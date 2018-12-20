Menu Visit The Boston Globe
The Big Picture
The year 2018 in pictures: Part I

Photographs from January to June on a range of topics from around the world.
1
A Syrian girl held an oxygen mask over the face of an infant at a makeshift hospital following a reported gas attack on the rebel-held besieged town of Douma in the eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on Jan. 22. (Hasan Mohamed/AFP/Getty Images)
2
Eaton County sheriff’s deputies restrained Randall Margraves, father of three victims of Larry Nassar, on Feb. 2, in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. The incident came during the third and final sentencing hearing for Nassar on sexual abuse charges. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via Associated Press)
3
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sat on the bench at the end of the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII. The New England Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 4. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
4
North Korean supporters held up Korean unification flags during the ladies’ 500 meters short-track speedskating at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, on Feb. 10. (Julie Jacobson/Associated Press)
5
Cosplayers watched the film “Black Panther” in 3-D in Nairobi, Kenya, on Feb. 14. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)
6
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the United States celebrated after winning against Canada in the women’s gold medal hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, on Feb. 22. (Matt Slocum/Associated Press)
7
A man carried a child as he fled from a reported Syrian air force strike that hit the rebel-held town of Saqba, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, on Feb. 6. (Abdulmonam Eassa/AFP/Getty Images)
8
Rescue workers walked out from the Yun Tsui building, which was leaning at a precarious angle, in the Taiwanese city of Hualien on Feb. 8, after the city was hit by a 6.4-magnitude quake. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)
9
Newly released child soldiers waited in a line for their registration during the release ceremony in Yambio, South Sudan, on Feb. 7. More than 300 child soldiers, including 87 girls, were released in South Sudan’s war-torn region of Yambio under a program to help reintegrate them into society. (Stefanie Glinski/AFP/Getty Images)
10
Parents waited for news of their loved ones after a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14. (Joel Auerbach/Associated Press)
11
Stranded boats sat on the dried-out shores of the Lake of Gruyere in La Roche near Bulle, Switzerland on March 14. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via Associated Press)
12
The United States team celebrated after winning the Ice Hockey gold medal game between United States and Canada during day nine of the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games on March 18 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
13
A Sudanese man from Dinka tribe stood in the early morning at their cattle camp in Mingkaman, Lakes State, South Sudan, on March 3. (Stefanie Glinski/AFP/Getty Images)
14
Journalists watched as President Vladimir Putin of Russia gave his annual state of the nation address in Manezh in Moscow, Russia, on March 1. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/Associated Press)
15
Emergency personnel responded after a brand new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway at Florida International University in Miami, crushing cars and killing several people, on March 15. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)
16
Skiers competed on March 14 during the first stage of the 33rd edition of the Pierra Menta ski mountaineering competition in Areches-Beaufort. (Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images)
17
Looking west toward the White House, people filled Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington during the “March for Our Lives” rally in support of gun control on March 24. The rally was organized following the mass shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)
18
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez (center) listened with other students during the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, D.C., on March 24. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)
19
A wounded Syrian man waited for treatment at a makeshift clinic during Syrian government air strikes on Zamalka, in the rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of Damascus on March 13. (Amer Almohibany/AFP/Getty Images)
20
Black Lives Matter activist Asa Khalif (left) used a megaphone inside a Starbucks on April 15 demanding the firing of the manager who called police on two black men who had entered the store, but didn’t make a purchase, resulting in their arrest. The arrests were captured on video that quickly gained traction on social media. (Mark Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via Associated Press)
21
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un (left) shook hands with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in (right) at the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries ahead of their summit at the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27. (Korea Summit Press Pool/AFP/Getty Images)
22
A woman held a poster of Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination on April 4 in Memphis, Tenn. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
23
People played golf as an ash plume rose in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island on May 15 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
24
A massive fast moving lava flow consumed everything in its path, as the flames from the remnants of one home burned on the left while it approached another on the right, in Pahoa, Hawaii, on May 19. (Bruce Omori/Paradise Helicopters/EPA/Shutterstock)
25
Palestinians ran for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of Jabalia on May 14 as Palestinians protested over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem. (Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images)
26
Meghan Markle walked down the aisle as she arrived for the wedding ceremony to Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England. (Danny Lawson/pool photo via Associated Press)
27
A zoo worker played with a 5-month-old panda at the Malaysia Zoo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 26. The female panda was the second offspring of giant pandas Liang Liang and Xing Xing, who have been on a 10-year loan to Malaysia from China since 2014. (Vincent Thian/Associated Press)
28
Muslim women offered an evening prayer called “tarawih” marking the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 16. (Tatan Syuflana/Associated Press)
29
President Trump arrived for a rally at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, May 29, in Nashville. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
30
A victim of the Fuego Volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes, Guatemala, on June 4, a day after the eruption. (Johan Ordonez/AFP/Getty Images)
31
Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany (center) spoke with President Trump (right), during the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, on June 9. (Jesco Denzel/German Federal Government via Associated Press)
32
A 2-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cried as her mother was searched and detained near the US-Mexico border on June 12 in McAllen, Texas. The asylum seekers had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico and were detained by US Border Patrol agents before being sent to a processing center for possible separation. (John Moore/Getty Images)
33
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrated with the crowd during the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade on June 12 in Oakland, Calif. The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 to win the 2018 NBA Finals. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
34
Hessah al-Ajaji drove her car down busy Tahlia Street after midnight for the first time in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on June 24, just minutes after the world’s last remaining ban on women driving was lifted. (Nariman El-Mofty/Associated Press)
In this blog: Big Picture
Chaos at the US border in Mexico
A peaceful march devolved into unrest when US agents fired tear gas to stop hundreds of migrants attempting to storm a border fence separating Mexico from the United States. Over 5,000 Central American migrants have been camping out at a sports complex in Tijuana.
