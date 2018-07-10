All eyes on the World Cup
Around the world, billions of fans are watching the 2018 FIFA World Cup which is held in Russia for the first time. Thirty-two teams from six continents are competing for the prestigious trophy.
A Russian football fan reacts as he watches the World Cup match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Kaliningrad on June 14. (OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images)
Fans of Spain’s national soccer team react as they watch a television broadcast of the match between Spain and Iran in a bar in Madrid on June 20. (Andrea Comas/Associatd Press)
Fans of Argentina celebrate as they watch the match between Argentina and Nigeria on a giant screen at San Martin square in Buenos Aires on June 26. Argentina won 2-1. (EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP/Getty Images)
French supporters hold flares as they celebrate on Boulevard Poissoniere in Paris on July 6 after France won the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match against Uruguay. (DANIEL LAWLER/AFP/Getty Images)
Supporters of Germany react at a public viewing event in Berlin as they watch the match between South Korea and Germany on June 27. Germany lost and did not advance out of the groups stage. (JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images)
Iceland’s supporters cheer during the match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16. (JUAN MABROMATA/AFP/Getty Images)
Russia fans react after Russia defeated Spain on penalty kicks in the round of 16 on July 1. (MAXIM ZMEYEV/AFP/Getty Images)
A fan wears a mask of Argentina forward Lionel Messi during the match between Nigeria and Argentina at the Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 26. (GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)
Former enemies from the FARC and ELN militant groups react as they watch the match between Colombia and Japan together on TV at the Territorial Space for Training and Reincorporation in Colombia on June 19. (JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP/Getty Images)
Nigeria fans react after Luka Modric scores the winning goal for Croatia during a televised broadcast of the match in Lagos, Nigeria, on June 16. (Sunday Alamba/Associated Press)
Rigobert Youmbi from Cameroon poses for a photo wearing body paint in the Russian colors before the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow on June 14. (Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press)
Fans of Croatia celebrate as they watch the broadcast of the round of 16 match between Croatia and Denmark in central Zagreb, Croatia, on July 1. (STR/EPA/Shutterstock)
A fan painted his face in the colors of Russia and Belgium before the match between Belgium and Panama in Sochi, Russia, on June 18. (Matthias Schrader/Associated Press)
England supporters celebrate Harry Kane’s winning goal against Tunisia at the Lord Raglan Pub in London on June 18. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
Morocco fans wearing masks ride the escalators at a metro station before attending the match between Portugal and Morocco in Moscow on June 20. (Felipe Dana/Associated Press)
Senegal supporters watch the match between Senegal and Colombia on a giant screen at a fanzone in Dakar on June 28. (SEYLLOU/AFP/Getty Images)
Russian fans react in Moscow after Russia lost the 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match against Croatia on July 7. (KONSTANTIN CHALABOV/AFP/Getty Images)
Fans of Argentina react as they watch the match between Argentina and Nigeria on a large screen at San Martin square in Buenos Aires on June 26. (EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP/Getty Images)
An Iceland supporter pose before the match between Nigeria and Iceland at the Volgograd Arena on June 22. (NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)
Saudi fans wearing costumes dance outside a fan tent in the Red Sea coastal resort of Jeddah on June 20 ahead of their match against Uruguay. (AMER HILABI/AFP/Getty Images)
Polish fans gather to watch the match between Poland and Senegal in Warsaw on June 19. (Leszek Szymanski/EPA/Shutterstock)
Somalis watch the match between Russia and Saudi Arabia on TV in Mogadishu on June 15. (MOHAMED ABDIWAHAB/AFP/Getty Images)
Brazil fans react after Switzerland equalized against Brazil during the broadcasting of the match on a big outdoor screen in Rio de Janeiro on June 17. (CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images)
Fans gather to celebrate Mexico’s victory against Germany in Guadalajara on June 17. (ULISES RUIZ/AFP/Getty Images)
Fans of Senegal cheered during the match against Poland on June 19 in Moscow. (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Young Moroccan fans follow the game between Morocco and Iran in a coffee shop in Rabat, Morocco,on June 15. (Mosa’ab Elshamy/Associated Press)
South Korean fans display the national flag during a cheering event for the match against Sweden at Gwanghwamun square in Seoul on June 18. (JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images)
Two dogs smell each other as fans of Uruguay’s national soccer team watch a television broadcast of the match against Saudi Arabia, in Montevideo, Uruguay,on June 20. (Matilde Campodonico/Associated Press)
Argentinian football fans enjoy the World Cup party atmosphere on Nikolskaya Street, near Red Square, on June 17 in Moscow. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Fans of Spain wait in the dark after a power cut during a television broadcast of the match between Spain and Iran in a bar in Madrid on June 20. (Andrea Comas/Associated Press)
A Peru fan sleeps before the match between France and Peru at Ekaterinburg Arena on June 21, in Yekaterinburg, Russia. (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Japanese fans celebrate in Tokyo’s Shibuya shopping district after Japan beat Colombia on June 19. (Shuji Kajiyama/Associated Press)
An Iranian fan attends the match between Iran and Spain at the Kazan Arena on June 20. (Roman Kruchini/AFP/Getty Images)
A South Korea fan reacts after the team lost to Sweden at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on June 18. (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)
Tunisian fans cheer for their team as they arrive for the match against England in Volgograd, Russia, on June 18. (ROMAN PILIPEY/EPA/Shutterstock)
Members of Congregation St. Shenouda and St. Karas cheer for Egypt during their World Cup match against Russia in Milford, Mass. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
A fan entertains the crowds in Red Square with football tricks on June 20 in Moscow. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Mexico fans pose before the match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arenaon July 2. (BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP/Getty Images)
An Iran fan reacts after the team is defeated by Spain at the Kazan Arena on June 20. (LUIS ACOSTA/AFP/Getty Images)
A Brazil fan cheers before his team’s match against Switzerland in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 17. (Leo Correa/Associated Press)
Colombia fans react during the match between Colombia and Japan, in Bogota, Colombia, on June 19. (MAURICIO DUENAS/ EPA/Shutterstocker)
A Russian fan celebrates with a girl in Red Square in Moscow on July 1 after Russia won its round of 16 match against Spain. (VASILY MAXIMOV/AFP/Getty Images)