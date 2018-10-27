Menu Visit The Boston Globe
World Series: Game 4, Red Sox vs. Dodgers

The Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in California during the 2018 World Series. The Sox won Game 4, 9-6.
1
Brock Holt was greeted at the dugout by Eduardo Nunez after scoring the go-ahead run in the ninth inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
2
Red Sox Steve Peace hit a three-run double in the ninth inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
3
Dodgers fans Mario and Viviana Camacho looked dejected after the Red Sox defeated the Dodgers 9-6. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
4
Red Sox Brock Holt slid into second after hitting a double in the ninth inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
5
Dodgers Yasmani Grandal reacted after striking out in the eighth inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
6
Joe Kelly celebrated after a strikeout that ends the eighth inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
7
Steve Pearce rounded the bases after his solo home run in the seventh inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
8
Steve Pearce hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
9
Steve Pearce celebrated after hitting a game-tying home run in the eighth inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
10
Mitch Moreland was mobbed in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run in the seventh inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
11
Dodgers pitcher Ryan Madison (right) and Red Sox Mitch Moreland watch Moreland’s three-run home run in the seventh inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
12
Fans applauded Dodger starting pitcher Rich Hill as he is taken out of the game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
13
Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig flexed his muscles after his home run as Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez hung his head in the background. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
14
After the Dodger’s four-run sixth inning was over Chris Sale screamed, “Let’s Go!” to teammates in the dugout. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
15
Dodgers Yasiel Puig reacted to his three-run home run while Red Sox Eduardo Rodriguez threw his glove to the ground in the sixth inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
16
Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez reacted after Yasiel Puig hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
17
Manny Machado slid safely back into third base after over sliding the bag during the sixth inning. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
18
Red Sox manager Alex Cora lost his hat at the mound before pulling Eduardo Rodriguez out of the game in the sixth inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
19
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado reacted after striking out during the fourth inning. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
20
Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, who does not have a hit in Dodger Stadium, sat in the dugout during the fifth inning of Game 4. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
21
Red Sox Christian Vazquez hit a single in the fourth inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
22
The crowd stood for a Stand up to Cancer campaign at the end of the fifth inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
23
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill yelled after pitching a scoreless third inning. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
24
Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez reacted after being hit by pitch in the third inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
25
Eduardo Rodriguez checked himself out in the dugout after being hit by pitch in the third inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
26
Dodger starting pitcher Rich Hill during Game 4. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
27
A lone Red Sox fan sat in the middle of Dodgers fans. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
28
Mookie Betts struck out in the first inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
29
Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez pitched in the first inning of Game 4 of the World Series. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
30
Sox manager Alex Cora cheered on the troops before Game 4 of the World Series. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
31
Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale on the field at Dodger Stadium before Game 4 of the World Series. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
32
Red Sox and Dodger fans at Dodger Stadium before Game 4 of the World Series. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
33
Pedro Martinez got a dab of makeup before the broadcast of Game 4 of the World Series. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
34
Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello sprinted in the outfield before the game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
35
Dennis Eckersley and Kirk Gibson shook hands before Game 4 of the World Series. Thirty years ago, an injured Kirk Gibson of the Dodgers hit a walk-off home run off A’s reliever Dennis Eckersley in Game 1 at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers went on to win the 1988 World Series. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
36
Red Sox fans were in the seats in right field before the game as players warmed up before the game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
37
Red Sox pitcher Craig Kimbrel tossed the ball before the game. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
38
Former News York Yankees closer and soon to be Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera was on the field before the game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
39
Red Sox pitcher Chris sale hustled off the field to get to his pregame press conference when someone he knew shouted out to him. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
40
A Red Sox fan did Dodger fans a favor and took a photo of them in the stands before the game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
41
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Red Sox manager Alex Cora ran into each other by chance on the field before the game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
