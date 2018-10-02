Menu Visit The Boston Globe
The Big Picture
The Big Picture

Scenes from the aftermath of Indonesia’s earthquake, tsunami

Days after an earthquake and tsunami severely damaged parts of an Indonesian island, the confirmed death toll has exceeded 1,200 dead with hundreds severely injured and still more trapped in debris.
A military paramedic tended to a boy last month after he suffered a head injury from an earthquake at a makeshift hospital in Kayangan, Lombok Island, Indonesia. A powerful quake on the island of Lombok killed 505 people in August, before this month’s disaster. (Fauzy Chaniago/Associated Press)
Residents search for possible survivors in the rubble of a collapsed house after an earthquake struck northern Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, last month. A powerful quake on the island of Lombok killed 505 people in August. (Adi Weda/EPA/Shutterstock)
People ride a scooter on Tuesday in Palu, Indonesia, past a previously previously partially submerged mosque that has been knocked off its foundation by an earthquake and a tsunami. (Carl Court/Getty Images)
Rescuers stand on the roof of a collapsed mosque as they try to find survivors after an earthquake struck northern Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, in August. A powerful quake on the island of Lombok killed 505 people in August. (Adi Weda/EPA/Shutterstock)
An injured person is carried onto an aircraft Monday at the airport in Palu, which has reopened after an earthquake triggered a tsunami in the area in Palu, Indonesia. (Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)
Family members carried the body of a relative to the compounds of a police hospital in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Sunday, following a strong earthquake in the area. (Bay Ismoyo/AFP/Getty Images)
People drive past a washed-up boat and collapsed buildings in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Monday. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)
Rescuers try to rescue 15-year-old earthquake victim Nurul Istikharah from her damaged house following an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Sunday. (Arimacs Wilander/Associated Press)
A mosque that was previously partially submerged sits at an angle Tuesday after it was knocked off its foundations by an earthquake and a tsunami in Palu, Indonesia. (Carl Court/Getty Images)
Indonesian soldiers bury quake victims in a mass grave in Poboya in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Tuesday. (Jewel Samad AFP/Getty Images)
A survivor walks under a car struck on a building in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Monday. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)
A collapsed bridge is pictured in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Monday. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)
A man moves Tuesday through the rubble of buildings that were destroyed by an earthquake in Palu, Indonesia. (Carl Court/Getty Images)
Indonesian soldiers help earthquake victims receive medical treatment at a field hospital in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Tuesday. (Chandra/Associated Press)
People line up their containers to collect gasoline at a petrol station in Palu in Central Sulawesi on Tuesday, four days after a strong earthquake and tsunami hit the area. (Bay Ismoyo/AFP/Getty Images)
A man carries salvaged items through the rubble of buildings that were destroyed by an earthquake, on Tuesday in Palu, Indonesia. (Carl Court/Getty Images)
Rescue personnel evacuate earthquake survivor Ida, a food vendor, from the rubble of a collapsed restaurant in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Sunday. (Bay Ismoyo/AFP/Getty Images)
A man stands on a destroyed car as he views the rubble and debris of destroyed buildings Tuesday following an earthquake in Palu, Indonesia. (Carl Court/Getty Images)
Rescue workers use a tracked vehicle Monday to move through an area destroyed by a tsunami in Palu, Indonesia. (Carl Court/Getty Images)
Medical team members help patients outside a hospital after an earthquake and a tsunami hit Palu, Indonesia, on Saturday. (Muhammad Rifki/AFP/Getty Images)
Quake survivors scuffle to get live chickens being distributed from a police truck outside a makeshift camp in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Tuesday. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)
A man carries the body of a child Sunday who was killed in the tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (Rifki/Associated Press)
