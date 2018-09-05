Globe staff photos of the month, August 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: staying cool in the summer heat, installing a new police commissioner, spotting sharks on the Cape, campaigning politicians on the trail, and flipping gymnasts at the US championships.
Lochlan Madden, 5, and his brother Declan, 8, enjoyed the water at the BCYF Mirabella Pool in the North End on Aug. 7. Boston set heat records for the month of August. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
The Boston Fire Department hosed off the Parkway Falcons football team after they practiced in above 90-degree heat on Aug. 29. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)
In a rite of summer, local youngsters took the plunge from the Bluefish River Bridge into the cool ocean water of the Bluefish River in Duxbury on Aug. 1. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
The George Robert White Memorial Fountain, located in the northwest corner of the Boston Public Garden, got a thorough cleaning from workers on Aug. 23. The wax and protective coating will help protect the bronze statue from corrosion. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Throngs of beachgoers on Coast Guard Beach on Aug. 31 got close to the water to look at a dead seal that washed up onshore just hours after a shark sighting closed the beach. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Kids from the Kroc Center’s Summer with RJ Program threw their hands in the air before scattering to take part in games at a Back-To-School Celebration at TD Garden on Aug. 23. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
A farmer worked in a cranberry field in Hanson on Aug. 25. Retaliatory tariffs and a glut of fruit are hurting local cranberry growers, who have appealed to the USDA for relief. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Majorette performers from dance group Area 51 hung out before performing in Boston’s Trinidad Style Carnival, which celebrated the Caribbean community with costumes, floats, and lots of dancing on Aug. 25. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)
On Aug. 26, the American flag outside of the JFK Library sat at half-staff following the announcement of the death of Senator John McCain, who accepted a Profile in Courage award at the library in 1999. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe)
Patricia Carbajal, who has lived in the United States for 19 years under Temporary Protected Status, carried her daughter Camila from the local park back to their Revere apartment. Carbajal’s TPS was revoked by the Trump administration and she has 18 months before she must leave the country. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
College Bound Dorchester students waited to accept their HiSET certificates at an Aug. 23 ceremony. The nonprofit is paying formerly gang-involved youth a weekly stipend to pursue college degrees in addition to giving them peer-based social, emotional, and educational support. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)
Evening light in Scituate Harbor cast a blue color at dusk Aug. 18. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Jamere Lofton, 11, rested high above a swing railing at the renovated Ramsay Park during its reopening on Aug. 24. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Grace Corbett, 4, had her picture taken during the 19th Annual Countdown to Kindergarten Celebration at the Boston Children’s Museum in Boston on Aug. 28. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Kathy Federico and Alessandro, 7, sent money down from their window as an offering to Madonna del Soccorso during the Grand Procession of the Madonna on Aug. 19 in the North End. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)
Jessica Sullivan, 11, a middle school student from Dover, wore the word “Stop!” on her cheek as she joined teens marching to end gun violence at the Springfield headquarters of Smith Wesson on Aug. 26. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
The Paramount Center at Emerson College marquee supported the Boston Globe-led coalition of newspapers and news organizations proclaiming the importance of a free press on Aug. 16. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
Luan Smerqaku of Salem stood in the center of Boston Street in Lynn as he waited for a tow truck to come for his car on Aug. 12. Smerqaku got stuck in the flood waters as he was making his way home from work. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Officer David Powell took in the view of buildings on Main Street that were damaged by a tornado in Webster on Aug. 4. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Despite rain showers on Aug. 11, the Lin family from Boston immersed themselves in a fog sculpture, designed by artist Fujiko Nakaya, hanging from two pine trees in the Arnold Arboretum. The sculptures will be on view from dusk to dawn through October 31. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
A right-wing activist yelled at a counterprotestor at Boston City Hall during a rally there Aug. 17. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
William G. Gross laughed with Roxbury resident Ursula Payne on Aug. 4 during his weekly Peace Walk around the neighborhood. That week’s Peace Walk was his last before he was sworn in as Boston’s first black police commissioner. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)
Governor Charlie Baker greeted a supporter at a picnic in Shrewsbury, where he and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito launched their reelection campaign Aug. 11. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Labor advocate Jeff Ballinger handed out balloons at the Lowell Southeast Asian Water Festival on Aug. 18. Ballinger is one of 10 Democratic candidates running to represent Massachusetts’ Third Congressional District. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)
Bob Massie, Democratic candidate for governor, put on a microphone before speaking at an event at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Dorchester on Aug. 2. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Fog rolled in on Squantum Channel to obscure part of the storage tank near Interstate 93 in Dorchester. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
Close to 300 children from Boston took part in a Youth Beach Bash at Carson Beach in South Boston on Aug. 10, which included a chase after a huge beach ball. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
From 10 floors above, the new “parklet” at the corner of Franklin and Arch streets, with an adjacent protected bike lane, affords a splash of green to the neighborhood. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
Jack Rainville was one of many who answered a casting call for an upcoming Mark Wahlberg movie on Aug. 4 in Allston. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy circled and tagged a shark near Long Nook Beach in Truro on Aug. 16. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Low tide on Cape Cod Bay offered some heat relief to beachgoers offshore of Provincetown on Aug. 2. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
After a shark was spotted at Long Nook Beach in Truro, some people at the beach on Aug. 16 found other ways to amuse themselves besides going in the water. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Zach Gareis emerged from pine trees after plunging into the woods when he missed a 90-degree turn during the US Open of Mountain Biking Races in Killington, Vt., on Aug. 3. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Molly Casey, 10, made her way across a tire bridge 49 feet off the ground during the Norfolk Sheriff Michael G. Bellotti Youth Leadership Academy in Braintree on Aug. 3. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Children explained their choices for the Peace Play in Urban Settings during an event at the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute in Dorchester on Aug. 5 (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
Lauren Fischer cleared a jump on her horse, Royal De Licques, during the Silver Oak Jumper Tournament in Halifax on Aug. 16. The event brought some of the world’s best riders to the state. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Riley Reardon, 12, of Burlington, caddied for Phil Mickelson on the seventh hole during the Dell Technologies Championship’s Pro-Am day at TPC Boston in Norton. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Sam Mikulak twirled on the high bars as seen through multiple exposures taken Aug. 15 at TD Garden, where the US Championships were held that weekend. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Simone Biles launched off the vault during the US Championships at TD Garden on Aug. 17. She finished the weekend as the all-around champion, her fifth senior national title. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Patriots running back James White avoided a boxing glove on a stick at New England’s practice at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Aug. 21. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Tom Brady spent some time with his daughter, Vivian, 5, after Patriots training camp was over on Aug. 1. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Colt Verbeck came out to right field with Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts on Aug. 21 and on the way got a fist bump from pithing coach Dana LeVangie. As part of the annual WEEI-NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon, players in Boston’s starting lineup were accompanied for the national anthem by Dana-Farber patients, including Colt. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello got a surprise cold shower following a one-run complete-game victory over the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Aug. 3. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Red Sox infielder Eduardo Nunez beat Yankees first baseman Luke Voit to first base during Boston’s 5-4 win over New York on Aug. 5 at Fenway Park. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello reacted to being hit by a line drive off the bat of Cleveland’s Yan Gomes in the seventh innning of Boston’s 5-4 loss at Fenway Park on Aug. 20. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)