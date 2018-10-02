Scenes from the aftermath of Indonesia’s earthquake, tsunami

What is unschooling? Take a look at the newest home-schooling trend

A man carries the body of a child Sunday who was killed in the tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (Rifki/Associated Press)

Quake survivors scuffle to get live chickens being distributed from a police truck outside a makeshift camp in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Tuesday. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)

Medical team members help patients outside a hospital after an earthquake and a tsunami hit Palu, Indonesia, on Saturday. (Muhammad Rifki/AFP/Getty Images)

Rescue workers use a tracked vehicle Monday to move through an area destroyed by a tsunami in Palu, Indonesia. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

A man stands on a destroyed car as he views the rubble and debris of destroyed buildings Tuesday following an earthquake in Palu, Indonesia. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

Rescue personnel evacuate earthquake survivor Ida, a food vendor, from the rubble of a collapsed restaurant in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Sunday. (Bay Ismoyo/AFP/Getty Images)

A man carries salvaged items through the rubble of buildings that were destroyed by an earthquake, on Tuesday in Palu, Indonesia. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

People line up their containers to collect gasoline at a petrol station in Palu in Central Sulawesi on Tuesday, four days after a strong earthquake and tsunami hit the area. (Bay Ismoyo/AFP/Getty Images)

Indonesian soldiers help earthquake victims receive medical treatment at a field hospital in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Tuesday. (Chandra/Associated Press)

A man moves Tuesday through the rubble of buildings that were destroyed by an earthquake in Palu, Indonesia. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

A survivor walks under a car struck on a building in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Monday. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)

Indonesian soldiers bury quake victims in a mass grave in Poboya in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Tuesday. (Jewel Samad AFP/Getty Images)

A mosque that was previously partially submerged sits at an angle Tuesday after it was knocked off its foundations by an earthquake and a tsunami in Palu, Indonesia. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

Rescuers try to rescue 15-year-old earthquake victim Nurul Istikharah from her damaged house following an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Sunday. (Arimacs Wilander/Associated Press)

Family members carried the body of a relative to the compounds of a police hospital in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Sunday, following a strong earthquake in the area. (Bay Ismoyo/AFP/Getty Images)

An injured person is carried onto an aircraft Monday at the airport in Palu, which has reopened after an earthquake triggered a tsunami in the area in Palu, Indonesia. (Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)

Rescuers stand on the roof of a collapsed mosque as they try to find survivors after an earthquake struck northern Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, in August. A powerful quake on the island of Lombok killed 505 people in August. (Adi Weda/EPA/Shutterstock)

People ride a scooter on Tuesday in Palu, Indonesia, past a previously previously partially submerged mosque that has been knocked off its foundation by an earthquake and a tsunami. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

Residents search for possible survivors in the rubble of a collapsed house after an earthquake struck northern Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, last month. A powerful quake on the island of Lombok killed 505 people in August. (Adi Weda/EPA/Shutterstock)

A military paramedic tended to a boy last month after he suffered a head injury from an earthquake at a makeshift hospital in Kayangan, Lombok Island, Indonesia. A powerful quake on the island of Lombok killed 505 people in August, before this month’s disaster. (Fauzy Chaniago/Associated Press)

Days after an earthquake and tsunami severely damaged parts of an Indonesian island, the confirmed death toll has exceeded 1,200 dead with hundreds severely injured and still more trapped in debris.

In this blog: Big Picture

The world, the stage, the way ahead Deb was still new to this high school in Peabody. She had arrived a year ago, a stranger dropped into the junior class, knowing no one and lacking all their shared history. She had found her way to the vaunted theater program, establishing a foothold in a realm that felt magical. This show was headed to a high-stakes statewide competition. Did she really think she belonged on that stage? She had resolved to find out. GO TO ENTRY

Pipeline from Africa Immigrants from Ghana do much of the low-paying, back-breaking work of caring for frail Americans in their homes. Back home, they’re seen as success stories. GO TO ENTRY

The destructive aftermath of Hurricane Florence Hurricane Florence lashed the Southeast coast of the United States. The storm dumped heavy amounts of rain across the region and killed at least 32 people. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, August 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: staying cool in the summer heat, installing a new police commissioner, spotting sharks on the Cape, campaigning politicians on the trail, and flipping gymnasts at the US championships. GO TO ENTRY

A home, but for how long? For 19 years, the US government had given Patricia Carbajal permission to stay in this country, to work, to put down roots. For 19 years, administration after administration extended Temporary Protected Status for Honduras after the destruction wrought by Hurricane Mitch in 1998 was compounded by crippling poverty, destabilizing corruption, and violence so pervasive that the murder rate in Honduras is now among the highest in the world. After 19 years, Patricia’s status had long ago stopped feeling temporary. But, now, in a moment, everything could change. GO TO ENTRY

US Gymnastics Championships in Boston This week, Boston will get a look at some of the best gymnasts in the world during the US Nationals, which runs Thursday through Sunday at TD Garden. GO TO ENTRY

Summertime festivals around the world Photographers capture communities gathering at events organized to celebrate a variety of cultural observances. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, July 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: the Puerto Rican Parade, Taylor Swift performing at Gillette Stadium, celebrating fourth of July, mourning a fallen police officer, loggerhead turtle release, and Patriots training camp GO TO ENTRY

The life aquatic During the summer heat, a look at animals cooling off with water or in their aquatic environments. GO TO ENTRY

