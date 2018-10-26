World Series: Game 3, Red Sox vs. Dodgers

MGH doctor says she was racially profiled onboard Delta flight to Boston

The Boston Red Sox visited the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 3 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Hall of Famer Hank Aaron arrived at the stadium for Game 3. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

A very young Dodgers fan at Game 3 of the World Series in Los Angeles. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

A father and son watched players warm up on the field before Game 3 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Brock Holt waited to bat in the fourth inning of Game 3. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Rick Porcello was congratulated by teammates after successfully sacrificing the runner to second base in the third inning of Game 3. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Dodgers left fielder Joc Pederson dived unsuccessfully for a line drive hit by Christian Vazquez during the third inning. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Red Sox Jackie Bradley Jr. was caught during a steal attempt in the third inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

Red Sox Jackie Bradley Jr. was safe at first base in the third inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner fielded a single by Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. in the third inning. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello threw in the second inning of Game 3. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Red Sox Xander Bogaerts threw out Dodger Chris Taylor in the third inning of Game 3. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello reacted while Joc Pederson rounded the bases after his solo home run in the third inning to make it 1-0 Dodgers. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

J.D. Martinez reacted after being called out on strikes in the fourth inning of Game 3. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Eduardo Rodriguez pitched in relief during the bottom of the fifth inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Red Sox manager Alex Cora watched from the dugout during the sixth inning of Game 3. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

Dodgers Manny Machado watched his hit sail towards left field where it stuck just below the top of the wall resulting in only a single as he did not run out of the box in the sixth inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

Rafael Devers fielded a ground ball in the first inning of Game 3 of the World Series in Los Angeles. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

A game tying home run flew into the stands hit by Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. during the eighth inning. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Red Sox Jackie Bradley Jr. (right) celebrated his solo home run to tie the game 1-1 with teammate Christian Vazquez while Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen reacted in the eighth inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

Dodgers Justin Turner collided with Red Sox Xander Bogaerts at second base in the eighth inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

Red Sox Matt Barnes reacted after striking out Manny Machado to end the eighth inning in Game 3. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Dodgers Cody Bellinger was caught in a rundown and tagged out by Brock Holt in the ninth innin. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Ian Kinsler hustled back to the bag beating the tag by third baseman Justin Turner after advancing to third on a hit and run play with Brock Holt at the plate in the tenth inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Dodgers Austin Barnes tagged out Red Sox Ian Kinsler at home plate in the tenth inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

Red Sox Eduardo Nunez tried to get out of the way of Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes at home plate in the 13th inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

Red Sox Eduardo Nunez is safe at first base against the Dogders Kike Herndanez in the 13th inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

Red Sox manager Alex Cora congratulated Brock Holt after he scored in the 13th inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

Brock Holt crossed home plate with the go ahead run in the 13th inning in Game 3 of the World Series. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Eduardo Nunez fell into the stands after catching a pop foul in the 13th inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

Red Sox Mookie Betts (left) and Jackie Bradley Jr. waited for the umpires to review a play in the 13th inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

A tired fan in the 17th inning of Game 3 of the World Series. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Mookie Betts reacted after being called out on strikes during the 15th inning in Game 3. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

The Dodgers game tying run scored as the throw to first base went wide of Boston Red Sox Christian Vazquez in the 13th inning. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Nathan Eovaldi with manager Alex Cora after he gave up the game winning home run in the 18th inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

The Dodgers celebrate their 3-2 win over the Red Sox with Max Muncy who hit a home run in the bottom of 18th inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

Red Sox Nathan Eovaldi watched the flight of Dodgers Max Muncy (background) walk off home run in the 18th inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

The Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in California during the 2018 World Series. The Red Sox fell to the Dodgers, 3-2, in Game 3, a 7-hour-20-minute game, the longest in postseason history. The Red Sox hold a 2-1 series lead.

