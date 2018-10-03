Globe staff photos of the month, September 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: gas explosions in Lawrence, 9/11 remembrance ceremonies, primary elections, somber pets, the New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off at the Topsfield Fair, and the beginning of the Patriots regular season..
1
Madisen Rooney, 10, of Boston, tried out a violin before a free Boston Pops concert in Franklin Park on Sept. 30. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
2
Ron Wallace, of Greene, R.I., reacted after his pumpkin weighed in at 2,114 pounds at the New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off on opening weekend of the 200th Topsfield Fair on Sept. 28. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe)
3
Marysia Kochać, the “Snow Living Statue,” busked at the Allston Village Street Fair on Sept. 30. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe)
4
As of Sept. 28, at least one tree in the Boston Public Garden had started to display its fall colors. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
5
People covered their faces to protect themselves from heavy smoke from a fire on Bowdoin Street in Lawrence on Sept. 13. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
6
Taisha Torres (right) sat outside of her Lawrence apartment with her 2-year-old daughter, Carla Acevedo, while gas explosions and fires rocked the Merrimack Valley on Sept. 13. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
7
In her Lawrence apartment, Brenda Jones leaned against the wall in front of her bedroom, which is now covered in debris from a Sept. 13 fire. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
8
Lawrence resdient Altagracia Castellanos thanked Genesis Martinez of the Massachusetts Army National Guard for delivering a hot plate on Sept. 22. The National Guard has distributed thousands of hot plates across the Merrimack Valley since the Sept. 13 fires and explosions. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
9
Bryce DiMatteo, 16, took a selphie as her sister Josie, 14, styled her hair during the Annual What the Fluff Festival in Union Square on Sept. 22. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
10
The Mayflower II, the 60-year-old replica of the Pilgrim ship, is undergoing a bow-to-stern overhaul at the Mystic Seaport museum in Mystic, Conn., in advance of the 400th anniversary of its landing in Plymouth in 1620. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
11
A pedestrian struggled through the wind and rain in Copley Square on Sept. 18 as the remnants of Hurricane Florence blew through the area. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
12
Locked-out workers, including Keith Thompson, center, picketed outside the National Grid gas facility yard on Commercial Street in Malden on Sept. 5. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
13
Bernadette Lambert of Hull wrapped Kevin Novell, originally of Ireland, in an American flag after he became a citizen at a naturalization ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on Sept. 12. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
14
Cellist and New England Conservatory president emeritus Laurence Lesser, who turns 80 in October, remains a guiding spirit and keeper of some of the conservatory’s institutional memory. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
15
With four observers, votes were counted at one of 10 tables in Methuen on Sept. 13 during a recount for the Third Congressional District Democratic Primary. Lori Trahan, who had been ahead prior to the recount, was eventually declared the winner. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
16
Ruth Santiago, 46, and her son Luis Santiago, 16, of Puerto Rico, embraced outside of their hotel room in Springfield. The Santiagos have taken refuge in Springfield after the destruction of their home during Hurricane Irma. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe)
17
An emotional John Krajovic was hugged by Joni Belfiore inside the Logan Airport 9/11 Memorial on Sept. 11. Krajovic was the Massport Project Director for the memorial, and Belfiore is an employee of Massport. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
18
Balloon Rides crew chief Jacob Godfrey, of Methuen, watched as the company’s balloon “Passion” came down for a landing at a golf course in Amherst after taking off from the Northeast Balloon Festival on Sept. 2. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
19
During a “Granite Arms” club practice in Manchester, N.H., Cathy Merrill showed her intensity while competing against Jake Lottman of White River Junction, Vt. Merrill is a world champion arm wrestler in her weight class. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
20
Smith College student Oumou Kanoute said her life on campus is markedly different since she shared her experience online of being racially profiled while eating lunch in a Smith College cafeteria over the summer. Her story went viral and Smith is investigating the incident. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe)
21