All eyes on the World Cup Around the world, billions of fans are watching the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which is being held in Russia for the first time. The tournament features thirty-two teams from six continents. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, June 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: watching World Cup soccer, The annual Boston Pride Parade, protesting gun volence, protesting the presidents immigration border policy, blessing animals, ad great action - reaction on local baseball diamonds.. GO TO ENTRY

Life in the bleachers at Fenway Park Fans climbed the stairs to the upper bleachers at Fenway Park. GO TO ENTRY

US border policy controversy Customs and border patrol officials in the United States are enforcing President Trump’s strict immigration policies on the Mexico border, causing widespread protests. At least 2,000 children have been separated from their parents since April. GO TO ENTRY

Opioids land more women behind bars This lone county jail in a remote corner of Appalachia offers an agonizing glimpse into how the tidal wave of opioids and methamphetamines has ravaged America. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, May 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a tulip farm in Rhode Island, local graduations, Memorial Day, Boston Calling Music Festival, and the NHL and NBA playoffs. GO TO ENTRY

Raising Connor He is easy to love, affectionate, and friendly. He is moody and unpredictable. Vulnerable, sweet, devoted to family. Impulsive, strong, and overflowing with emotion. Dreaming of home, always. Never quite at home, anywhere. This is Connor. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, April 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen police officer, the Boston Marathon, a new home for a lost dog, opening day at Fenway Park, and the Bruins and Celtics in the playoffs. GO TO ENTRY

Spring blossoms To commemorate Earth Day on April 22, a look at transforming landscapes around the world bursting with color as warm weather approaches. GO TO ENTRY

2018 Boston Marathon Thousands of runners compete under miserable weather conditions during the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon. GO TO ENTRY

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr. A look at some of the pivotal moments in the life of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. as we mark the 50th anniversary of the tragic end of his life on April 4, 1968. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, March 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: multiple nor’easters, St. Patrick’s Day, protesting gun violence, high school state championships for hockey and basketball, Good Friday, and the start of Red Sox season GO TO ENTRY

2018 Paralympic Winter Games Scenes from the Paralympics taking place March 9-18 in PyeongChang, South Korea. 670 athletes with disabilities from around the world compete in 80 events in six different sports. GO TO ENTRY

Back to back nor’easter storms slam Massachusetts Two nor’easter storms in the past week have brought snow, power outages and flooding to towns across Massachusetts. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, February 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: record temperatures, bringing dental care to Jamaica, retiring Paul Pierce’s Celtic number, a Super Bowl loss, and the start of Red Sox spring training in Florida. GO TO ENTRY

142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show The annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show returned to New York City this week, with nearly 3,000 canines competing for the top prize of “Best in Show.” GO TO ENTRY

South Korea Olympic Games opening ceremony Fireworks erupted as the cauldron was lit with the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the PyeongChang Stadium. GO TO ENTRY

In rural Jamaica, dentists tend to the poor Over five challenging days, 18 students and faculty from the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine set up shop in crossroads towns in Jamaica, bringing relief and education to thousands who otherwise would suffer unattended. They performed hundreds of cases of dental triage. GO TO ENTRY

Super Bowl LII: Patriots vs. Eagles The New England Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. The Eagles win the Lombardi Trophy for the first time. GO TO ENTRY

40th anniversary of the Blizzard of ‘78 The Blizzard of ‘78 is a storm that will be remembered. The blizzard reached Massachusetts on Feb. 6, 1978, and the snow did not stop falling for 32 hours. When it was over, 73 lives were lost and hundreds of houses destroyed. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, January 2018 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of winter storms, a blue supermoon eclipse, Muslim Lobby Day at the Massachusetts State House, a dairy farm in Shelburne, and the Patriots’ road to Super Bowl LII. GO TO ENTRY

Patriots win AFC Championship Patriots beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and are headed to the Super Bowl once again. GO TO ENTRY

Animals up-close Photographers allow us to get up-close and personal with animals all around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, December 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of frigid cold, Madison Park High School students walking out, First Night celebrations, high school Super Bowl championships, and the Patriots’ push for the playoffs. GO TO ENTRY

Yearning to breathe free A year ago, eight Syrian families fled the violence of their homeland and immigrated to Greater Boston. They were among the last such refugees allowed into the United States as a result of the Trump administration’s multiple efforts to ban immigrants from certain Muslim-majority countries, including Syria. Abdulkader Hayani sets up his new professional-grade sewing machine as his youngest daughter, Ameeneh, plays in the box it arrived in. GO TO ENTRY

Colors of the season Cities and towns around the world celebrate holidays with festive decorations and traditions. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, November 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of Veterans Day, elections, Thanksgiving day high school football, and the Celtics’ 16-game winning streak. GO TO ENTRY

Autumn scenes A look at fall around the world as winter and the holidays approach, and the colors and of this season disappear. GO TO ENTRY

Trump tours Asia US President Donald Trump travels to five countries on a 12-day trip in Asia, his longest overseas journey as president. GO TO ENTRY

Globe staff photos of the month, October 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: leaf peepers in Vermont, Head of the Charles, hurricane aftermath in Puerto Rico, foggy football, baseball playoffs, and the start of the Celtics regular season. GO TO ENTRY

Stranger Things (of the Animal Kingdom) It’s that time of year when it seems appropriate to gather eerie captures of many interesting earth dwellers that photographers have encountered around the world. GO TO ENTRY