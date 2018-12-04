Menu Visit The Boston Globe
The Big Picture
The Big Picture

Globe staff photos of the month, November 2018

Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a colorful sunrise, the start of recreational marijuana sales, Christmas tree lightings, Alex Cora visits Puerto Rico, and high school sports.
Comment on this Scroll to top of page
1
The sun wasn’t out much in November, but it made a spectacular appearance at dawn in South Boston on the last Friday of the month. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
2
The fog made for ghostly reflections in a car window at St. John’s Cemetery in Worcester. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
3
A pedestrian passed Beverly Pepper’s sculpture “Sudden Presence” at the corner of Merrimac and New Chardon streets in Boston. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
4
Marta Monteiro, originally from Cape Verde, leaped in the air as a friend took her photo after she officially became an American citizen. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
5
Three-year old Harley Gibbs of Weymouth played with a light-up ball during the 77th Annual Tree Lighting on Boston Common. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
6
Alexandria Tartt, 17, of Randolph, took a nap while shopping with family at South Shore Plaza in Braintree on Black Friday. She had arrived at 12:30 a.m. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
7
Hounds followed closely behind Kate Selby, the huntsman and kennelman, who directs them in the field and cares for them when they aren’t hunting. The dogs were part of a fox-free hunt in Shoreham, Vt. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
8
Dave Mech, 57, of Springfield, also known as Potsquach, posed after purchasing marijuana at NETA in Northampton, one of the first recreational pot shops to open in the state. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe)
9
A woman bundled for the cold on Essex Street in Boston. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
10
Evelyn Corona of South Lawrence danced with one of her triplets, Jose, 3, as his brother Jacob, 3, joined in during a Thanksgiving dinner for families displaced by the Columbia Gas disaster. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
11
Olive Wilson, 2, takes in the scene of “City of Abstracts” while visiting the William Forsythe show, Choreographic Objects, at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
12
Julie Swain and Jelani Waheed became friends after Swain helped treat Waheed for a gunshot wound. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
13
Laura Alefantis of South Lawrence helped Hadde Diaz, 4, of South Lawrence, find a pair of snow pants and a winter jacket while volunteering at Debbie’s Treasure Chest during Keeping The Merrimack Valley Warm Night. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
14
A man made his way to an appointment through protesting students outside the mayor’s office in Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
15
Mark Ferreira, a member of The Salvation Army New York Staff Band, was silhouetted in a window of Quincy Market. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe)
16
Regie Gibson is poet in residence for different institutions and a teacher. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
17
People placed their hands on a ghost bike and each other during a ceremony to remember Meng Jin, who was killed when he was hit by a truck while cycling near the Museum of Science. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
18
A child waited outside the fence during a ribbon-cutting for a new play area at the Roxbury branch of the YMCA of Greater. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
19
Rob Noyes of Hingham shoveled snow near his driveway before heading to work. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
20
A man climbed the stairs at the Massachusetts State House. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
21
Jodi, 41, and her transgender daughter Lia, 10, embraced as they waited for polling results at a Yes on 3 watch party in Boston. Massachusetts voted to keep an existing law that affirms transgender rights in public spaces. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe)
22
Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito embraced during an election night rally. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
23
Lori Trahan, the Democrat candidate for the open Third Congressional seat from Massachusetts, gave a victory speech while her 4-year-old daughter, Caroline, blocked her ears from the noise at the UMASS Lowell Inn and Conference Center. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
24
Banging on makeshift drums and shouting slogans, UNITE HERE Local 26 hotel workers were on strike at seven Marriott hotels in Boston, including in front of the Ritz Carlton. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
25
Maureen Cabral from Winchester held a rose up to the name of her husband, John J. Cabral, who was killed in action in Vietnam on June 16, 1972. She found his name on a panel of the Moving Wall which was set up at Gillette Stadium in honor of Veterans Day. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
26
Elyse Katz, 91, one of the original founders of Temple Beth Elohim in Wellesley. For Katz and others at Temple Beth Elohim, their story of tenacity has particular resonance now. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
27
Jennifer Aronson comforted her daughter Audrey, 5, during a Shabbat of Comfort, Community, and Courage at Temple Israel of Boston. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
28
Members of the Middleborough Marching Band marched past the Central Congregational Church during the Veterans Day Parade. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe)
29
Spartan transformed Fenway Park into an obstacle race battleground for thousands early in the month. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
30
Ben Abercrombie, the Harvard football safety who was paralyzed in his first collegiate game 16 months ago, returned to Harvard Stadium to greet his teammates. The Hoover, Alabama native attended the Harvard-Yale. Here a TV camera recorded a joyful Abercrombie on the field. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
31
Jeff Parolisi descended to a maintenance bay underneath an Orange Line car at the Wellington car house in Medford. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
32
Red Sox manager Alex Cora took a video of the crowd as he returned to his hometown in Puerto Rico with the World Series trophy. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
33
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward pulled down an offensive rebound before dishing off a pass to forward Daniel Theis (27) during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
34
Harvard Crimson wide receiver Henry Taylor (28) dived into the end zone as he broke loose of Yale Bulldogs linebacker Noah Pope (30) for a touchdown and a 21-14 lead. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
35
Rob Gronkowski was hit by New York Jets Jamet Adams forcing an incomplete pass. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
36
Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask made a save in overtime on a close shot by Islander Jordan Eberle. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
37
Bruin David Pastrnak posed with a fan before the start of a game against the Golden Knights at TD Garden. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
38
Jillian Tobasky (left) and Sofia Herman of the Needham High School dance team tried to stay warm during the 131st Thanksgiving football game between Wellesley and Needham. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
39
Dennis-Yarmouth players celebrated their 2-1 win over Watertown in the MIAA Division 2 field hockey playoff game. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
40
Needham’s Allie Jiang (right) congratulated teammate Zoe Howard on her win in the girls 200 relay at the MIAA All-State Division 1 Swimming and Diving Championships. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
41
Hopkinton goalie Natalie Calkins (12) celebrated with teammate Alexis Hasbrouck after beating Notre Dame Academy of Hingham in the girls soccer Division Two South Championship. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
42
Catholic Memorial’s Darius LeClair (8) went over the top to score the team’s first touchdown of the Division 1 South football final against Xaverian. Catholic Memorial went on to win. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
43
Everett High’s Mike Sainristil reacted as Central Catholic High celebrated a 23-20 victory at Everett High School. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Loading comments...
