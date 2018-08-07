Summertime festivals around the world

Photographers capture communities gathering at events organized to celebrate a variety of cultural observances in 2018.

1 Regional dancers perform at the Guelaguetza festival on July 30 in Zaachila, Oaxaca, Mexico. The Guelaguetza is a festival held once a year which gathers music, dance, gastronomy and handicrafts of different ethnic groups and tribes of the state of Oaxaca. (Patricia Castellanos/AFP/Getty Images)

2 Revellers participate in the summer solstice gathering at Stonehenge, Salisbury, Britain on June 21. The annual festival attracts hundreds of people to the 5,000-year-old stone circle to mark the longest day in the northern hemisphere. Sunrise was at 4:52 a.m. local time and was celebrated by dancing, music, and ritualistic events around the stones. (Will Oliver/EPA/Shutterstock)

3 Some people prepare to catch offerings thrown by Tengger tribe people into the crater of Bromo volcano to in Probolinggo, East Java province, on June 30, as part of Yadnya Kasada festival which falls on the 14th day of the Kasada month based on the traditional Hindu lunar calendar. (Juni Kriswanto/AFP/Getty Images)

4 People participate in the events paying tribute to Mary Magdalene in Xico, Veracruz state, Mexico, during the Mary Magdalene Festivities on July 21. (Miguel Victoria/EPA/Shutterstock)

5 A sheep jumps over a path at the annual sheep festival near the Gemmipass, between Kandersteg and Leukerbad, Switzerland on July 29. (Jean-Christophe Bott/KEYSTONE via AP)

6 A participant rides a carousel at the women's-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival on July 21 in Milmersdorf, near Berlin in Germany. Around 300 women from across Europe come together for the third edition of festival. Women connect their passion for high speed motorbikes with music, movies, races, yoga etc. The festival that goes for three days was initiated by a group of female motorbike riders called The Curves. (Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

7 Horsemen ride in a choreographed cavalry charge in a fantasia during the 14th Tan-Tan Moussem Berber festival on July 8 in the western Moroccan desert town of Tan-Tan. The festival, which is recognized by UNESCO as a “Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity”, is organized every year to promote local traditions and brings together nomadic tribes from northern Africa. (Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty Images )

8 A woman of the Turkana tribe takes a rest in the shade among other tribesduring the 11th Marsabit Lake Turkana Culture Festival in Loiyangalani near Lake Turkana, northern Kenya, on June 28. The annual three-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images )

9 A biker competes in the speeding-in-mud race of the 19th Sirok Bike Week in Sirok, northeast of Budapest, Hungary, July 28. (Peter Komka/MTI via AP)

10 A man holds his handmade Tezutsu hanabi (handheld fireworks) dedicated to the Yoshida Shrine as a part of a Shinto ritual, on the eve of the Toyohashi Gion festival, in Toyohashi, central Japan. Every year, each male member of the shrine makes his own set of fireworks from bamboo covered by straw ropes with a loaded gun and metal powder, in a tradition that has been practiced for more than 350 years, according to an old document at the shrine. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)

11 People watch a band on the main stage at Bestival, at Lulworth Castle near East Lulworth on Aug. 3 in Dorset, England. Described by the organizers as a boutique festival, Bestival was started in 2004 by DJ Rob da Bank, on the Isle of Wight. In 2018 it moved to the Lulworth Estate, which also hosts its family-friendly sister event, Camp Bestival. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

12 Efi Katz, The Mona Liza character, preforms during the 9th Living Statues International Festival in Rehovot, Israel on July 3. (Ariel Schalit/Associated Press)

13 Participants celebrate during the ‘Chupinazo’ (start rocket) to mark the kickoff at noon sharp of the San Fermin Festival, in front of the Town Hall of Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 6. (Ander Gillenea/AFP/Getty Images)

14 A man gets mud thrown onto him by his friend during the 21th Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong, South Korea on July 14. The annual festival aims to encourage the use of mud for cosmetic skin-care and to promote tourism in the region. (Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images )

15 A man has wine thrown on him as he takes part in a wine battle, in the small village of Haro, northern Spain, June 29. Hundreds of revelers participate in this summer battle throwing thousands of liters of red wine over each other. (Alvaro Barrientos/Associated Press)

