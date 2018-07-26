The life aquatic
During the summer heat, a look at animals cooling off with water or in their aquatic environments.
1
Victor the polar bear enjoys a dip in the water at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, England, as temperatures rise on June 26. Temperatures are widely predicted to rise over the coming days. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
2
An eagle ray swims in the ‘Two Oceans Aquarium’ in Cape Town, South Africa, July 22. The Two Oceans Aquarium is Africa’s most advanced aquarium with a strong focus on marine conservation, rehabilitation and education. According to a recent study, between 20 to 25 percent of the well-known ocean species are threatened with extinction due to overfishing, pollution, climate change and the destruction of natural habitats. (NIC BOTHMA/EPA/Shutterstock)
3
Young red deer run through a stream in Richmond Park on June 27 in London, England. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
4
A seal named Molly swims with her two-day-old offspring in a basin in the Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany on July 13. (JENS SCHLUETER/EPA/Shutterstock)
5
A gannet flies over the water in his enclosure at the zoo in Bremerhaven, nothern Germany on June 7. (PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images)
6
Gulls swarm around feeding humpback whales hoping to snatch a sand eel in the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary on May 10 near Gloucester, Mass. The humpbacks were feeding on sand eels by utilizing the bubble net method to trap the eels and then swimming up through it with their mouths open. (DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
7
This NASA satellite image obtained July 18 shows the waters off of the Alaskan coast with blooms of phytoplankton, forming patterns of blue and green seawater, such as those visible in this image of the Chukchi Sea acquired on June 18, by the Operational Land Imager (OLI) on Landsat 8. Two main water masses flow from the Bering Strait and enter the southern Chukchi. One type, known as Bering Sea Water, is cool, salty, and rich in nutrients. This water fuels most of the phytoplankton growth, primarily diatoms, which are likely the main reason for the colorful green waters pictured here. (Sediments could also be contributing to the bright green areas.) The second mass of seawater is known as Alaskan Coastal Water, which is warmer, less salty, and nutrient-poor. (NASA/US GEOLOGICAL SURVEY via /AFP/Getty Images)
8
Sweetfish jump over a stream’s weir, to reach an upstream area to lay eggs, in the coastal city of Gangneung, South Korea on July 16. (YONHAP/EPA/Shutterstock)
9
A heron catches a fish at the Riddagshausen conservation area in Braunschweig, northern Germany, on May 14. (JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE/AFP/Getty Images)
10
A polar bear jumps into the water at the Schoenbrunn zoo on a warm and sunny day in Vienna, Austria on July 27. (Ronald Zak/Associated Press)
11
Freshly hatched mayflies or ephemeras (Palingenia longicauda) crowd the surface of River Tisza near Tiszacsege, 170 kms east of Budapest, Hungary, June 10. Mayflies are water insects, after the females drop their eggs into the water, the nymphs or naiads spend three years at the bottom of the river before they emerge to the surface. Every year from late spring to early summer a natural spectacle called ‘Tisza blooming’ happens on the surface of River Tisza as the adult insects molt their larva skins. The adult insects take flight, swarming in huge clouds, and after mating, females lay eggs on the river’s surface, then both sexes perish in just a few hours. (ZSOLT CZEGLEDI/EPA/Shutterstock)
12
French Mastiff “Moehrchen” takes a bath in a water well in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany on May 25. (SEBASTIAN GOLLNOW/AFP/Getty Images)
13
Clownfish swim at the ‘Two Oceans Aquarium’ in Cape Town, South Africa, July 22. (NIC BOTHMA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
14
A school of fish trail a shark in the New York Aquarium’s latest exhibit on June 20 in New York. “Ocean Wonders: Sharks!”, the aquarium’s new exhibition highlights New York’s seascape in a new 57,500-square-foot building, with 9 tanks requiring 500,000 gallons of water and housing more than 115 species. (Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press)
15
Elephants Aayu, Indali and Sundara play in the pool to cool down at the zoo in Chester, England, Monday June 25, 2018. The UK is set for its hottest weather so far this year as forecasts predict temperatures to rise above 30 C (86 Fahrenheit). (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
16
A tourist snorkels with tropical fish in a swimming pool on June 14 at the ‘Zoom Torino’ zoo in Cumiana, near Turin. This zoo is the first in Europe where is possible to practice snorkeling with typical tropical fishes of the Malawi Lake. (MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images)
