World Series: Game 3, Red Sox vs. Dodgers
The Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in California during the 2018 World Series. The Red Sox fell to the Dodgers, 3-2, in Game 3, a 7-hour-20-minute game, the longest in postseason history. The Red Sox hold a 2-1 series lead.
1
Red Sox Nathan Eovaldi watched the flight of Dodgers Max Muncy (background) walk off home run in the 18th inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
2
The Dodgers celebrate their 3-2 win over the Red Sox with Max Muncy who hit a home run in the bottom of 18th inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
3
Nathan Eovaldi with manager Alex Cora after he gave up the game winning home run in the 18th inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
4
The Dodgers game tying run scored as the throw to first base went wide of Boston Red Sox Christian Vazquez in the 13th inning. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
5
Mookie Betts reacted after being called out on strikes during the 15th inning in Game 3. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
6
Red Sox Nathan Eovaldi pitched in the 13th inning. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
7
A tired fan in the 17th inning of Game 3 of the World Series. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
8
Red Sox Mookie Betts (left) and Jackie Bradley Jr. waited for the umpires to review a play in the 13th inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
9
Eduardo Nunez fell into the stands after catching a pop foul in the 13th inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
10
Brock Holt crossed home plate with the go ahead run in the 13th inning in Game 3 of the World Series. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
11
Red Sox manager Alex Cora congratulated Brock Holt after he scored in the 13th inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
12
Red Sox Eduardo Nunez is safe at first base against the Dogders Kike Herndanez in the 13th inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
13
Red Sox Eduardo Nunez tried to get out of the way of Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes at home plate in the 13th inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
14
Dodgers Austin Barnes tagged out Red Sox Ian Kinsler at home plate in the tenth inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
15
Ian Kinsler hustled back to the bag beating the tag by third baseman Justin Turner after advancing to third on a hit and run play with Brock Holt at the plate in the tenth inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
16
David Price pitched in the ninth inning of Game 3. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
17
Dodgers Cody Bellinger was caught in a rundown and tagged out by Brock Holt in the ninth innin. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
18
Red Sox Matt Barnes reacted after striking out Manny Machado to end the eighth inning in Game 3. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
19
Dodgers Justin Turner collided with Red Sox Xander Bogaerts at second base in the eighth inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
20
Red Sox Jackie Bradley Jr. (right) celebrated his solo home run to tie the game 1-1 with teammate Christian Vazquez while Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen reacted in the eighth inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
21
A game tying home run flew into the stands hit by Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. during the eighth inning. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
22
Red Sox Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a solo home run in the eighth inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
23
Rafael Devers fielded a ground ball in the first inning of Game 3 of the World Series in Los Angeles. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
24
Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler shouts "lets go" after pitching a clean seventh inning. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
25
A concerned Red Sox fan during the seventh inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
26
Dodgers Manny Machado watched his hit sail towards left field where it stuck just below the top of the wall resulting in only a single as he did not run out of the box in the sixth inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
27
Red Sox manager Alex Cora watched from the dugout during the sixth inning of Game 3. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
28
Eduardo Rodriguez pitched in relief during the bottom of the fifth inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
29
J.D. Martinez reacted after being called out on strikes in the fourth inning of Game 3. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
30
Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello reacted while Joc Pederson rounded the bases after his solo home run in the third inning to make it 1-0 Dodgers. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
31
Red Sox Xander Bogaerts threw out Dodger Chris Taylor in the third inning of Game 3. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
32
Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello threw in the second inning of Game 3. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
33
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner fielded a single by Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. in the third inning. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
34
Red Sox Jackie Bradley Jr. was safe at first base in the third inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
35
Red Sox Jackie Bradley Jr. was caught during a steal attempt in the third inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
36
Dodgers left fielder Joc Pederson dived unsuccessfully for a line drive hit by Christian Vazquez during the third inning. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
37
Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello sacrifice bunted in the third inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
38
Rick Porcello was congratulated by teammates after successfully sacrificing the runner to second base in the third inning of Game 3. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
39
Brock Holt waited to bat in the fourth inning of Game 3. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
40
Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler threw in first inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
41
A father and son watched players warm up on the field before Game 3 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
42
A very young Dodgers fan at Game 3 of the World Series in Los Angeles. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
43
Hall of Famer Hank Aaron arrived at the stadium for Game 3. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
44
The Boston Red Sox visited the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 3 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)