patriots vs. Eagles The New England Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. The Eagles win the Lombardi Trophy for the first time. GO TO ENTRY

40th anniversary of the Blizzard of ‘78 The Blizzard of ‘78 is a storm that will be remembered. The blizzard reached Massachusetts on Feb. 6, 1978, and the snow did not stop falling for 32 hours. When it was over, 73 lives were lost and hundreds of houses destroyed. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, January 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of winter storms, a blue supermoon eclipse, Muslim Lobby Day at the Massachusetts State House, a dairy farm in Shelburne, and the Patriots’ road to Super Bowl LII. GO TO ENTRY

Patriots win AFC Championship Patriots beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and are headed to the Super Bowl once again. GO TO ENTRY

Animals up-close Photographers allow us to get up-close and personal with animals all around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, December 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of frigid cold, Madison Park High School students walking out, First Night celebrations, high school Super Bowl championships, and the Patriots’ push for the playoffs. GO TO ENTRY

Yearning to breathe free A year ago, eight Syrian families fled the violence of their homeland and immigrated to Greater Boston. They were among the last such refugees allowed into the United States as a result of the Trump administration’s multiple efforts to ban immigrants from certain Muslim-majority countries, including Syria. Abdulkader Hayani sets up his new professional-grade sewing machine as his youngest daughter, Ameeneh, plays in the box it arrived in. GO TO ENTRY

Colors of the season Cities and towns around the world celebrate holidays with festive decorations and traditions. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, November 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of Veterans Day, elections, Thanksgiving day high school football, and the Celtics’ 16-game winning streak. GO TO ENTRY

Autumn scenes A look at fall around the world as winter and the holidays approach, and the colors and of this season disappear. GO TO ENTRY

Trump tours Asia US President Donald Trump travels to five countries on a 12-day trip in Asia, his longest overseas journey as president. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, October 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: leaf peepers in Vermont, Head of the Charles, hurricane aftermath in Puerto Rico, foggy football, baseball playoffs, and the start of the Celtics regular season. GO TO ENTRY

Stranger Things (of the Animal Kingdom) It’s that time of year when it seems appropriate to gather eerie captures of many interesting earth dwellers that photographers have encountered around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Rohingya refugees flee violence in Myanmar More than half a million Rohingya refugees have flooded into Bangladesh to flee an offensive by Myanmar’s military that the United Nations has called ‘a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.’ GO TO ENTRY

Raging wildfires in California Destructive fires in Northern California have killed at least 21 people and destroyed at least 1,500 buildings, leaving devastating scenes in their path. More than 150,000 acres have been burned, forcing the evacuation of up to 20,000 people. Hundres of people are recorded missing and firefighters are not able to search most affected areas yet. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, September 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of Hurricanes Irma, remembering the Sept. 11 attacks, signs of fall, the Boston mayoral race, and the football season in full swing. GO TO ENTRY

Beyond the lines Manny Machado, the Baltimore Orioles third baseman, took some heat earlier this season when he said that baseball is “a little boring to watch.” It’s true that unlike other major sports, most players on the field of play are usually standing around. But he’s not looking at the big picture, especially the carnival-like atmosphere of Fenway Park. The Globe’s Stan Grossfeld trained his camera away from game action to record scenes that are anything but boring. GO TO ENTRY

Deadly earthquake hits Mexico City A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico City on the 32nd anniversary of the city’s biggest quake that killed thousands. Rescue and search missions are under way as workers and residents dig through the rubble looking for survivors. The quake has claimed at least 200 lives, including 21 children trapped in their school. GO TO ENTRY

Impact of Hurricane Irma Hurricane Irma devastated the Caribbean Islands and left a path of destruction all over the state of Florida. At least 72 people are dead, as rescue operations continue and the extent damage is still being determined. Florida is dealing with record flooding, and over six million people lost power. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, August 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including a solar eclipse, Boston Comic Con, the Elite Dodgeball National Championships, a record setting attempt for visiting every T station on every subway line, and the counter protest to the “Free Speech Rally” in Boston. GO TO ENTRY

The 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana She was adored in Britain, and beyond, and in her death was dubbed “the people’s princess.” GO TO ENTRY

Hurricane Harvey devastates southeast Texas Hurricane Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 storm along the southeast coastline of Texas over the weekend, the most powerful storm to hit the United States since 2004. GO TO ENTRY