17
A Bengal tiger reacts while cooling off in a pond inside a cage during a hot summer day at Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata on June 20. (DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP/Getty Images)
18
A pair of whooping cranes, with their recently born chick, forage through a crawfish pond, in Jefferson Davis Parish, La., June 11. Biologists estimate more than 10,000 whooping cranes had lived in North America before habitat loss and overhunting nearly killed them off. (Gerald Herbert./Associated Press)
19
A dog jumps through the water at the Wannsee lake in Berlin on July 23. (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)
20
A bear licks ice to cool off at the “Bioparco” during a heat wave on July 25 in Rome. (TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images)
21
A Southern mountain yellow-legged frog at the Los Angeles Zoo on May 23. The zoo says it has successfully bred more than 2,000 frogs from the endangered species native to Southern California, and create a so-called “insurance colony” after learning the Southern mountain yellow-legged frog was near extinction. The species live in streams in portions of the San Gabriel, San Bernardino and San Jacinto Mountains. (Jamie Pham/Los Angeles Zoo via AP)
22
A baby hippo born on May 28 swims alongside its mother Gina at the Guadalajara Zoo, in Guadalajara, Mexico, on July 11. (ULISES RUIZ/AFP/Getty Images)
23
A male pheasant-tailed jacana protects its eggs at the Mangalajodi eco-tourism centre in Chilika lake, in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, on July 20. Female mates with several males a year, leaving them with the eggs to rear as she goes off in search of the next breeding partner. (ASIT KUMAR/AFP/Getty Images)
24
A butterfly flies into the jaws of a crocodile inhabiting the Tarcoles River, the most polluted basin in Central America and one of the most polluted in Latin America, in the place of Tarcoles, province of Puntarenas, Costa Rica on June 5. Costa Rica, a country recognized worldwide for its environmental policies, seeks to be a leader in the replacement of single-use plastic with renewable and compostable alternatives, despite its lag in terms of recycling and integrated waste management. (JEFFREY ARGUEDAS/EPA/Shutterstock)
25
Asian small-clawed otter triplets swim with a parent at the zoo in Vienna, Austria. According to the zoo, the triplets were born on May 17. (Norbert Potensky/EPA/Shutterstock)
26
A wild horse rolls in muddy water after drinking from a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. (Rick Bowmer/Associated Press)
27
Otters plays and eat inside a river, a sign of a healthy river during a media tour on River of Life project in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 22. The River of Life project was implemented from 2011 to improve the water quality of the Klang and Gombak rivers into vibrant and bustling waterfronts. Approximately 170,000 tonnes of rubbish end up in the Klang River comes from mostly untreated sewage discharged directly into the rivers, causing major pollution during the early start. (AHMAD YUSNI/EPA/Shutterstock)
28
A family of wild geese swims on the shore of the lake Ammersee near the small Bavarian village of Stegen, southern Germany. (CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
29
Kate Cowling, left, and her children Addilynn, 8, and Cash, 2, get a close look at rescued and rehabbed Harbor Seal pup, Tomato, and 9-year-old sea lion, Squirt, through a underwater window during a public debut at Moody Gardens Aquarium Pyramid in Galveston, Texas. Tomato and another pup, Ravioli, traveled 2,324 miles this past February from Crescent City, Calif., to Galveston Island, are not able to be released back into the wild. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP)
30
Flamingos are seen at Lake Amboseli from a spotter plane overhead during a trial run for an aerial animal census at the Amboseli National Park June 21. (TONY KARUMBA/AFP/Getty Images)
31
Zebras drink from a watering hole at the Amboseli National Park on June 22. (TONY KARUMBA/AFP/Getty Images)
32
A jackass penguin plays with an ice block to help him endure the summer heat at South Korea’s Everland Amusement and Animal Park in Yongin, south of Seoul on June 21. (JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images)
33
Yogi the dog tries to catch a toy during the Splash Dogs competition heats at America’s Family Pet Expo in Costa Mesa, California, on April 28. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
34
Wild ponies swim across the Assateague Channel during the 93rd annual Pony Swim from Assateague Island to Chincoteague on July 25 in Chincoteague, Virginia. Every year the wild ponies are rounded up on the national wildlife refuge to be auctioned off by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
35
A young Blue Heron catches a fish in a pond near Commerce, Texas on July 17. (LARRY W. SMITH/EPA/Shutterstock)