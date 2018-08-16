US Gymnastics Championships in Boston
This week, Boston will get a look at some of the best gymnasts in the world during the US Nationals, which runs Thursday through Sunday at TD Garden.
Simone Biles competes on the vault during the US senior women’s competition at US Gymnastics at TD Garden on Aug. 17. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Sam Mikulak during his floor excercise routine during the US senior men’s competition on Aug, 18. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Riley McCusker during the uneven parrellel bars competition on Aug. 19. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Simone Biles warms up for her floor excercise routine on Aug. 19. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Sam Mikulak celebrates after his parrellel bars routine on Aug. 18. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Simone Biles during her vault attempt at the US senior women’s final round of competition on Aug. 19. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Allan Bower on the rings on Aug. 18. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Simone Biles on the balance beam on Aug. 17. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Donnell Whittenburg on the rings on Aug. 18. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Morgan Hurd releases from the uneven parrellel bars during the US senior women’s final round of competition on Aug. 19. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Donothan Bailey release from the horizontal bars on Aug. 18. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Riley McCusker on her vault attempt during the US senior women’s final round of competition on Aug. 19. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
A gymnast plants his hands on the vault on media day. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Sam Mikulak, as seen in a multiple exposure, during the high bar exercise. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
An overhead of the floor at TD Garden. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Alexei Vernyi flies through the air. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Olympic champion Simone Biles smiles at another gymnast. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
A gymnast performs on the parellel bars. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
A gymnast on the balance beam. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Senior women competitors warm up. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
A gymnast claps powder off his hands before performing. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Cannon Johnson flies through the air. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Senior women warm up. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Riley McCusker stretches. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Donothan Bailey practices on the rings. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Gymnasts wait for their turn to practice. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
A gymnast tapes his foot. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
A gymnast chalks her hands and feet. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Simone Biles flies through the air. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
A gymnast grips the high bar. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Lillian Lippeatt stretches on the mat. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Skye Blakely on the balance beam. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Morgan Hurd during a light moment at practice. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Nick Kuebler stretches with a coach. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
A gymnast watches another at practice. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
A gymnast soars in front of the seats at TD Garden. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
A gymnast flies through the air. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Olympic champion Simone Biles is surrounded by media members. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Grace McCallum flips on the balance beam. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Riley McCusker and Emma Malabuyo hug after practice. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
A gymnast flips while practicing on the rings. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
A gymnast hurtles through the air while practicing on the vault. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)