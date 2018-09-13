The destructive aftermath of Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence lashed the Southeast coast of the United States. The storm dumped heavy amounts of rain across the region and killed at least 32 people.

1 Michelle Haddock rests while removing possessions from her flooded home on Sept. 17 in Trenton, N.C., following Hurricane Florence. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

2 U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Knoeppel, center, and Randy Haba, bottom right, approach to Willie Schubert of Pollocksville, N.C., on a stranded van in Pollocksville on Sept. 17 in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. (Steve Helber/Associated Press)

3 Sierra Price and son, Ryland Ross, 10 months, wait outside their home as work begins on cleanup in the area near Richmond, Va. on Sept. 18, the day after Florence-spawned tornadoes caused damage and claimed one life in the area. (Joe Mahoney/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

4 Robert Simmons Jr. and his kitten “Survivor” are rescued from floodwaters after Hurricane Florence dumped several inches of rain in the area overnight on Sept. 14 in New Bern, N.C. (Andrew Carter/The News & Observer via AP)

5 A man paddles a kayak in a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, in Fayetteville, N.C. on Sept. 17. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)

6 Three of Keisha Monk’s four children nap in her bed, in hopes of minimizing exposure to mold that is growing in their home in Trent Court, in New Bern, N.C. on Sept. 17. In the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, residents of the North Carolina housing complex have found themselves at the center of a redevelopment drama, a reminder that the poor bear the brunt of the storms’ fury. (Ilana Panich-Linsman/The New York Times)

7 A National Guard vehicle drives past a truck washed off the roadway from floodwaters in Dillon, S.C. on Sept. 17, in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)

8 Farm buildings are inundated with floodwater from Hurricane Florence near Trenton, N.C. on Sept. 16. (Steve Helber/Associated Press)

9 Scott Jones wades through about three feet of floodwater down the street to check the condition of his father’s home after the Nuese River and a nearby creek overflowed during Hurricane Florence on Sept. 17 in Kinston, N.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

10 A sailboat is shoved up against a house and a collapsed garage on Sept. 15 after heavy wind and rain from Florence, now a tropical storm, blew through New Bern, N.C. (Steve Helber/Associated Press)

11 Members of the North Carolina Task Force urban search and rescue team check cars in a flooded neighborhood looking for residents who stayed behind as Florence continues to dump heavy rain in Fayetteville, N.C. on Sept. 16. (David Goldman/Associated Press)

12 Resident Joseph Eudi looks at flood debris and storm damage from Hurricane Florence at a home on East Front Street in New Bern, N.C. on Sept. 15. (Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP)

13 Elton and Claudia Matheson, who rode out the storm, looks at the damage from the high water under his home after Hurricane Florence hit Emerald Isle N.C. on Sept. 16. (Tom Copeland/Associated Press)

14 A man peers from his flooded home in Lumberton, N.C. on Sept. 16 on in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. (Gerry Broome/Associated Press)

15 Tony Thompson looks at damage at his mobile home on Sept. 16 in Newport, N.C., following Hurricane Florence. Thompson lost his home and most of his possessions. Thompson says he feels lucky to be alive. (Robert Willett/The News Observer via AP)

16 Volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team help rescue three children from their flooded home on Sept. 14 in James City, N.C. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nueces and Trent rivers. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

17 A tree that fell on a house, killing a mother and her infant, is seen during Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, N.C. on Sept 14. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty )

18 A woman reacts upon learning a giant tree toppled onto her family members’ house, killing two people and injuring a third when Hurricane Florence came ashore in Wilmington, N.C. on Sept. 14. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Shutterstock)

19 A North Carolina National Guard truck drives underneath a fallen tree that is suspended by power lines blown down by Hurricane Florence on Sept. 14 in New Bern, N.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

20 Rescue workers from Township No. 7 Fire Department and volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team use a boat to rescue a woman and her dog from their flooded home in James City on Sept. 14. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

