Globe staff photos of the month, November 2018

Catholic Memorial’s Darius LeClair (8) went over the top to score the team’s first touchdown of the Division 1 South football final against Xaverian. Catholic Memorial went on to win. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Hopkinton goalie Natalie Calkins (12) celebrated with teammate Alexis Hasbrouck after beating Notre Dame Academy of Hingham in the girls soccer Division Two South Championship. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Needham’s Allie Jiang (right) congratulated teammate Zoe Howard on her win in the girls 200 relay at the MIAA All-State Division 1 Swimming and Diving Championships. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Dennis-Yarmouth players celebrated their 2-1 win over Watertown in the MIAA Division 2 field hockey playoff game. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Jillian Tobasky (left) and Sofia Herman of the Needham High School dance team tried to stay warm during the 131st Thanksgiving football game between Wellesley and Needham. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Bruin David Pastrnak posed with a fan before the start of a game against the Golden Knights at TD Garden. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Rob Gronkowski was hit by New York Jets Jamet Adams forcing an incomplete pass. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

Harvard Crimson wide receiver Henry Taylor (28) dived into the end zone as he broke loose of Yale Bulldogs linebacker Noah Pope (30) for a touchdown and a 21-14 lead. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward pulled down an offensive rebound before dishing off a pass to forward Daniel Theis (27) during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Red Sox manager Alex Cora took a video of the crowd as he returned to his hometown in Puerto Rico with the World Series trophy. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Jeff Parolisi descended to a maintenance bay underneath an Orange Line car at the Wellington car house in Medford. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

Ben Abercrombie, the Harvard football safety who was paralyzed in his first collegiate game 16 months ago, returned to Harvard Stadium to greet his teammates. The Hoover, Alabama native attended the Harvard-Yale. Here a TV camera recorded a joyful Abercrombie on the field. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

Spartan transformed Fenway Park into an obstacle race battleground for thousands early in the month. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

Members of the Middleborough Marching Band marched past the Central Congregational Church during the Veterans Day Parade. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe)

Jennifer Aronson comforted her daughter Audrey, 5, during a Shabbat of Comfort, Community, and Courage at Temple Israel of Boston. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Elyse Katz, 91, one of the original founders of Temple Beth Elohim in Wellesley. For Katz and others at Temple Beth Elohim, their story of tenacity has particular resonance now. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

Maureen Cabral from Winchester held a rose up to the name of her husband, John J. Cabral, who was killed in action in Vietnam on June 16, 1972. She found his name on a panel of the Moving Wall which was set up at Gillette Stadium in honor of Veterans Day. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Banging on makeshift drums and shouting slogans, UNITE HERE Local 26 hotel workers were on strike at seven Marriott hotels in Boston, including in front of the Ritz Carlton. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

Lori Trahan, the Democrat candidate for the open Third Congressional seat from Massachusetts, gave a victory speech while her 4-year-old daughter, Caroline, blocked her ears from the noise at the UMASS Lowell Inn and Conference Center. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Jodi, 41, and her transgender daughter Lia, 10, embraced as they waited for polling results at a Yes on 3 watch party in Boston. Massachusetts voted to keep an existing law that affirms transgender rights in public spaces. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe)

Rob Noyes of Hingham shoveled snow near his driveway before heading to work. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

A child waited outside the fence during a ribbon-cutting for a new play area at the Roxbury branch of the YMCA of Greater. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

People placed their hands on a ghost bike and each other during a ceremony to remember Meng Jin, who was killed when he was hit by a truck while cycling near the Museum of Science. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Regie Gibson is poet in residence for different institutions and a teacher. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

Mark Ferreira, a member of The Salvation Army New York Staff Band, was silhouetted in a window of Quincy Market. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe)

A man made his way to an appointment through protesting students outside the mayor’s office in Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Laura Alefantis of South Lawrence helped Hadde Diaz, 4, of South Lawrence, find a pair of snow pants and a winter jacket while volunteering at Debbie’s Treasure Chest during Keeping The Merrimack Valley Warm Night. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Julie Swain and Jelani Waheed became friends after Swain helped treat Waheed for a gunshot wound. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Olive Wilson, 2, takes in the scene of “City of Abstracts” while visiting the William Forsythe show, Choreographic Objects, at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Evelyn Corona of South Lawrence danced with one of her triplets, Jose, 3, as his brother Jacob, 3, joined in during a Thanksgiving dinner for families displaced by the Columbia Gas disaster. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

A woman bundled for the cold on Essex Street in Boston. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Dave Mech, 57, of Springfield, also known as Potsquach, posed after purchasing marijuana at NETA in Northampton, one of the first recreational pot shops to open in the state. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe)

Hounds followed closely behind Kate Selby, the huntsman and kennelman, who directs them in the field and cares for them when they aren’t hunting. The dogs were part of a fox-free hunt in Shoreham, Vt. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Alexandria Tartt, 17, of Randolph, took a nap while shopping with family at South Shore Plaza in Braintree on Black Friday. She had arrived at 12:30 a.m. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Three-year old Harley Gibbs of Weymouth played with a light-up ball during the 77th Annual Tree Lighting on Boston Common. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Marta Monteiro, originally from Cape Verde, leaped in the air as a friend took her photo after she officially became an American citizen. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

A pedestrian passed Beverly Pepper’s sculpture “Sudden Presence” at the corner of Merrimac and New Chardon streets in Boston. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

The fog made for ghostly reflections in a car window at St. John’s Cemetery in Worcester. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

The sun wasn’t out much in November, but it made a spectacular appearance at dawn in South Boston on the last Friday of the month. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a colorful sunrise, the start of recreational marijuana sales, Christmas tree lightings, Alex Cora visits Puerto Rico, and high school sports.

