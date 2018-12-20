The year 2018 in pictures: Part I
Photographs from January to June on a range of topics from around the world.
1
A Syrian girl held an oxygen mask over the face of an infant at a makeshift hospital following a reported gas attack on the rebel-held besieged town of Douma in the eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on Jan. 22. (Hasan Mohamed/AFP/Getty Images)
2
Eaton County sheriff’s deputies restrained Randall Margraves, father of three victims of Larry Nassar, on Feb. 2, in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. The incident came during the third and final sentencing hearing for Nassar on sexual abuse charges. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via Associated Press)
3
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sat on the bench at the end of the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII. The New England Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 4. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
4
North Korean supporters held up Korean unification flags during the ladies’ 500 meters short-track speedskating at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, on Feb. 10. (Julie Jacobson/Associated Press)
5
Cosplayers watched the film “Black Panther” in 3-D in Nairobi, Kenya, on Feb. 14. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)
6
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the United States celebrated after winning against Canada in the women’s gold medal hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, on Feb. 22. (Matt Slocum/Associated Press)
7
A man carried a child as he fled from a reported Syrian air force strike that hit the rebel-held town of Saqba, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, on Feb. 6. (Abdulmonam Eassa/AFP/Getty Images)
8
Rescue workers walked out from the Yun Tsui building, which was leaning at a precarious angle, in the Taiwanese city of Hualien on Feb. 8, after the city was hit by a 6.4-magnitude quake. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)
9
Newly released child soldiers waited in a line for their registration during the release ceremony in Yambio, South Sudan, on Feb. 7. More than 300 child soldiers, including 87 girls, were released in South Sudan’s war-torn region of Yambio under a program to help reintegrate them into society. (Stefanie Glinski/AFP/Getty Images)
10
Parents waited for news of their loved ones after a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14. (Joel Auerbach/Associated Press)
11
Stranded boats sat on the dried-out shores of the Lake of Gruyere in La Roche near Bulle, Switzerland on March 14. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via Associated Press)
12
The United States team celebrated after winning the Ice Hockey gold medal game between United States and Canada during day nine of the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games on March 18 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
13
A Sudanese man from Dinka tribe stood in the early morning at their cattle camp in Mingkaman, Lakes State, South Sudan, on March 3. (Stefanie Glinski/AFP/Getty Images)
14
Journalists watched as President Vladimir Putin of Russia gave his annual state of the nation address in Manezh in Moscow, Russia, on March 1. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/Associated Press)
15
Emergency personnel responded after a brand new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway at Florida International University in Miami, crushing cars and killing several people, on March 15. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)
16
Skiers competed on March 14 during the first stage of the 33rd edition of the Pierra Menta ski mountaineering competition in Areches-Beaufort. (Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images)
17
Looking west toward the White House, people filled Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington during the “March for Our Lives” rally in support of gun control on March 24. The rally was organized following the mass shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)
18
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez (center) listened with other students during the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, D.C., on March 24. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)
19
A wounded Syrian man waited for treatment at a makeshift clinic during Syrian government air strikes on Zamalka, in the rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of Damascus on March 13. (Amer Almohibany/AFP/Getty Images)
20
Black Lives Matter activist Asa Khalif (left) used a megaphone inside a Starbucks on April 15 demanding the firing of the manager who called police on two black men who had entered the store, but didn’t make a purchase, resulting in their arrest. The arrests were captured on video that quickly gained traction on social media. (Mark Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via Associated Press)
21
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un (left) shook hands with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in (right) at the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries ahead of their summit at the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27. (Korea Summit Press Pool/AFP/Getty Images)
22
A woman held a poster of Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination on April 4 in Memphis, Tenn. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
23
People played golf as an ash plume rose in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island on May 15 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
24
A massive fast moving lava flow consumed everything in its path, as the flames from the remnants of one home burned on the left while it approached another on the right, in Pahoa, Hawaii, on May 19. (Bruce Omori/Paradise Helicopters/EPA/Shutterstock)
25
Palestinians ran for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of Jabalia on May 14 as Palestinians protested over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem. (Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images)
26
Meghan Markle walked down the aisle as she arrived for the wedding ceremony to Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England. (Danny Lawson/pool photo via Associated Press)
27
A zoo worker played with a 5-month-old panda at the Malaysia Zoo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 26. The female panda was the second offspring of giant pandas Liang Liang and Xing Xing, who have been on a 10-year loan to Malaysia from China since 2014. (Vincent Thian/Associated Press)
28
Muslim women offered an evening prayer called “tarawih” marking the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 16. (Tatan Syuflana/Associated Press)
29
President Trump arrived for a rally at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, May 29, in Nashville. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
30
A victim of the Fuego Volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes, Guatemala, on June 4, a day after the eruption. (Johan Ordonez/AFP/Getty Images)
31
Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany (center) spoke with President Trump (right), during the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, on June 9. (Jesco Denzel/German Federal Government via Associated Press)
32
A 2-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cried as her mother was searched and detained near the US-Mexico border on June 12 in McAllen, Texas. The asylum seekers had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico and were detained by US Border Patrol agents before being sent to a processing center for possible separation. (John Moore/Getty Images)
33
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrated with the crowd during the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade on June 12 in Oakland, Calif. The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 to win the 2018 NBA Finals. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
34
Hessah al-Ajaji drove her car down busy Tahlia Street after midnight for the first time in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on June 24, just minutes after the world’s last remaining ban on women driving was lifted. (Nariman El-Mofty/Associated Press)