100th anniversary of the end of WWI
Sunday Nov. 11, 2018 marks the 100-year anniversary of the signing of the Armistice to end World War One. This was the Great War, called “the European War” or “the World War” by contemporaries. Ten million combatants would die before it ended with Germany’s defeat on Nov. 11, 1918. Its bloody battlegrounds, the Somme, Verdun, the Marne, and others, still epitomize apparently pointless human sacrifice. Those who survived the trenches of the Western Front believed civilization could never again sink so low.--By Associated Press
In this June 28, 1914 file photo, the Archduke of Austria Franz Ferdinand, center right, and his wife Sophie, center left, walk to their a car in Sarajevo. This photo was taken minutes before the assassination of the Archduke and his wife, an event which set off a chain reaction of events which would eventually lead to World War One. (Associated Press)
In this June 28, 1914 file photo, police pursue a suspect after the shooting of Austria’s Archduke Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia. Young Serb nationalist Gavrilo Princip fired the shots that assassinated Archduke Franz Ferdinand, heir to the Austrian-Hungarian throne, and his wife Sophie. (Associated Press)
In this August 1914 file photo, German troops stand in formation during the occupation of Brussels. (Associated Press)
In this undated file photo, Prussian soldiers leaving Berlin for the front are given flowers by a woman during World War One. (Associated Press)
In this undated file photo, World War One Belgian troops set out from Brussels in the direction of Louvain. (Associated Press)
In this undated file photo, Serbian soldiers take position on the battle line. Some of the first battles of World War One were fought between Serbia and Austria-Hungary around the Cer Mountain region. (Associated Press)
In this undated file photo, German soldiers speak with each other on the Western Front during World War One. (Associated Press)
In this Aug. 1914 file photo, a Belgian machine gun detachment sets up near Haelen, Belgium. The Belgians often used dogs to draw the ammunitions cart. The Battle of Haelen was also known as the Battle of the Silver Helmets. (Associated Press)
In this 1914 file photo, Allied troops huddle in a trench around a tiny fire near Ypres, Belgium. (Associated Press)
In this May 1, 1915 file photo, the British cargo and passenger ship Lusitania sets out for England on its last voyage from New York City. The British ocean liner was sunk off Ireland on May 7, 1915 by a German U-Boat, killing 1,150 people, 114 of them Americans. (Associated Press)
In this 1915 file photo, a Turkish soldier takes aim at British troops, while another watches carefully, from a trench in Gallipoli, Turkey. (Associated Press)
In this undated file photo, troops are mobilized on the bank of the Danube River across from Belgrade during World War One. Austrian forces captured the Serbian capitol on Oct. 9, 1915. (Associated Press)
In this April 8, 1916 file photo, French soldiers move troops and cargo at Nixeville, France, during the World War One Battle of Verdun. (Associated Press)
In this May 31, 1916 file photo, the German fleet with battle cruisers is on the way in the North Sea to meet the British Grand Fleet in the Battle of Jutland during World War One. (Associated Press)
In this May 31,1916 file photo, the British Grand Fleet under admiral John Jellicoe is on their way to meet the Imperial German Navy’s fleet for the Battle of Jutland in the North Sea. (Associated Press)
In this 1916 file photo, Australian artillery soldiers operate a large caliber gun at the Somme front, in France during World War One. (Associated Press)
In this April 2, 1917 file photo, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson delivers a speech to the joint session of Congress, in Washington, United States, during World War One. (Associated Press)
In this 1917 file photo, German soldiers bring in Canadian wounded during the Battle of Vimy, France during World War One. (Associated Press)
In this undated file photo, United States Army troops stand in the trenches in France during World War One. (Associated Press)
In this undated file photo, two soldiers are passed by tanks on their way to support French troops in Juvigny, France, during World War One. (Associated Press)
In this 1918 file photo, U.S. Marines respond to a gas attack near Verdun, France during World War One. (Associated Press)
In this undated file photo, the cathedral in the town square of Ypres, Belgium, is in ruins after bombing in World War One. (Associated Press)
In this undated file photo, British troops run under heavy fire outside Cambrai, France during World War One. (Associated Press)
In this March 15, 1918 file photo, an American soldier from the First Division throws a hand grenade in battle during World War One along the Western Front in France. (Associated Press)
In this Sept. 26, 1918 file photo, a U.S .Army 37-mm gun crew man their position during the World War One Meuse-Argonne Allied offensive in France. (Associated Press)
In this 1918 file photo, American troops carrying guns with fixed bayonets climb over a sandbag revetment in France during World War One. (Associated Press)
In this Nov. 1918 file photo, American soldiers from New York, who served on the frontline in Cambria, France, rig up a Liberty Bell to celebrate the signing of the Armistice to end World War One. (Associated Press)
In this 1918 file photo, American troops, near St. Mihiel, France, cheer after hearing the news that the Armistice has been signed, ending World War One. (Associated Press)
In this Nov. 11, 1918 file photo, people in the streets of Paris, France, celebrate the signing of the Armistice that ended the fighting of World War One. (Associated Press)