Globe staff photos of the month, August 2018

Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello reacted to being hit by a line drive off the bat of Cleveland’s Yan Gomes in the seventh innning of Boston’s 5-4 loss at Fenway Park on Aug. 20. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Red Sox infielder Eduardo Nunez beat Yankees first baseman Luke Voit to first base during Boston’s 5-4 win over New York on Aug. 5 at Fenway Park. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello got a surprise cold shower following a one-run complete-game victory over the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Aug. 3. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Colt Verbeck came out to right field with Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts on Aug. 21 and on the way got a fist bump from pithing coach Dana LeVangie. As part of the annual WEEI-NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon, players in Boston’s starting lineup were accompanied for the national anthem by Dana-Farber patients, including Colt. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Tom Brady spent some time with his daughter, Vivian, 5, after Patriots training camp was over on Aug. 1. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Patriots running back James White avoided a boxing glove on a stick at New England’s practice at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Aug. 21. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Simone Biles launched off the vault during the US Championships at TD Garden on Aug. 17. She finished the weekend as the all-around champion, her fifth senior national title. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

Sam Mikulak twirled on the high bars as seen through multiple exposures taken Aug. 15 at TD Garden, where the US Championships were held that weekend. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Riley Reardon, 12, of Burlington, caddied for Phil Mickelson on the seventh hole during the Dell Technologies Championship’s Pro-Am day at TPC Boston in Norton. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Lauren Fischer cleared a jump on her horse, Royal De Licques, during the Silver Oak Jumper Tournament in Halifax on Aug. 16. The event brought some of the world’s best riders to the state. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Children explained their choices for the Peace Play in Urban Settings during an event at the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute in Dorchester on Aug. 5 (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

Molly Casey, 10, made her way across a tire bridge 49 feet off the ground during the Norfolk Sheriff Michael G. Bellotti Youth Leadership Academy in Braintree on Aug. 3. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

Zach Gareis emerged from pine trees after plunging into the woods when he missed a 90-degree turn during the US Open of Mountain Biking Races in Killington, Vt., on Aug. 3. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

After a shark was spotted at Long Nook Beach in Truro, some people at the beach on Aug. 16 found other ways to amuse themselves besides going in the water. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Low tide on Cape Cod Bay offered some heat relief to beachgoers offshore of Provincetown on Aug. 2. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy circled and tagged a shark near Long Nook Beach in Truro on Aug. 16. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Jack Rainville was one of many who answered a casting call for an upcoming Mark Wahlberg movie on Aug. 4 in Allston. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

From 10 floors above, the new “parklet” at the corner of Franklin and Arch streets, with an adjacent protected bike lane, affords a splash of green to the neighborhood. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

Close to 300 children from Boston took part in a Youth Beach Bash at Carson Beach in South Boston on Aug. 10, which included a chase after a huge beach ball. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Fog rolled in on Squantum Channel to obscure part of the storage tank near Interstate 93 in Dorchester. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

Bob Massie, Democratic candidate for governor, put on a microphone before speaking at an event at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Dorchester on Aug. 2. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Labor advocate Jeff Ballinger handed out balloons at the Lowell Southeast Asian Water Festival on Aug. 18. Ballinger is one of 10 Democratic candidates running to represent Massachusetts’ Third Congressional District. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)

Governor Charlie Baker greeted a supporter at a picnic in Shrewsbury, where he and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito launched their reelection campaign Aug. 11. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

William G. Gross laughed with Roxbury resident Ursula Payne on Aug. 4 during his weekly Peace Walk around the neighborhood. That week’s Peace Walk was his last before he was sworn in as Boston’s first black police commissioner. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)

A right-wing activist yelled at a counterprotestor at Boston City Hall during a rally there Aug. 17. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Despite rain showers on Aug. 11, the Lin family from Boston immersed themselves in a fog sculpture, designed by artist Fujiko Nakaya, hanging from two pine trees in the Arnold Arboretum. The sculptures will be on view from dusk to dawn through October 31. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Officer David Powell took in the view of buildings on Main Street that were damaged by a tornado in Webster on Aug. 4. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Luan Smerqaku of Salem stood in the center of Boston Street in Lynn as he waited for a tow truck to come for his car on Aug. 12. Smerqaku got stuck in the flood waters as he was making his way home from work. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

The Paramount Center at Emerson College marquee supported the Boston Globe-led coalition of newspapers and news organizations proclaiming the importance of a free press on Aug. 16. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

Jessica Sullivan, 11, a middle school student from Dover, wore the word “Stop!” on her cheek as she joined teens marching to end gun violence at the Springfield headquarters of Smith Wesson on Aug. 26. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Kathy Federico and Alessandro, 7, sent money down from their window as an offering to Madonna del Soccorso during the Grand Procession of the Madonna on Aug. 19 in the North End. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)

