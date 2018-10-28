Menu Visit The Boston Globe
Red Sox win the 2018 World Series

The Boston Red Sox took on the Los Angeles Dodgers in California for the 2018 World Series. The Red Sox defeated the Dodgers 5-1, to capture their ninth World Series title.
1
Joe Kelly ran to celebrate with David Price, Chris Sale, and Christian Vazquez after the Red Sox won the 2018 World Series Championship over the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
2
Sox hoisted the World Series championship trophy in the locker room celebration. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
3
Red Sox fans celebrated inside Tony C’s Sports Bar after the Red Sox beat the Dodgers to win the 2018 World Series. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
4
David Price hoisted the trophy as the Red Sox celebrated their World Series victory. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
5
Andrew Benitendi poured champagne on Craig Kimbrel in the locker room. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
6
Red Sox fans celebrated outside of Fenway. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe)
7
Alex Cora pointed skyward as the Red Sox celebrated winning the World Series. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
8
Red Sox fans gathered outside of Fenway after the Red Sox won the World Series. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe)
9
The Boston Red Sox celebrated on the field with the trophy. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
10
The Red Sox mobbed David Price as they celebrated their World Series victory. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
11
Red Sox fans gathered outside of Fenway after the Red Sox won the World Series. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe)
12
: As he hugged teammate David Price (back to camera) Rick Porcello appeared to be in tears. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
13
Red Sox fans watched as the players celebrated their World Series victory in Dodgers Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
14
David Price hugged Christian Vazquez and Chris Sale after the Red Sox defeated the Dodgers 5-1. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
15
Red Sox fans celebrated on the streets in Boston after the Red Sox beat the Dodgers to win the 2018 World Series. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
16
The Red Sox posed for a team picture after their World Series victory. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
17
Red Sox fans celebrate inside Tony C’s Sports Bar after the Red Sox beat the Dodgers to win the 2018 World Series. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
18
Red Sox fans cheered as the Red Sox celebrated winning the World Series. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
19
Christian Vazquez celebrated the win after Dodgers Manny Machado struck out to end the game in the ninth inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
20
Chris Sale pitched in the ninth inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
21
Steve Pearce headed to first base after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
22
Red Sox fans celebrated after a home run at The Bleacher Bar in Boston. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe)
23
Steve Pearce crossed the plate after hitting a home run in the eighth inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
24
Red Sox starting pitcher David Price reacted after closing out the Dodgers in the seventh inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
25
Mookie Betts celebrated with Christian Vazquez after hitting a home run in the sixth inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
26
Red Sox Xander Bogaerts reached first base after his single. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
27
Matt Damon sat with Jimmy Kimmel and Ben Affleck at Dodger Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
28
J.D. Martinez ran past Dodger first baseman David Freese after hitting a home run off Clayton Kershaw in the sixth inning. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
29
J.D. Martinez crossed home plate after hitting home run in the sixth inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
30
Mookie Betts hit a solo home run in the sixth inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
31
David Price reacted after getting the final out in third inning, stranding David Freese at third base. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
32
Red Sox J.D. Martinez chased after the David Freese triple after losing sight of the ball in the third inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
33
Dodgers David Freese slid into third base after hitting a triple in the third inning. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
34
Mookie Betts tossed his bat in frustration after flying out to center field in third inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
35
David Price watched his first pitch of the game hit for a home run by David Freese (foreground) in the first inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
36
Steve Pearce was greeted by J.D. Martinez after his first inning two-run home run. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
37
Steve Pearce hit a first inning two-run home run. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
38
David Price threw his first pitch of the game hit for a home run by David Freese in the first inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
39
Clayton Kershaw pitched in the first inning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
40
Red Sox fans checked out the view from the upper deck at Dodger Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
41
Red Sox pitcher Brandon Workman warmed up in the outfield before batting practice before Game 5 of the World Series. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
42
Red Sox fans showed their colors before the game. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
43
A woman waved a Dodgers flag during the Dodger Stadium pregame festivities. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
44
Orel Hershiser and Mickey Hatcher said “Play ball” at the start of Game 5 at Dodger Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
45
Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw warmed up while the Budweiser clydesdales trotted past him. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