GO TO ENTRY
100th anniversary of the end of WWI
In this Nov. 1918 file photo, American soldiers from New York, who served on the frontline in Cambria, France, rig up a Liberty Bell to celebrate the signing of the Armistice to end World War One.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, September 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: gas explosions in Lawrence, 9/11 remembrance ceremonies, primary elections, somber pets, the New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off at the Topsfield Fair, and the beginning of the Patriots regular season.
GO TO ENTRY
The world, the stage, the way ahead
Deb was still new to this high school in Peabody. She had arrived a year ago, a stranger dropped into the junior class, knowing no one and lacking all their shared history. She had found her way to the vaunted theater program, establishing a foothold in a realm that felt magical. This show was headed to a high-stakes statewide competition. Did she really think she belonged on that stage? She had resolved to find out.
GO TO ENTRY
Pipeline from Africa
Immigrants from Ghana do much of the low-paying, back-breaking work of caring for frail Americans in their homes. Back home, they’re seen as success stories.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, August 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: staying cool in the summer heat, installing a new police commissioner, spotting sharks on the Cape, campaigning politicians on the trail, and flipping gymnasts at the US championships.
GO TO ENTRY
A home, but for how long?
For 19 years, the US government had given Patricia Carbajal permission to stay in this country, to work, to put down roots. For 19 years, administration after administration extended Temporary Protected Status for Honduras after the destruction wrought by Hurricane Mitch in 1998 was compounded by crippling poverty, destabilizing corruption, and violence so pervasive that the murder rate in Honduras is now among the highest in the world. After 19 years, Patricia’s status had long ago stopped feeling temporary. But, now, in a moment, everything could change.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, July 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: the Puerto Rican Parade, Taylor Swift performing at Gillette Stadium, celebrating fourth of July, mourning a fallen police officer, loggerhead turtle release, and Patriots training camp
GO TO ENTRY
All eyes on the World Cup
Around the world, billions of fans are watching the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which is being held in Russia for the first time. The tournament features thirty-two teams from six continents.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, June 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: watching World Cup soccer, The annual Boston Pride Parade, protesting gun volence, protesting the presidents immigration border policy, blessing animals, ad great action - reaction on local baseball diamonds..
GO TO ENTRY
US border policy controversy
Customs and border patrol officials in the United States are enforcing President Trump’s strict immigration policies on the Mexico border, causing widespread protests. At least 2,000 children have been separated from their parents since April.
GO TO ENTRY
Raising Connor
He is easy to love, affectionate, and friendly. He is moody and unpredictable. Vulnerable, sweet, devoted to family. Impulsive, strong, and overflowing with emotion. Dreaming of home, always. Never quite at home, anywhere. This is Connor.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, April 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen police officer, the Boston Marathon, a new home for a lost dog, opening day at Fenway Park, and the Bruins and Celtics in the playoffs.
GO TO ENTRY
Spring blossoms
To commemorate Earth Day on April 22, a look at transforming landscapes around the world bursting with color as warm weather approaches.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, March 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: multiple nor’easters, St. Patrick’s Day, protesting gun violence, high school state championships for hockey and basketball, Good Friday, and the start of Red Sox season
GO TO ENTRY
2018 Paralympic Winter Games
Scenes from the Paralympics taking place March 9-18 in PyeongChang, South Korea. 670 athletes with disabilities from around the world compete in 80 events in six different sports.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, February 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: record temperatures, bringing dental care to Jamaica, retiring Paul Pierce’s Celtic number, a Super Bowl loss, and the start of Red Sox spring training in Florida.
GO TO ENTRY
In rural Jamaica, dentists tend to the poor
Over five challenging days, 18 students and faculty from the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine set up shop in crossroads towns in Jamaica, bringing relief and education to thousands who otherwise would suffer unattended. They performed hundreds of cases of dental triage.
GO TO ENTRY
40th anniversary of the Blizzard of ‘78
The Blizzard of ‘78 is a storm that will be remembered. The blizzard reached Massachusetts on Feb. 6, 1978, and the snow did not stop falling for 32 hours. When it was over, 73 lives were lost and hundreds of houses destroyed.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe staff photos of the month, January 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: of winter storms, a blue supermoon eclipse, Muslim Lobby Day at the Massachusetts State House, a dairy farm in Shelburne, and the Patriots’ road to Super Bowl LII.
GO TO ENTRY