Grace Corbett, 4, had her picture taken during the 19th Annual Countdown to Kindergarten Celebration at the Boston Children’s Museum in Boston on Aug. 28. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Jamere Lofton, 11, rested high above a swing railing at the renovated Ramsay Park during its reopening on Aug. 24. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

College Bound Dorchester students waited to accept their HiSET certificates at an Aug. 23 ceremony. The nonprofit is paying formerly gang-involved youth a weekly stipend to pursue college degrees in addition to giving them peer-based social, emotional, and educational support. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)

Patricia Carbajal, who has lived in the United States for 19 years under Temporary Protected Status, carried her daughter Camila from the local park back to their Revere apartment. Carbajal’s TPS was revoked by the Trump administration and she has 18 months before she must leave the country. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

On Aug. 26, the American flag outside of the JFK Library sat at half-staff following the announcement of the death of Senator John McCain, who accepted a Profile in Courage award at the library in 1999. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe)

Majorette performers from dance group Area 51 hung out before performing in Boston’s Trinidad Style Carnival, which celebrated the Caribbean community with costumes, floats, and lots of dancing on Aug. 25. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)

A farmer worked in a cranberry field in Hanson on Aug. 25. Retaliatory tariffs and a glut of fruit are hurting local cranberry growers, who have appealed to the USDA for relief. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Kids from the Kroc Center’s Summer with RJ Program threw their hands in the air before scattering to take part in games at a Back-To-School Celebration at TD Garden on Aug. 23. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Throngs of beachgoers on Coast Guard Beach on Aug. 31 got close to the water to look at a dead seal that washed up onshore just hours after a shark sighting closed the beach. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

The George Robert White Memorial Fountain, located in the northwest corner of the Boston Public Garden, got a thorough cleaning from workers on Aug. 23. The wax and protective coating will help protect the bronze statue from corrosion. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

In a rite of summer, local youngsters took the plunge from the Bluefish River Bridge into the cool ocean water of the Bluefish River in Duxbury on Aug. 1. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

The Boston Fire Department hosed off the Parkway Falcons football team after they practiced in above 90-degree heat on Aug. 29. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)

Lochlan Madden, 5, and his brother Declan, 8, enjoyed the water at the BCYF Mirabella Pool in the North End on Aug. 7. Boston set heat records for the month of August. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Globe staff photos of the month, August 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: staying cool in the summer heat, installing a new police commissioner, spotting sharks on the Cape, campaigning politicians on the trail, and flipping gymnasts at the US championships. GO TO ENTRY

A home, but for how long? For 19 years, the US government had given Patricia Carbajal permission to stay in this country, to work, to put down roots. For 19 years, administration after administration extended Temporary Protected Status for Honduras after the destruction wrought by Hurricane Mitch in 1998 was compounded by crippling poverty, destabilizing corruption, and violence so pervasive that the murder rate in Honduras is now among the highest in the world. After 19 years, Patricia’s status had long ago stopped feeling temporary. But, now, in a moment, everything could change. GO TO ENTRY

US Gymnastics Championships in Boston This week, Boston will get a look at some of the best gymnasts in the world during the US Nationals, which runs Thursday through Sunday at TD Garden. GO TO ENTRY

Summertime festivals around the world Photographers capture communities gathering at events organized to celebrate a variety of cultural observances. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, July 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: the Puerto Rican Parade, Taylor Swift performing at Gillette Stadium, celebrating fourth of July, mourning a fallen police officer, loggerhead turtle release, and Patriots training camp GO TO ENTRY

The life aquatic During the summer heat, a look at animals cooling off with water or in their aquatic environments. GO TO ENTRY

All eyes on the World Cup Around the world, billions of fans are watching the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which is being held in Russia for the first time. The tournament features thirty-two teams from six continents. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, June 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: watching World Cup soccer, The annual Boston Pride Parade, protesting gun volence, protesting the presidents immigration border policy, blessing animals, ad great action - reaction on local baseball diamonds.. GO TO ENTRY

Life in the bleachers at Fenway Park Fans climbed the stairs to the upper bleachers at Fenway Park. GO TO ENTRY

US border policy controversy Customs and border patrol officials in the United States are enforcing President Trump’s strict immigration policies on the Mexico border, causing widespread protests. At least 2,000 children have been separated from their parents since April. GO TO ENTRY

Opioids land more women behind bars This lone county jail in a remote corner of Appalachia offers an agonizing glimpse into how the tidal wave of opioids and methamphetamines has ravaged America. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, May 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a tulip farm in Rhode Island, local graduations, Memorial Day, Boston Calling Music Festival, and the NHL and NBA playoffs. GO TO ENTRY

