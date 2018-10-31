Red Sox 2018 World Series victory parade
The Red Sox once again for the fourth time this century rolled through the city in triumph after winning the 2018 World Series.
1
The Boston Red Sox World Series victory parade heads down Boylston Street as players and staff pass by cheering fans lining the streeet. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
2
Liam Ferguson, 9, of North Attleboro, screams for his favorite players in Copley Square along the victory parade route. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
3
Mookie Betts hoists the World Series Trophy during the parade. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
4
Rafael Devers screams aboard a Duck Boat in Copley Square. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
5
Red Sox fans Cheer for players on Tremont Street. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
6
Joe Kelly cheers on the crowd during the Red Sox World Series victory parade. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
7
Fans cheer as the parade rolls down Tremont Street.. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
8
At the Suffolk University library, students and faculty watch the Red Sox World Series victory parade on Tremont Street. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
9
Red Sox pitcher David Price, in person and on a giant cradboard cutout, as the parade goes through Copley Square. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
10
Fans celebrate in falling confetti during the Red Sox World Series victory parade. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
11
A fan is decked out in Sox gear during the Red Sox World Series victory parade (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
12
Red Sox Manager Alex Cora waves with the championship trophy during the Boston Red Sox World Series victory parade on Boylston Street. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
13
Confetti falls on fans during the Boston Red Sox World Series victory parade as it heads down Boylston Street. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
14
Fans reach for confetti along the parade route. (Michael Swensen/For the Boston Globe)
15
A fan in a clown mask watches as the Red Sox World Series victory parade passes by. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
16
A fan celebrates by unleashing the contents of a can of beer during the parade. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
17
Mookie Betts catchers a beer thrown towards him in Copley Square. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
18
Globe photographer Stan Grossfeld blocks a can of beer thrown from the crowd heading for Mookie Betts. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
19
Holding a Nathan Eovaldi sign, David Price screams to the crowd. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
20
The Red Sox World Series victory parade rolls downTremont Street. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
21
Boston Red Sox fans line Tremont street in anticipation of the Boston Red Sox Victory parade. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
22
Red Sox catchers Blake Swihart and Sandy Leon send a shower of suds down to the fans below, as the Red Sox World Series parade goes through Copley Square. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
23
The Red Sox World Series parade passes by Park Street Church on Tremont Street. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
24
The decorated hat of Boston Red Sox fan Lynne Smith of Wellesley. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
25
Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale salutes the crowd as the parade goes through Copley Square. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
26
Fans celebrate as the parade rolls by Boston City Hall, (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
27
Craig Kimbrel waves as players pass by cheering fans lining the streeet. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
28
A fan falls backwards into a crowd of people at the Red Sox World Series victory parade. (Michael Swensen/ For The Boston Globe)
29
Posters are seen at the feet of fans during the Red Sox World Series victory parade. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
30
Red Sox TV analyst Jerry Remy who is battling cancer makes an appearance inside Fenway Park with NESN’s Tom Caron at the Fenway Park ceremony before the parade. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
31
A young fan at the Fenway Park ceremony. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
32
Brock Holt with his son Griffin during the ceremony at Fenway Park before the parade. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
33
World Championship trophies on the Red Sox dugout at Fenway Park before the parade. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)