16 Dancers carrying torches arrive at the Residenzplatz in Salzburg, Austria on July 20, a highlight during the festivities for the opening of the festival. (Barbara Gindl/AFP/Getty Images )

17 Festival visitors celebrate at the ‘Pol’and’Rock Festival 2018’ in Kostrzyn, Poland, Aug. 2. The festival takes place under the motto ‘Love, Friendship and Music’ and is one of the biggest free open-air rock festivals in Europe. (Lech Muszynski/EPA/Shutterstock)

18 Charles Daviskiba, 3, is seen after being crowned Mud Day King during Mud Day at the Nankin Mills Park, July 10 in Westland, Mich. The event marked the 31st year Wayne County Parks has hosted the event. While much of the event was children and parents playing in the mud, park officials organized various races and a limbo line. (Carlos Osorio/Associated Press)

19 Dutch Actor Eelco Smits performs in the play “ De Dingen Die Voorrbijgaan’ “ (Les choses qui passent) from Louis Couperus directed by Belgian stage director Ivo Van Hove in Avignon on July 13, during the 72nd International Theatre festival. (Boris Horvat/AFP/Getty Images)

20 Visitors attend the Wacken Open Air festival, in Wacken, Germany on Aug. 2. More than 70,000 heavy metal music fans are expected in the little village north of Hamburg. (Srdjan Suki/EPA/Shutterstock)

21 A reveller disguised as a mythological character takes part in a parade marking the start of San Salvador’s patron saint’s festival in honor of Divino Salvador del Mundo (Divine Savior of the World), in San Salvador on Aug. 1. (Oscar Rivera/AFP/Getty Images)

22 Nepalese Hindu women pray to worship Lord Shiva during the first day of the Sarwan Brata Festival, on the premises of the Pashupati Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 23. Thousands of married and single Nepalese Hindu women will gather in temples on each Monday of the Sawan month (spanning from July 16 to Aug. 16) to pray for a long and prosperous life with their husbands or for a chance to find a good husband. (Narendra Shrestha/EPA/Shutterstock)

23 Costumed participants in action during the re-enactment of a viking battle at the 24th Slavs and Vikings’ Festival on Wolin Island, north-west Poland on Aug. 3. During the festival, visitors can observe how people lived 1,000 years ago and learn ancient crafts. (Marcin Bielecki/EPA/Shutterstock)

24 Members of Estrella Tropical prepare to open the Puerto Rican flag at the Festival Tetances Parade in Boston. The parade is part of the 50th Festival Betances, named after Ramón Emeterio Betances, a Puerto Rican patriot whose medical contributions benefited Latin America. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)

25 A member from the Gumatj clan of the Yolngu people from north-eastern Arnhem Land prepares for the Bunggul traditional dance during the Garma Festival near Nhulunbuy, East Arnhem Land, Northern Territory, Australia on Aug. 3. The Garma gathering brings together business leaders, international political leaders, intellectuals, academics and journalists to discuss the most pressing issues facing Australia. (Mick Tsikas/EPA/Shutterstock)

26 Lucille and Cecilia promote their Sea Lion Play on the Royal Mile for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe on Aug. 2 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Edinburgh Fringe Festival is the largest performing arts festival in the world, with an excess of 30,000 performances of more than 2,000 shows. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

27 Indian devotees of Lord Shiva collect water from the Ganges river for their walk towards Varanasi during the holy month of Shravan, in Allahabad on Aug. 3. Shravan is considered the holiest month in the Hindu calendar with many religious festivals and ceremonies. (Sanjay Kanojia/AFP/Getty Images)

28 A Catholic faithful smeared in burnt oil takes part in the opening of the ten-day celebration of the Santo Domingo de Guzman festival in Managua, on Aug. 1. Thousands of Nicaraguans marched imploring for peace in the convulsed country, on a marathon procession during Santo Domingo de Guzman festival, the patron saint of Managua. (Marvin Recinos/AFP/Getty Images )

29 Pat Lanier, with a fake bull horn protruding from his side, explains to the judges why he should be chosen the winner of the 2018 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest at Sloppy Joe’s Bar in Key West, Fla on July 21. The highlight event of the island city’s annual Hemingway Days festival attracted 151 men who vied for the coveted title. Ernest Hemingway lived and wrote in Key West during much of the 1930s. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

