Chaos at the US border in Mexico
A peaceful march devolved into unrest when US agents fired tear gas to stop hundreds of migrants attempting to storm a border fence separating Mexico from the United States. Over 5,000 Central American migrants have been camping out at a sports complex in Tijuana.
1
A group of Central American migrants, mostly Hondurans, climb the border fence between Mexico and the United States as others try to bring it down, near El Chaparral border crossing, in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on Nov. 25. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)
2
A migrant runs from tear gas launched by US agents amid members of the press at the Mexico-U.S. border, after a group of migrants got past Mexican police at the Chaparral crossing in Tijuana on Nov. 25. (Rodrigo Abd/Associated Press)
3
Central American migrants climb the border fence between Mexico and the United States, near El Chaparral border crossing, in Tijuana, Mexico, on Nov. 25. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)
4
Mexican police run as they try to keep migrants from getting past the Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana on Nov. 25. (Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)
5
Central American migrants are stopped by Mexican police forces as they reach the El Chaparral border crossing, in Tijuana on Nov. 25. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)
6
A group of Central American migrants, mostly from Honduras, run along the dry riverbed of the Tijuana River in an attempt to get to El Chaparral port of entry, in Tijuana, Mexico, near US-Mexico border on Nov. 25. (Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images)
7
Migrants are stopped by federal police officers near El Chaparral port of entry in the US-Mexico border, in Tijuana. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)
8
Seven-year-old Honduran migrant Genesis Belen Mejia Flores waves an American flag at US border control helicopters flying overhead near the Benito Juarez Sports Center, which is serving as a temporary shelter for Central American migrants, in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 24. (Rodrigo Abd/Associated Press)
9
A group of Central American migrants cross the almost dry riverbed of the Tijuana River in an attempt to get to El Chaparral port of entry, in Tijuana. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)
10
Three Honduran migrants huddle in the riverbank amid tear gas fired by US agents on the Mexico-US border after they and a group of migrants got past Mexican police at the Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico on Nov. 25. (Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)
11
A group of Central American migrants climb the border fence between Mexico and the United States, near El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)
12
Migrants clash with Mexican riot police officers at the Mexico-US border after getting past a line of Mexican police at the Chaparral crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25. (Rodrigo Abd/Associated Press)
13
A Central American migrant wrapped in a US flag looks at the almost dry riverbed of the Tijuana River near the El Chaparral border crossing near US-Mexico border in Tijuana on Nov. 25. (Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images)
14
The shadows of migrants are cast on the railroad tracks at the Mexico-US border in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25 as a group of migrants tries to reach the US. (Rodrigo Abd/Associated Press)
15
A group of migrants cross the almost dry riverbed of the Tijuana River in an attempt to get to El Chaparral port of entry, in Tijuana. (Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images)
16
Migrants walk up a riverbank at the Mexico-US border after pushing past a line of Mexican police at the Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25. (Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)
17
Migrants from Central America yell through a border wall at a US Customs and Border Patrol agent after he pulled down a banner on Nov. 25 in San Diego. (Gregory Bull/Associated Press)
18
Migrants run from tear gas launched by US agents at the top of a riverbank at the Mexico-US border after a group of migrants pushed past Mexican police at the Chaparral crossing in Tijuana. (Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)
19
A migrant carrying a roll of carpet wipes his face after US border agents fired tear gas at a group of migrants who had pushed past Mexican police at the Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25. (Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)
20
A US Customs and Border Protection helicopter flew over a group of Central American migrants climbing the border fence between Mexico and the United States. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)
21
People attempting to cross into the US look on by their vehicles as the San Ysidro port of entry stands closed at the US-Mexico border on Nov. 25 in Tijuana, Mexico. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
22
A Central American migrant is stopped by US agents who order him to go back to the Mexican side of the border, after a group of migrants got past Mexican police at the Chaparral crossing in Tijuana, Mexico. (Pedro Acosta/Associated Press)
23
A Central American migrant passes under a border fence between Mexico and the United States, near El Chaparral border crossing, in Tijuana. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)
24
A view of a section of the US-Mexico border fence where it ends in at El Nido de las Aguilas, eastern Tijuana. Mexico is on the left side and the United States is on the right. (Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images)
25
A group of Central American migrants get over a fence as they try to reach the US-Mexico border near the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)
26
Migrants pray during a vigil outside the Benito Juarez Sports Center, which is serving as a temporary shelter for Central American migrants in Tijuana, Mexico on Nov. 24. The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city and says that he has asked the United Nations for aid to deal with the approximately 5,000 Central American migrants who have arrived in the city. (Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)
27
A migrant man pushes a child in a baby stroller past a cordon of riot police as he joins a small group of migrants trying to cross the border together at the Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico on Nov. 22. (Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)
28
The shadow of a migrant is cast on a homemade protest banner at the Benito Juarez Sports Center, which is serving as a temporary shelter for Central American migrants, in Tijuana. (Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)
29
A group of Central American migrants – mostly from Honduras – get over a fence as they try to reach the US-Mexico border near the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana on Nov. 25. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)
30
Central American migrants are stopped by federal police officers before arriving at El Chaparral port of entry in the US-Mexico border, in Tijuana on Nov. 25. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)