21 Portions of a boat dock and boardwalk are destroyed by powerful wind and waves as Hurricane Florence arrives on Sept. 13 in Atlantic Beach, N.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

22 Residents look at downed tree as Hurricane Florence passes over Wilmington, N.C. on Sept. 14. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

23 Rescue team members Sgt. Matt Locke, left, and Sgt. Nick Muhar, right, from the North Carolina National Guard 1/120th battalion, evacuate a family as the rising floodwaters from Hurricane Florence threatens their home in New Bern, N.C. on Sept. 14. (Chris Seward/Associated Press)

24 Richardson Tumulak brings a candle into an elderly couple’s room after the Sleep Inn Hotel they were staying in lost power on Sept. 13 during Hurricane Florence. (Logan Cyrus/AFP/Getty Images)

25 People survey the damage caused by Hurricane Florence on Front Street in downtown New Bern, N.C., on Sept. 14. (Chris Seward/Associated Press)

26 Toppled trees land in the yard and on a home in Wilmington, N.C., after Hurricane Florence made landfall on Sept. 14. (Chuck Burton/Associated Press)

27 A message greets shoppers of supplies no longer available as Hurricane Florence approaches the east coast in Nichols, S.C. on Sept. 13. The residents of this tiny inland town who rebuilt after Hurricane Matthew destroyed 90 percent of the homes are uneasy as forecasters warn inland flooding from Florence’s rain could be one of the most dangerous and devastating parts of the storm. (David Goldman/Associated Press)

28 Russ Lewis covers his eyes from a gust of wind and a blast of sand as Hurricane Florence approaches Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Sept. 14. (David Goldman/Associated Press)

29 Jamie Thompson walks through flooded sections of East Front Street near Union Point Park in New Bern, N.C. on Sept. 13. (Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP)

30 Ethan Hall, right, Michael Jenkins, center, and Nash Fralick, left, examine damage to Tidewater Brewing Co. in Wilmington, N.C., after Hurricane Florence made landfall on Sept. 14. (Chuck Burton/Associated Press)

31 A work truck drives on Hwy 24 as the wind from Hurricane Florence blows palm trees in Swansboro, N.C. (Tom Copeland/Associated Press)

32 Union Point Park is flooded with rising water from the Neuse and Trent Rivers in New Bern, N.C. on Sept. 13. (Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP)

33 Michael Nelson floats in a boat made from a metal tub and fishing floats after the Neuse River went over its banks and flooded his street during Hurricane Florence. Some parts of New Bern could be flooded with a possible 9-foot storm surge as the Category 2 hurricane approaches the United States. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

34 Residents walk in flooded streets as the Neuse River floods its banks during Hurricane Florence on Sept. 13. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

35 A woman holding a child sleeps after being evacuated at Southeast Raleigh High School ahead of Hurricane Florence in Raleigh, N.C., on Sept. 12. (Callaghan O’Hare/Bloomberg)

36 A park bench is underwater as water rises past the banks of the Washington Channel in Washington, DC, Sept. 14, as the extreme outer bands of rain from Hurricane Florence arrive in the region. ( (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

37 Waves slam the Oceana Pier & Pier House Restaurant in Atlantic Beach, N.C. on Sept. 13. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via Associated Press)

38 Diamond Dillahunt, 2-year-old Ta-Layah Koonce and Shkoel Collins survey the flooding at the Trent Court public housing apartments after the Neuse River topped its banks during Hurricane Florence in New Bern on Sept. 13. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

39 Students with Easty Carolina’s Coastal Storms class use anemometers to measure wind speeds at Union Point Park in New Bern, N.C. on Sept. 13. (Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP)

40 A photo made available by the NASA shows the eye of category 4 hurricane Florence over the Atlantic on Sept.12. Hurricane Florence is a category 4 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, with winds topping 165 miles per hour. (ESA/NASA/Alexander Gerst/EPA/Shutterstock)