30 Jayantiya tribal boys play in the mud while celebrating their age old Behdienkhlam festival in Tuber village Meghalaya state, India, July 19. The event is the most important dance festival of the Jaintia people and is celebrated after the sowing period is over to invoke the blessings of the Gods for a beautiful harvest and the good health of the people and to drive away plague and diseases. (STR/EPA/Shutterstock)

31 Steve Scharff, 36, of the Lewes Base Ball Club takes part in the National 19th Century Base Ball Festival on July 21 in Gettysburg, Pa. The game is played by 1863 rules: players wear vintage uniforms and catch the ball with their bare hands. (Matt McClain/Washington Post )

32 Members of the street performer band ‘L’Odeur de la Sciure’ perform at ‘La Ruche’, during the 43th edition of the Paleo Festival, in Nyon, Switzerland on July 21. (Valentin Flauraud/EPA/Shutterstock)

33 Wrestlers, or pehlivans in Turkish, in action during the traditional Kirkpinar Oil wrestling festival in Edirne, Turkey, July 14. Every year since 1640, Turkey’s best wrestlers - men and boys - gather for their national championships on a grassy field near the Ottoman capital city of Edirne. (Sedat Suna/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock )

34 Several men try to overcome a horse as they participate in the traditional Rapa Das Festas festival in Sabucedo village, Pontevedra region, Spain, July 9. Annually wild horses are captured in the hills and then carried to a farmyard to brand them and to cut their horsehair before a feast. Several thousand people attended the feast to observe young people overcoming horses without using ropes or sticks. (Oscar Corral/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

35 Bodybuilders prepare backstage for the men’s bodybuilding competition at the International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival in New Delhi on July 22. (Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images )

36 Alphorn players take part in a group performance surrounded by milk churns of the land art project ‘Bidons sans Frontiere’ during the 17th International Alphorn Festival in Nendaz, south-western Switzerland on July 22. Over 200 alphorn players performed in Nendaz over the three day-long festival. (Laurent Gillieron/EPA/Shutterstock )

37 A painting created by French artist Saype seen from above for the Eurockeennes festival in Belfort on July 1. (Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images )

38 Visitors walk near flowerbeds inside the GUM department store on Red Square in Moscow, Russia on July 25. This year, the flower festival in the oldest department store in Moscow was held for the fifth time and was decorated with more than of 370,000 fresh flowers. (Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock )

39 A man carries a strip of garlic during the garlic fair in Vitoria, northern Spain on July 25. Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Alvaro Barrientos/Associated Press)

40 Farmers in Nepal celebrate National Paddy Day as the annual rice planting season begins. (Prakash Mathema/AFP/Getty Images )

41 People compete in a barrel race to mark the Day of the Blouse and the Neska in Vitoria, Basque Country, northern Spain on July 25. Members of some 25 mixed ‘cuadrillas,’ groups of boys (blusas) and girls (neskas), wearing traditional Basque attire take part at the competition as a warm-up to the Virgen Blanca festivities. (Adrian Ruiz de Hierro/EPA/Shutterstock )

42 Festival goers pose disguised as pink flamingo during the 43th edition of the Paleo Festival, in Nyon, Switzerland on July 19. (Jean-Chrisotophe Bott/EPA/Shutterstock )

43 Picklesburgh Festival goers have pickle portraits taken in a photo booth on the Roberto Clemente bridge in downtown Pittsburgh on July 20. (Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)

44 Balinese people fly their traditional kites during the Bali Kite Festival in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia on July 1. The primary colors used for Balinese kites are black, red, white and gold/yellow, which represent the incarnations of the Hindu deities. The festival is a popular tourist attraction in Bali. (Made Nagi/EPA/Shutterstock)

45 Chess players contemplate their next moves while playing during the 51th Biel International Chess Festival, in Biel, Switzerland on July 23. (Patrick Huerlimann/EPA/Shutterstock )

46 A festival goer poses for a photo during the second day of the Mares Vivas Festival 2018, in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal on July 21. (Manuel Fernando Araujo/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock )