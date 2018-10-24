World Series: Game 2, Red Sox vs. Dodgers
The Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park in the 2018 World Series. Red Sox win 4-2 and lead series 2-0.
Andrew Benintendi made a leaping catch near the left field wall on a hit by Brian Dozier in the fifth inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Craig Kimbrel pumped his fist after defeating the Dodgers 4-2 in Game 2 of the World Series taking the series lead 2-0. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Mookie Betts held up two fingers with teammates after the Red Sox defeaedt the Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
The Dodgers dugout watched the game slip away in the ninth inning. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Red Sox fans celebrate during Game 2 of the World Series. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Red Sox starting pitcher David Price celebrated with a teammate after defeating the Dodgers 4-2. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Red Sox J.D. Martinez hits a two-run single in the fifth inning. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Andrew Benintendi points to J.D. Martinez who drove him home on a single to score in the fifth inning making it 4-2 Red Sox. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox Mookie Betts danced at second base after hitting a seventh inning double in Game 2. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi pitched a scoreless eighth inning. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Joe Kelly stuck out his tongue after retiring the side in the top of the seventh inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke with David Price after he finished the sixth inning. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Red Sox Mookie Betts cannot come up with the catch on a David Freese line-drive in the fourth inning of Game 2. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Dodgers Cody Bellinger (center) caught Red Sox Rafael Devers fly ball while Chris Taylor (left) and Kike Hernadez got out of Bellinger's way in the sixth inning. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Red Sox pitcher David Price (left) reacted after the Dodgers Chris Taylor was thrown out at first base by Rafael Devers on a top of the sixth inning bunt attempt. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox Xander Bogaerts is congratulated by Jackie Bradley Jr. after scoring in the 2nd inning of Game 2. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox third base coach Carlos Febles bundled up during a Dodgers mound meeting in the fifth inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox pitcher David Price spoke with home plate umpire Kerwin Danley after the last out in the fourth inning. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Xander Bogaerts was greeted in the dugout by Dustin Pedroia and others after scoring the Sox first run during the second inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Red Sox Ian Kinsler is tagged out at third base by Dodgers Justin Turner in the second inning. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Xander Bogaerts reacted after being called out on strikes by umpire Kerwin Danley in the fourth inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Dodgers first baseman David Freese tagged out Mookie Betts in the first inning after a high throw during Game 2 of the World Series. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
David Freese slid into the first base photographer's pit chasing a foul ball during the second inning of Game 2. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox David Price pitched in the first inning of Game 2 of the World Series. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Dodger pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu threw during the first inning of Game 2. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
A fan tried to stay warm in the stands before Game 2 of the World Series. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts runs out to join his old 2004 Red Sox team before the first pitch before Game 2. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez warmed up his hands in the bullpen before Game 2. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Former Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez on the field during a pre-game TV show before Game 2 of the World Series. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
For the second straight day, a rainbow appeared over Fenway Park before the game two of the World Series. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)