In this blog: Big Picture
Chaos at the US border in Mexico
A peaceful march devolved into unrest when US agents fired tear gas to stop hundreds of migrants attempting to storm a border fence separating Mexico from the United States. Over 5,000 Central American migrants have been camping out at a sports complex in Tijuana.
GO TO ENTRY
100th anniversary of the end of WWI
In this Nov. 1918 file photo, American soldiers from New York, who served on the frontline in Cambria, France, rig up a Liberty Bell to celebrate the signing of the Armistice to end World War One.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, September 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: gas explosions in Lawrence, 9/11 remembrance ceremonies, primary elections, somber pets, the New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off at the Topsfield Fair, and the beginning of the Patriots regular season.
GO TO ENTRY
The world, the stage, the way ahead
Deb was still new to this high school in Peabody. She had arrived a year ago, a stranger dropped into the junior class, knowing no one and lacking all their shared history. She had found her way to the vaunted theater program, establishing a foothold in a realm that felt magical. This show was headed to a high-stakes statewide competition. Did she really think she belonged on that stage? She had resolved to find out.
GO TO ENTRY
Pipeline from Africa
Immigrants from Ghana do much of the low-paying, back-breaking work of caring for frail Americans in their homes. Back home, they’re seen as success stories.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, August 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: staying cool in the summer heat, installing a new police commissioner, spotting sharks on the Cape, campaigning politicians on the trail, and flipping gymnasts at the US championships.
GO TO ENTRY
A home, but for how long?
For 19 years, the US government had given Patricia Carbajal permission to stay in this country, to work, to put down roots. For 19 years, administration after administration extended Temporary Protected Status for Honduras after the destruction wrought by Hurricane Mitch in 1998 was compounded by crippling poverty, destabilizing corruption, and violence so pervasive that the murder rate in Honduras is now among the highest in the world. After 19 years, Patricia’s status had long ago stopped feeling temporary. But, now, in a moment, everything could change.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, July 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: the Puerto Rican Parade, Taylor Swift performing at Gillette Stadium, celebrating fourth of July, mourning a fallen police officer, loggerhead turtle release, and Patriots training camp
GO TO ENTRY
All eyes on the World Cup
Around the world, billions of fans are watching the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which is being held in Russia for the first time. The tournament features thirty-two teams from six continents.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, June 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: watching World Cup soccer, The annual Boston Pride Parade, protesting gun volence, protesting the presidents immigration border policy, blessing animals, ad great action - reaction on local baseball diamonds..
GO TO ENTRY
US border policy controversy
Customs and border patrol officials in the United States are enforcing President Trump’s strict immigration policies on the Mexico border, causing widespread protests. At least 2,000 children have been separated from their parents since April.
GO TO ENTRY
Raising Connor
He is easy to love, affectionate, and friendly. He is moody and unpredictable. Vulnerable, sweet, devoted to family. Impulsive, strong, and overflowing with emotion. Dreaming of home, always. Never quite at home, anywhere. This is Connor.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, April 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen police officer, the Boston Marathon, a new home for a lost dog, opening day at Fenway Park, and the Bruins and Celtics in the playoffs.
GO TO ENTRY
Spring blossoms
To commemorate Earth Day on April 22, a look at transforming landscapes around the world bursting with color as warm weather approaches.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, March 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: multiple nor’easters, St. Patrick’s Day, protesting gun violence, high school state championships for hockey and basketball, Good Friday, and the start of Red Sox season
GO TO ENTRY
2018 Paralympic Winter Games
Scenes from the Paralympics taking place March 9-18 in PyeongChang, South Korea. 670 athletes with disabilities from around the world compete in 80 events in six different sports.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, February 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: record temperatures, bringing dental care to Jamaica, retiring Paul Pierce’s Celtic number, a Super Bowl loss, and the start of Red Sox spring training in Florida.
GO TO ENTRY
In rural Jamaica, dentists tend to the poor
Over five challenging days, 18 students and faculty from the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine set up shop in crossroads towns in Jamaica, bringing relief and education to thousands who otherwise would suffer unattended. They performed hundreds of cases of dental triage.
GO TO ENTRY
40th anniversary of the Blizzard of ‘78
The Blizzard of ‘78 is a storm that will be remembered. The blizzard reached Massachusetts on Feb. 6, 1978, and the snow did not stop falling for 32 hours. When it was over, 73 lives were lost and hundreds of houses destroyed.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, January 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of winter storms, a blue supermoon eclipse, Muslim Lobby Day at the Massachusetts State House, a dairy farm in Shelburne, and the Patriots’ road to Super Bowl LII.
GO TO ENTRY
Real journalists. Real journalism. Subscribe to The Boston Globe today.