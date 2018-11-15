The deadly Camp Fire in California
At least 56 people have lost their lives in California’s deadliest wildfire. Over 10,000 structures were destroyed. The search for hundreds of people still missing continues.
A burned neighborhood is seen from the air in Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 15. - The toll in the deadliest wildfires in recent California history climbed to 56 as authorities released a list of 130 people still missing. (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)
Firefighter Jose Corona sprayed water as flames consumed a home in Magalia, Calif., on Nov. 9. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)
An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on Nov. 15 in Paradise, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A hearse driver (center) spoke about the scene as Fresno County Sheriff officers (left) tended to multiple bodies recovered at a burned residence in Paradise, Calif. on Nov. 14. (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)
The charred remains inside the buildings that were destroyed by the fire in Paradise, Calif. (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)
Homes leveled by the Camp Fire lined a development on Edgewood Lane in Paradise, Calif., Nov. 12. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)
Members of the California Army National Guard searched a property for human remains at the Camp Fire, Nov. 14 in Paradise, Calif. (John Locher/Associated Press)
A view of the burned neighborhood in Paradise, Calif. (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)
A home burned as the Camp Fire moved through the area in Paradise, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Debris and residences leveled by the wildfire line a neighborhood in Paradise, Calif., on , Nov. 15. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)
A rescue worker viewed a note at the scene where a body was found at a burned property in the Holly Hills area of Paradise on Nov.14. (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)
A piece of art sat outside the burned remains of a home on Friday that was destroyed by the wildfire in Paradise, Calif. (Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press)
A rescue worker used a cadaver dog to search for human remains at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on Nov. 14, in Paradise. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Flames consumed a home as the Camp Fire moved through the area on Nov. 8. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)
A spiral staircase stands in the remains of a burned-out home from the Camp Fire Saturday, Nov. 10, in Paradise, Calif. (John Locher/Associated Press)
The Camp Fire viewed from the NASA Earth Observatory in Paradise, Calif on Nov. 8. (Joshua Stevens / NASA Earth Observatory via /AFP/Getty Images)
Chris and Nancy Brown embraced while searching through the remains of their home, leveled by the Camp Fire, in Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 12. As the fire approached, Nancy Brown escaped from the home with her 2-year-old and three dogs. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)
Firefighters discovered a Purple Heart and other medals of valor at a burned property in Paradise on Nov. 9. (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)
A home burned as the Camp Fire tore through Paradise, Calif. on Nov. 9. (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)
Sheriff’s deputies recover the remains of a victim of the Camp Fire on Saturday, Nov. 10, in Paradise, Calif. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)
Joseph Grado and his wife, Susan Grado, hugged one another at a shelter for fire victims at East Avenue Church in Chico, Calif. They lost their Paradise home in the Camp Fire. The shelter is staffed by a doctor and nurses from Feather River Hospital, who are volunteering despite being fire victims themselves. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento via AP)
A home burned as the Camp Fire raged through Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 8. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)
Denise Chester, an evacuee of the Camp Fire, hugs her son Antonio Batres as she volunteers sorting clothes at a makeshift shelter in Chico, Calif., on Nov. 14. Chester, who doesn’t want to know yet whether her home survived, said “I want to help. I don’t want to shut down.” (Noah Berger/Associated Press)
Dogs roamed burned-out neighborhoods as the Camp Fire tore through Paradise, Calif. (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)
Burned-out vehicles sat on the side of the road in Paradise, Calif. after the Camp Fire tore through the area on Nov. 10. (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)
Firefighters worked to keep flames from spreading through the Shadowbrook apartment complex as a wildfire burns through Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 9. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)
Sheriff’s deputies recovered the remains of Camp Fire victims on Nov. 10, in Paradise, Calif. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)
Smoke rose next to a power line tower after the Camp Fire moved through the area on Nov. 9 in Big Bend, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A deer walked past a destroyed home on Orrin Lane after the wildfire burned through Paradise, on Nov. 10. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)
Search and rescue workers searched for human remains at a trailer park burned out from the Camp Fire Nov. 13, in Paradise, Calif. (John Locher/Associated Press)
Flames consumed a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Paradise, Calif. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)
Items from the Gold Nugget Museum, which was totally demolished by the Camp Fire. (Martha Mendoza/Associated Press)
Following the Camp Fire, figurines were placed atop a scorched car on Pearson Road, Nov. 12, in Paradise, Calif. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)
Flames burned inside a van in Paradise, Calif. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)
A sign hangs beside a tent at a makeshift shelter for evacuees of the Camp Fire in Chico, Calif., on Nov. 14. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)
A charred animal lay on a roadside as the Camp Fire tore through Paradise, Calif. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)
The Camp Fire burned along a ridgetop near Big Bend, Calif., on Nov. 10. Crews working to contain the blaze overnight faced deteriorating weather conditions according to CalFire as winds picked up and humidity dropped. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)
Hospital workers and first responders evacuated patients from the Feather River Hospital as the Camp Fire moved through the area on Thursday in Paradise, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Members of the Sacramento County Coroner’s office looked for human remains in the rubble of a house burned at the Camp Fire on Nov. 12 in Paradise, Calif. (John Locher/Associated Press)
A home is overshadowed by towering smoke plumes as the Camp Fire races through town in Paradise, Calif. on Nov. 8. More than 18,000 acres have been scorched in a matter of hours burning with it a hospital, a gas station and dozens of homes. (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)
Embers flew as wind and flames from the Camp Fire tore through Paradise, Calif. on Nov. 8, (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)
As the Camp Fire burns nearby, a scorched car rests by gas pumps near Pulga, Calif., on Nov. 11. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)
Medical personnel evacuated patients as the Feather River Hospital burned while the Camp Fire rages through Paradise on Nov. 8. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)
Cathy Fallon pets her dog Shiloh at their home on Nov. 9, in Paradise, Calif. Shiloh was burned when a wildfire scorched the property, burning down Fallon’s home. (John Locher/Associated Press)
Suzanne Kaksonen, an evacuee of the Camp Fire, and her cockatoo Buddy camped at a makeshift shelter outside a Walmart store in Chico, Calif. Kaksonen lost her Paradise home in the blaze. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)
Capt. Steve Millosovich carried a cage of cats while battling the Camp Fire in Big Bend, Calif., on , Nov. 9. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)
A California Highway Patrol vehicle manned a checkpoint along Highway 32 as the Camp Fire burns in the area on Nov. 9 in Chico. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Nurse Cassie Lerossignol hugged a coworker as the Feather River Hospital burned while the Camp Fire rages through Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 8. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)