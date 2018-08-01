Globe staff photos of the month, July 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: the Puerto Rican Parade, Taylor Swift performing at Gillette Stadium, celebrating fourth of July, mourning a fallen police officer, loggerhead turtle release, and Patriots training camp.
1
Tishana and Quantrel Alford gazed at their daughter Zoey after her successful craniofacial surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital on July 24. The family traveled from Mississippi to be in Boston for the surgery. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
2
Molly Baechtold, with the Boston Circus Guild, dangled from a harness at the Eighth Annual Youth Beach Bash Splash at the McCormack Bathhouse on Carson Beach in South Boston on July 27. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
3
Nine-year-old Bianca traveled with her family from Honduras for burn treatment at Shriners Hospital for Children in Boston, and got a visit and presents from Santa. Christmas in July at the Boston hospital was a big hit and patients got more good news in July -- Shriners dropped a plan to end pediatric burn care in its Boston hospital. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
4
Gregory Dorfeuille, left, high fived Elliot Parker, age 4, after they finished clearing up brush for the Common Ground cooperative urban farm in Dorchester on July 7. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)
5
Elton Soares launched himself into Boston Harbor off of a dock in East Boston on July 10. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
6
Caitlin Morrissey took a break from work in Pi Alley downtown. The alley is considered the oldest byway in Boston, but the source of its name is up for debate. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
7
An immigrant mother who has asked to be identified by the initials W.R. cradled her 9-year-old son, A.R., during a press conference at the Brazilian Worker Center in Allston on July 16. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
8
Weymouth police officers embraced after the procession for slain Weymouth Officer Michael Chesna passed by the Weymouth Police Department. on July 16. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
9
An exhausted firefighter rested on the hood of an SUV as firefighters from several South Shore communities battled a multi-alarm fire in Hanson on July 5. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
10
Christabell, left, played in the pool with another camper during program activities at the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford, Conn, The camp, for seriously ill children and their families, was created by Paul Newman in 1988. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)
11
Nicholas, left, began the ropes course at the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp during a climbing session on July 16. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)
12
Competitors tossed pins in the group Numbers juggling championships at the International Jugglers’ Association’s annual convention in Springfield on July 21. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
13
Jennifer Wilson hung up laundry with her 7-year-old daughter, Sawyer, in their backyard on July 21. Due to the effects of the National Grid lockout, Jennifer and Sawyer had gone four weeks to that point without gas. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)
14
Nay Alicea, 4, enjoyed a lollipop while watching the Puerto Rican Parade with her family on July 29. The parade was part of the state’s 51st annual Puerto Rican Festival. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)
15
Members of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church were in silhouette after Sunday service on July 22. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
16
At Reservoir Beach on July 23, under big clouds and gentle winds, 2-year-old Tess Ommerborn, reached for blowing branches to swing on. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
17
Dave Grohl, lead singer of the Foo Fighters, let loose during the band’s concert at Fenway Park on July 20. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
18
With her family from Acushnet, 8-year-old Kerrin Araujo took a picture of a New Bedford panorama art piece. The 1,275-foot-long scene, billed as the longest painting in America, will be on display in the Kilburn Mill at Clarks Cove in New Bedford through Oct. 8. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
19
Communters waited for a train and contended with the wind and rain in Waltham as storms blanketed Eastern Massachusetts on July 6. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
20
Taylor Swift performed July 26 during the first of three nights of concerts at Gillette Stadium for her “Reputation” tour. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)
21
Gabriela Taveras posed for a portrait on Amesbury Street in Lawrence on July 3. Taveras, who is of Dominican, Haitian, and Chinese descent, became the first woman of color to win the Miss Massachusetts pageant. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
22
Boston, MA - July 04, 2018: Jenna Boller, left, makes a picture Melinda Goodwin while waiting for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular to begin at the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade in Boston, MA on July 04, 2018. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: metro reporter: (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
23
After six months of rehab at the New England Aquarium, a turtle was released to the ocean by lifegaurd Brian McCauley, left, and Adam Kennedy, New England Aquarium biologist at West Dennis beach on July 2. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)
24
A crowd gathered on a pier photographed the USS Constitution as it headed to Castle Island in South Boston to fire guns in salute and to receive a salute from three military cannons there on the Fourth of July. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
25
Tahirah Amatul-Wadud, center, greeted voters on Main Street in Holyoke on July 3. She’s a lawyer from Chicopee and is taking on 15-term incumbent Richard Neal in the Democratic primary in the First District, which includes Springfield, Holyoke, and the Berkshires. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
26
Ruth Skellie held a Norman Rockwell magazine cover at the Bennington Museum in Bennington, Vt., on July 2. She is one of the several now-graying models who posed for Rockwell as children and became symbols of Americana. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
27
Anna Lisa Gotschlich, who lives with dementia, exclaimed about what she could see as she used virtual reality on July 5 at Maplewood of Weston to take a virtual trip to her childhood hometown in Sweden. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
28
Angelica Rebeca Gonzalez-Garcia comforted her 8-year-old daughter Sandy after being reunited at Logan International Airport on July 5. The federal government separated the two at the US-Mexico border two months earlier. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
29
Thousands of dead fish washed up on the shoreline around Everett during the last week of July, but officials say the pogies died of natural causes. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
30
At Learned Pond in Framingham, Angel Diaz, foreground, and Daniel Suchite played in the water on July 30. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
31
Linda, a daughter of Achayo Loum, a student of Southern New Hampshire University’s online degree program for refugees, satt in the family’s home in the UNHCR refugee camp in Kakuma, Kenya. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
32
Brandon Long, a Marine who lost both of his legs while serving in Afghanistan, looked back at his daughter, Claire, 7, right before she pushed him into Long Pond at the Travis Mills Retreat in Rome, Maine. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
33
Croatian fans celebrated after their team scored a goal against France during a World Cup watch party July 15 with the New England Friends of Croatia at Blackmoor Bar Kitchen. The French eventually won the tournament final 4-2. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
34
Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts let out a triumphant yell as he circled the bases after hitting a grand slam in the fourth inning of the Boston’s 6-4 win over Toronto on July 12. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
35
Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez had to leave Boston’s July 14 game in the sixth inning after trying to avoid Toronto second baseman Lourdes Gurriel Jr. during a play at first base. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
36
Red Sox catcher Blake Swihart (left) got some aggressive love from his teammates following his game-winning ground rule double in the 13th inning of Boston’s 2-1 win over Philadelphia on July 30. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
37
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady stretched his leg during warmups at the first day of training camp in Foxborough on July 26. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
38
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman kissed his daughter, Lily, 20 months, after the first day of training camp in Foxborough on July 26. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
39
Patriots wide receiver Braxton Berrios was able to come up with the catch despite the distraction of several towels thrown his way during a training camp drill in Foxborough on July 28. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
40
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski took a selfie with fans after a special night practice for season ticket holders and VIPs at Gillette Stadium on July 30. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)