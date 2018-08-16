Menu Visit The Boston Globe
US Gymnastics Championships in Boston

This week, Boston will get a look at some of the best gymnasts in the world during the US Nationals, which runs Thursday through Sunday at TD Garden.
1
Simone Biles competes on the vault during the US senior women’s competition at US Gymnastics at TD Garden on Aug. 17. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
2
Sam Mikulak during his floor excercise routine during the US senior men’s competition on Aug, 18. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
3
Riley McCusker during the uneven parrellel bars competition on Aug. 19. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
4
Simone Biles warms up for her floor excercise routine on Aug. 19. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
5
Sam Mikulak celebrates after his parrellel bars routine on Aug. 18. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
6
Simone Biles during her vault attempt at the US senior women’s final round of competition on Aug. 19. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
7
Allan Bower on the rings on Aug. 18. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
8
Simone Biles on the balance beam on Aug. 17. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
9
Donnell Whittenburg on the rings on Aug. 18. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
10
Morgan Hurd releases from the uneven parrellel bars during the US senior women’s final round of competition on Aug. 19. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
11
Donothan Bailey release from the horizontal bars on Aug. 18. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
12
Riley McCusker on her vault attempt during the US senior women’s final round of competition on Aug. 19. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
13
A gymnast plants his hands on the vault on media day. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
14
Sam Mikulak, as seen in a multiple exposure, during the high bar exercise. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
15
An overhead of the floor at TD Garden. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
16
Alexei Vernyi flies through the air. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
17
Olympic champion Simone Biles smiles at another gymnast. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
18
A gymnast performs on the parellel bars. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
19
A gymnast on the balance beam. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
20
Senior women competitors warm up. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
21
A gymnast claps powder off his hands before performing. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
22
Cannon Johnson flies through the air. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
23
Senior women warm up. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
24
Riley McCusker stretches. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
25
Donothan Bailey practices on the rings. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
26
Gymnasts wait for their turn to practice. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
27
A gymnast tapes his foot. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
28
A gymnast chalks her hands and feet. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
29
Simone Biles flies through the air. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
30
A gymnast grips the high bar. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
31
Lillian Lippeatt stretches on the mat. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
32
Skye Blakely on the balance beam. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
33
Morgan Hurd during a light moment at practice. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
34
Nick Kuebler stretches with a coach. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
35
A gymnast watches another at practice. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
36
A gymnast soars in front of the seats at TD Garden. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
37
A gymnast flies through the air. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
38
Olympic champion Simone Biles is surrounded by media members. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
39
Grace McCallum flips on the balance beam. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
40
Riley McCusker and Emma Malabuyo hug after practice. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
41
A gymnast flips while practicing on the rings. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
42
A gymnast hurtles through the air while practicing on the vault. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