Raising Connor He is easy to love, affectionate, and friendly. He is moody and unpredictable. Vulnerable, sweet, devoted to family. Impulsive, strong, and overflowing with emotion. Dreaming of home, always. Never quite at home, anywhere. This is Connor. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, April 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen police officer, the Boston Marathon, a new home for a lost dog, opening day at Fenway Park, and the Bruins and Celtics in the playoffs. GO TO ENTRY

Spring blossoms To commemorate Earth Day on April 22, a look at transforming landscapes around the world bursting with color as warm weather approaches. GO TO ENTRY

2018 Boston Marathon Thousands of runners compete under miserable weather conditions during the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon. GO TO ENTRY

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr. A look at some of the pivotal moments in the life of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. as we mark the 50th anniversary of the tragic end of his life on April 4, 1968. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, March 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: multiple nor’easters, St. Patrick’s Day, protesting gun violence, high school state championships for hockey and basketball, Good Friday, and the start of Red Sox season GO TO ENTRY

2018 Paralympic Winter Games Scenes from the Paralympics taking place March 9-18 in PyeongChang, South Korea. 670 athletes with disabilities from around the world compete in 80 events in six different sports. GO TO ENTRY

Back to back nor’easter storms slam Massachusetts Two nor’easter storms in the past week have brought snow, power outages and flooding to towns across Massachusetts. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, February 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: record temperatures, bringing dental care to Jamaica, retiring Paul Pierce’s Celtic number, a Super Bowl loss, and the start of Red Sox spring training in Florida. GO TO ENTRY

142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show The annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show returned to New York City this week, with nearly 3,000 canines competing for the top prize of “Best in Show.” GO TO ENTRY

South Korea Olympic Games opening ceremony Fireworks erupted as the cauldron was lit with the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the PyeongChang Stadium. GO TO ENTRY

In rural Jamaica, dentists tend to the poor Over five challenging days, 18 students and faculty from the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine set up shop in crossroads towns in Jamaica, bringing relief and education to thousands who otherwise would suffer unattended. They performed hundreds of cases of dental triage. GO TO ENTRY

Super Bowl LII: Patriots vs. Eagles The New England Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. The Eagles win the Lombardi Trophy for the first time. GO TO ENTRY

40th anniversary of the Blizzard of ‘78 The Blizzard of ‘78 is a storm that will be remembered. The blizzard reached Massachusetts on Feb. 6, 1978, and the snow did not stop falling for 32 hours. When it was over, 73 lives were lost and hundreds of houses destroyed. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, January 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of winter storms, a blue supermoon eclipse, Muslim Lobby Day at the Massachusetts State House, a dairy farm in Shelburne, and the Patriots’ road to Super Bowl LII. GO TO ENTRY

Patriots win AFC Championship Patriots beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and are headed to the Super Bowl once again. GO TO ENTRY

Animals up-close Photographers allow us to get up-close and personal with animals all around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, December 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of frigid cold, Madison Park High School students walking out, First Night celebrations, high school Super Bowl championships, and the Patriots’ push for the playoffs. GO TO ENTRY

Yearning to breathe free A year ago, eight Syrian families fled the violence of their homeland and immigrated to Greater Boston. They were among the last such refugees allowed into the United States as a result of the Trump administration’s multiple efforts to ban immigrants from certain Muslim-majority countries, including Syria. Abdulkader Hayani sets up his new professional-grade sewing machine as his youngest daughter, Ameeneh, plays in the box it arrived in. GO TO ENTRY

Colors of the season Cities and towns around the world celebrate holidays with festive decorations and traditions. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, November 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of Veterans Day, elections, Thanksgiving day high school football, and the Celtics’ 16-game winning streak. GO TO ENTRY

Autumn scenes A look at fall around the world as winter and the holidays approach, and the colors and of this season disappear. GO TO ENTRY

Trump tours Asia US President Donald Trump travels to five countries on a 12-day trip in Asia, his longest overseas journey as president. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, October 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: leaf peepers in Vermont, Head of the Charles, hurricane aftermath in Puerto Rico, foggy football, baseball playoffs, and the start of the Celtics regular season. GO TO ENTRY

Stranger Things (of the Animal Kingdom) It’s that time of year when it seems appropriate to gather eerie captures of many interesting earth dwellers that photographers have encountered around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Rohingya refugees flee violence in Myanmar More than half a million Rohingya refugees have flooded into Bangladesh to flee an offensive by Myanmar’s military that the United Nations has called ‘a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.’ GO TO ENTRY

Raging wildfires in California Destructive fires in Northern California have killed at least 21 people and destroyed at least 1,500 buildings, leaving devastating scenes in their path. More than 150,000 acres have been burned, forcing the evacuation of up to 20,000 people. Hundres of people are recorded missing and firefighters are not able to search most affected areas yet. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, September 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of Hurricanes Irma, remembering the Sept. 11 attacks, signs of fall, the Boston mayoral race, and the football season in full swing. GO TO ENTRY