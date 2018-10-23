Menu Visit The Boston Globe
The Big Picture
World Series: Game 1, Red Sox vs. Dodgers

The Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park in the 2018 World Series. The Sox won Game 1, 8-4.
1
Eduardo Nunez celebrated as he rounded first base following his bottom of the 7th inning home run. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
2
Mookie Betts celebrated with Eduardo Nunez after Nunez’s three-run homer in the 7th inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
3
Mookie Betts celebrated with Eduardo Nunez after Nunez’s home run. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
4
Dodger left fielder Joc Peterson could not catch a fly ball hit by Andrew Benintendi in the seventh inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
5
Rafael Devers singled in the Red Sox fifth run in the fifth inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
6
Red Sox pitcher David Price reacted with teammates as Rafael Devers singled and drove in a run in the fifth inning. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
7
Joe Kelly took the throw at first bast to retire the Yasiel Puig to end the top of the sixth inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
8
Xander Bogaerts was safe at first on a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
9
Sox pitcher Chris Sale (left) was pulled from the game in the fifth inning. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
10
J.D. Martinez hit a RBI double in the third inning. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
11
Chris Sale gave up a home run to Matt Kemp in the second inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
12
Mookie Betts hit a single in the first inning. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
13
A fan holds up a “Beat LA”sign as Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw struggled in the bottom of the first inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
14
Mookie Betts stole second base in the first inning. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
15
Andrew Benintendi crossed home plate in the first inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
16
“Big League Brian” (Dwyer) got a high-five outside Fenway Park prior to the first game of the World Series. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
17
Mookie Betts waved to Andrew Benintendi after being driven home in the first inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
18
Andrew Benintendi called for a time out after advancing to second base in the first inning. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
19
The Prudential building in Boston was lit up supporting the Red Sox. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
20
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw fired a pitch with the Red Sox J.D. Martinez on first base in the botom of the first inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
21
Chris Sale threw a pitch in the first inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
22
A rainbow over Fenway Park illuminated the sky before the game. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
23
James Taylor sang the National Anthem before the game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
24
Manager Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox and manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers shook hands prior to game. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
25
Carl Yastrzemski waved to the fans after throwing out the first pitch before the game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
26
Francis Infante waited to enter the park after the gates were shut down during a passing storm prior the first game of the World Series. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
27
Rick Nantel of New Ipswich, NH, cheered for David Ortiz during a Fox broadcast prior to the first game of the World Series. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
28
A Red Sox fan dashed through the rain towards Fenway Park prior to the first game of the World Series. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
29
Fans chanted while waiting for game ticket sales to begin before the first game of the World Series. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