Lori Trahan’s daughters, Grace, 8, left, and Caroline, 4, played behind a curtain background after a press conference in Lowell on Sept. 18. Their mother is the Democratic candidate for US Representative in the state’s Third Congressional District. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
22
Ayanna Pressley greeted supporters after becoming the Democratic candidate for the Massachusetts Seventh Congressional District during her campaign’s primary night celebration at IBEW Local 103 in Dorchester. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
23
Meghan Welborn (carrying 13-month-old Bingham) voted in Milton as Alta Welborn, 3, danced nearby while dressed as Elsa from “Frozen.” Alta knew it was important to be at the polls on Sept. 4, “because it’s voting day.” (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
24
Wyatt, a yellow Lab, stood at the door of his home in West Roxbury on Sept. 6. Wyatt misses Gabe Harris, who’s off at UMass Amherst. The dog used to wake Gabe up in the mornings, and would wait at the bottom of the stairs until he was told to go up. Sometimes now he still waits at the bottom of the stairs, but there’s no Gabe to awaken. Gabe’ parents air Judy and Tim Harris. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: metro reporter: (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
25
A painter used a roller to paint the steel roof of a building in Charlestown under a partly cloudy sky on Sept. 5. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
26
Tachou Dubuisson-Brown, who goes by “Tachou” professionally, worked as a financial executive until the rat race got to her and a single Newbury Street modeling agency gave her a booking and a chance. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
27
Srikanth Paladugu with his daughter Lahari in his Hopkinton home. He has been waiting years for a green card to come through, but because of an immigration backlog for Indian nationals he has been unable to get permanent residency. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
28
A young girl played behing the newly unveiled statue of John Hancock in Quincy after the Sept. 8 commemoration ceremony of the city’s Hancock-Adams Common. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
29
Boston Police Officer Steve Horgan did his famous pose while taking a photo with a fan at Fenway Park. This is Horgan’s final season at Fenway; he retires in January. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
30
Boston goalkeeper Tuukka Rask and forward Trent Frederic denied Philadelphia forward Oskar Lindblom’s shot on goal during third period action at TD Garden on Sept. 29. The Bruins lost to the Flyers 4-1 in the preseason tuneup. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
31
West Roxbury High’s Talif Stewart intercepted a pass in front of Latin Academy’s Sedric Johnson during first half action at George White Stadium on Sept. 28. West Roxbury would go on to win 6-0. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
32
Temple receiver Ventell Bryant had Boston College defensive back Brandon Sebastian draped all over him as he hauled in a catch during the Eagles’ 45-35 win over the Owls on Sept. 27 at Alumni Stadium. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
33
Jacksonville running back T.J. Yeldon reeled in a one-handed catch for a first down over New England cornerback Eric Rowe during the Jaguars’ 31-20 win over the Patriots in Jacksonville on Sept. 16. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
34
Houston cornerback Aaron Colvin defended a pass intended for New England receiver Riley McCarron during the second quarter of the Patriots’ 27-20 win over the Texans in the Sept. 9 season opener at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
35
New England quarterback Tom Brady was brought down by Jacksonville defenders after a scramble for a first down during the Jaguars’ 31-20 win over the Patriots in Jacksonville on Sept. 16. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
36
Quarterback Tom Brady congratulated New England running back Sony Michel after Michel’s touchdown during the Patriots’ 38-7 win over the Miami Dolphins on Set. 30 at Gillette Stadium. The touchdown was the rookie’s first in the NFL. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
37
Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts removed J.D. Martinez’s helmet as they headed into the dugout following Martinez’s home run in the bottom of the fourth inning of Boston’s 19-3 win in the first half of a doubleheader against Baltimore on Sept. 26 at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
38
Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley, Jr. made a diving catch to rob Orioles infielder Caleb Joseph of a hit in the top of the eighth inning of Baltimore’s 10-3 win in the second half of the teams’ doubleheader at Fenway Park on Sept. 26. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
39
Red Sox utility man Brock Holt erupted with excitement as he watched his three-run pinch hit home run clear the fence during the seventh inning of Boston’s 7-2 comeback win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Sept. 11. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)