41 Emmett West pulls his boat from a nearby marina to secure it at his home ahead Hurricane Florence in Morehead City, N.C., Sept. 11. (David Goldman/Associated Press)

42 People evacuate ahead of the forecasted landfall of Hurricane Florence as they seek shelter at Emma B. Trask Middle School in Wilmington, N.C. on Sept. 11. (Caitlin Penna/EPA/Shutterstock)

43 A man secures plywood to protect a window of a property ahead of Hurricane Florence in Greenville, N.C., on Sept. 12. (Callaghan O’Hare/ Bloomberg)

44 A fisherman falls back into a boat as he and another return to shore while they attempt to recover their haul-seine fishing net, Sept. 13 in Virginia Beach, Va., as Hurricane Florence moves towards the eastern shore. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

45 Hurricane Florence viewed from the International Space Station on Sept. 10, as it threatens the U.S. East Coast. (NASA via AP)

46 Vickie Grate, left, waits in a shelter with her son Chris, center, and his girlfriend Sarah, for Hurricane Florence to pass after evacuating from their nearby homes, in Conway, S.C. on Sept. 12. (David Goldman/Associated Press)

47 Body surfer Andrew Vanotteren, of Savannah, Ga., crashes into waves from Hurricane Florence on Sept., 12, on the south beach of Tybee Island, Ga. (Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press)

48 Laura Gretch, Humane Rescue Alliance transport manager, holds Frances, an 8-year-old Chihuahua mix who is one of the 26 cats and dogs arriving at Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington on Sept. 11, from Norfolk Animal Care and Control of Norfolk, Va., in advance of Hurricane Florence.The dogs and cats will all be available for adoption. (Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)

49 Ocean water rushes down Cape Hatteras Pier Drive in Frisco, N.C., on Hatteras Island as the effects of Hurricane Florence reach the area on Sept. 13. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

50 Rob Muller boards up his home as a satellite image of Hurricane Florence is broadcast on a television inside in Morehead City, N.C., , Sept. 11. (David Goldman/Associated Press)

51 Marge Brown, 65, says goodbye to her father, George Brown, 90, before he is evacuated from a healthcare home in Morehead City, N.C., , Sept. 12 as Hurricane Florence approaches the east coast. “I’d like to stay and see what happens. I’m 90 plus,” said Brown, a WWII veteran who says he’s survived a plane crash and severe burns from a laboratory fire where he once worked. (David Goldman/Associated Press)

52 Bob Bowman gets some air as he kiteboards on Sept. 13, in Virginia Beach, Va., as Hurricane Florence moves towards the eastern shore. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

53 A Virginia Beach, Va., resident moves a sandbag before loading it in his truck on Sept. 12 in Virginia Beach, Va., as Hurricane Florence moves towards the eastern shore. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

54 Poolside furniture is placed in the pool of a hotel ahead of the approaching Hurricane Florence on Sept. 12 in Mrytle Beach, S.C. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

55 A store’s bread shelves are bare as people stock up on food ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on Sept. 11 in Myrtle Beach, S.C.. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

56 President Donald Trump, right, and Vice President Mike Pence, left, listen during a briefing on Hurricane Florence in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Sept. 11. (Susan Walsh/Associated Press)

57 A US HC-C130J approaches the edge of Hurricane Florence after a two and a half hour flight from Savanah Air National Guard Base, Savanah, Ga. on Sept. 12. The US Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, or Hurricane Hunters, is conducting a storm tasking mission into Hurricane Florence. (US AIR FORCE/TSGT Chris Hibben/EPA/Shutterstock)

58 Residents evacuate from coastal areas near Wallace, N.C., on Sept. 11. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

59 Chris Brace, from Charleston, S.C. lowers hurricane shutters on a client’s house in preparation for Hurricane Florence at Sullivan’s Island, S.C. on Sept. 10. (Mic Smith/Associated Press)